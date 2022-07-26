Driven by Elevated Demand for Healthier Drinks; Bubble Tea Market to Surpass US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031 – Future Market Insights

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bubble tea market is projected to reach a value of US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031, with sales growing at a robust CAGR of 8.8% for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The market was expected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.3 Bn by the end of 2021. Accelerated demand for healthier beverage alternatives to carbonated drinks coupled with shifts in consumer preferences is fueling market growth for bubble tea.



Bubble tea has a milk base and includes ingredients like chewy tapioca balls, or fruit jelly and boba. It is made using green tea, white tea, black tea, or oolong tea. Bubble tea is also known as pearl milk tea. The demand for bubble tea is predicted to grow at an impressive rate.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12310

Apart from being a healthier alternative, becoming a trending beverage, especially among younger consumers, has also aided market growth for bubble tea. The option to customize your bubble tea, availability at most cafes, restaurants, convenience, and grocery stores as well as the variety offered has contributed to the market growth.

Changes in consumers’ tastes and preferences have fostered growth for the bubble tea market over the forecast period. Bubble tea’s distinct flavor, easy product availability, and numerous varieties offered will help the market to flourish.

“Bubble tea’s growing appeal to a younger demographic coupled with its popularity as a nootropic beverage will likely supplement the sales of the tea in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Bubble tea brands expected to produce novel and unique products over the forecast period.

Versatility in flavor, health benefits, and social media trends drive the market.

The U.S. market is anticipated to register a prolific CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific bubble tea market is expected to flourish with multiple market opportunities.

China is projected to exhibit a 7.5% CAGR.

Thailand will emerge as a lucrative market over the forecast period with a CAGR of 8.7%.

Singapore market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Based on the base ingredient, green tea will lead the market growth over the forecast period.

By sugar content, reduced sugar/sugar-free category will gain traction over the forecast period.

Online retailing is predicted to register an 11.9% CAGR.

Ask for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-12310

Competitive Landscape

Gong Cha, Kung Fu Tea, Lollicup USA, Tiger Sugar, Sharetea, Boba Guys, Tapioca Express, Cha Time, Ten Ren’s Tea Time, YiFang Bubble Tea, CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice, DaBoba, Happy Lemon, Quickly, Cojiitii, and others are some of the manufacturers of bubble tea profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global bubble tea market are focusing on releasing novel and unique flavors of bubble tea. These organizations are focusing on product innovation and targeting the millennial consumer as the group is known for its willingness to experiment with new flavors.

More Insights into the Bubble Tea Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global bubble tea, providing historical data from 2016 to 2020 and forecast statistics for the period 2021-to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on base ingredients (black tea, green tea, oolong tea, white tea, others), flavor (original, flavored (nut-flavored, chocolate, fruit, honey, mocha, caramel, vanilla, coconut), sugar content (regular, reduced sugar/sugar-free) format (ready-to-drink, instant mixes), toppings (pearl, grass jelly, coconut jelly, red bean, multiple/ others), distribution channel (direct (B2B), indirect (B2C) (hypermarket/ supermarket, convenience store, grocery retailers, wholesale, other store-based retailing), online retailing), and region.

Bubble Tea Market Regional Analysis

As per the latest report by FMI, the U.S. bubble tea market is expected to register a 12.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Awareness about health issues and their relation to meat consumption has resulted in a shift towards vegan and plant-based diets. This, along with the rise in dairy alternatives is fueling market growth of bubble tea in the U.S.

China bubble tea market is forecasted to grow at a 7.5% CAGR. China is a major bubble tea manufacturer. Due to widespread popularity and prevailing trends as well as the presence of many bubble tea manufacturers in this region, the bubble tea market in China is expected to continue to flourish over the forecast period.

Bubble tea first appeared in Thailand ten years ago, but since has gone out of market trend, staged a strong comeback, and established itself in the region. The bubble tea market in Thailand is predicted to register an 8.7% CAGR. Due to social media, bloggers documenting their “bubble tea experience”, and other factors, bubble tea stores continue to flourish and expand their offerings in this region.

The bubble tea market in Singapore has a long history and is expected to exhibit a prosperous future with a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. After experiencing a downfall due to fierce market competition in 2003, the bubble tea market was revived in 2007 with the entry of several foreign brands.

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12310

Bubble Tea Market Segmentation Analysis

According to the recent report by FMI, based on base ingredient type, the green tea segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. The segment is expected to display an 11.4% CAGR, and account for more than 38% of the global market share. This growth is fueled by the perceived health benefits of green tea.

Reduced sugar/ sugar-free bubble tea will gain traction over the assessment period. As more and more consumers become aware of the negative effects of sugar consumption, the sugar-free or reduced sugar segment of bubble tea is expected to gain popularity. The segment will depict a robust 11.8% CAGR and account for more than 26% of the market share.

By the toppings segment, pearls are anticipated to grow at a prolific CAGR of 10.3% with more than 35% of the global market share. Pearls or boba color varies depending on the additives added to the tapioca and this segment is one of the most trending bubble tea across the world.

Based on the distribution channel, online retailing is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.9%. It is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to consumers' inclination towards the convenience offered.

Bubble Tea Market by Category

By Base Ingredient:

Black Tea

Green Tea

Oolong Tea

White Tea

Others





By Flavour:

Original

Flavored Nut-Flavoured Chocolate Fruit Honey Mocha Coconut Caramel Vanilla



By Sugar Content:

Regular

Reduced Sugar/Sugar Free

By Format:

Ready-to-Drink (RTD)

Instant Mixes

By Toppings:

Pearl

Grass Jelly

Coconut Jelly

Red Bean

Multiple/Others





By Distribution Channel:

Direct (B2B)

Indirect (B2C) Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Grocery Retailers Grocery Retailers Wholesale Other Store based Retailing

Online Retailing





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA





Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-12310

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Drum To Hopper Blends Premix Market Forecast: The global drum to hopper blends Premix market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 752.1 Mn in 2022, with demand increasing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the assessment period.

Synthetic Food Colors Market Outlook: The global synthetic food colors market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 590 Mn in 2022 and is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2032, surpassing a valuation of US$ 1,066 Mn by the end of 2032.

Quinoline Yellow WS Market Analysis: The global quinoline yellow WS (water soluble) market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 28.5 Mn in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2022-2032. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 46.0 Mn in 2032.

Industrial Alcohol Market Volume: The global industrial alcohol market size is set to be valued at US$ 110.3 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2032. The global market is projected to reach US$ 194.7 Bn by 2032.

Mineral Premix Market Demand: The global mineral premixes market is expected to reach US$ 761.1 Mn by 2022, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

Sunset Yellow FCF Market Sales: The sunset yellow FCF sales are slated to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a market valuation of US$ 150 Mn by 2032.

Tartrazine Market Trend: Global tartrazine market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 120 Mn in 2022, with demand growing at a 7.0% CAGR over the forecast period. Against this backdrop, the market valuation is projected to reach US$ 245 Mn by 2032.

Resistant Starch Market Size: The resistant starch market is valued at US$ 10.5 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, to reach a valuation of US$ 19.9 Bn by 2032.

Bakery Products Market Share: The global bakery products market is estimated to reach US$ 235 Mn in 2022. As per the report, sales will increase at a 4.2% CAGR over the forecast period, reaching US$ 354.6 Mn by 2032.

Lycopene Food Colors Market Growth: The overall demand for lycopene food colors is slated to grow at a prolific CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast 2022-2032, totaling US$ 257 Mn by 2032.

Download complimentary copy of Future Market Insights White Paper in collaboration with PBFIA, on the Plant Based Market that throws light on potential opportunities and investments made in the Global plant based market

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bubble-tea-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs