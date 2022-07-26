Garlic Oleoresin Market is Estimated to Expand at a CAGR of 9.4% during the Forecast Period, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global garlic oleoresin market was clocked at US$ 131 Mn in 2022. The global market is likely to develop at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2032. The revenue of garlic oleoresin market is expected to reach US$ 320.5 Mn by the end of 2032. The strong desire for incorporating antioxidants in food goods is growing, which is likely to pave way for significant garlic oleoresin uses. The global demand for garlic oleoresin is being driven by the global trend of eating healthy and natural food ingredients.



Garlic oleoresin market demand analysis predict that the consumer spending on organic goods is increasing and is likely to rise in the near future, but improved health awareness is the main one. As a result of higher literacy and rising urbanization, consumers are increasingly aware of their healthy alternatives. These days, consumers scrutinize the ingredients of a product before buying it, as well as all the steps used to make it. For natural and healthy items, consumers are even prepared to spend extra. In order to satisfy their customers' demands, manufacturers all across the world are diversifying their product lines. In this situation, makers of consumer food items are increasingly using garlic oleoresins and is becoming one of the significant applications of garlic oleoresin market. The market for garlic oleoresins is anticipated to grow favorably as a result of its all-natural composition. Furthermore, rising popularity of natural products is expected to boost the organic segment, which is one of rapidly growing oleoresin types in garlic oleoresin market.

Key Findings of Market Report

The components in garlic oleoresin help treat a number of illnesses, including diarrhoea, common cold, nausea, heartburn, upset stomach, and morning sickness. Due to its high quantities of gingerol, it has also been shown to have excellent anti-inflammatory effects, making it a natural cure for mild headaches, body pains, and even some forms of arthritis. These advantages are likely to encourage market expansion.





Due to their potent scent and flavor, garlic oleoresins are employed in a variety of industries and are frequently used as flavoring agents in food preparations. The advantages of garlic oleoresins in terms of microbiology, taste uniformity, and storage and transportation are preferred. In addition to that, turmeric oleoresins have a larger concentration of non-volatiles making them more desirable to food and flavor industries.





Garlic oleoresin manufacturers place a priority on producing high-quality goods by conducting product development by focusing and investing on R&D activities to meet market demands with products that are geared toward consumers' expectations.



Global Garlic Oleoresin Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

BOS Natural Flavors Pvt. Ltd.

Mane KANCOR

Vidya Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

Plant Lipids Private Limited

Synthite Industries Ltd.

Global Garlic Oleoresin Market: Segmentation

Nature

Organic

Conventional

Extraction Type

Solvent Extraction

SCFE

End Use

Food & Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Retail / Household

Distribution Channel

Business to Business (B2B)

Business to Consumer (B2C0029)

