DEIP Partners With Roketo And Sets Up Over 1000 Financial Streams to Power The Creator Economy

Lisbon, Portugal, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DEIP, the first web3 domain-specific protocol for tokenization and governance of high-value intangible assets, announced it has partnered with Roketo, a real-time financial streaming protocol. DEIP has set up over 1,000 streams using Roketo’s technology to reward ambassadors, contributors, and active participants in its community, and its own team members.

DEIP is a creator economy protocol that enables the discovery, evaluation, licensing, and exchange of intangible assets. It is designed specifically for intangible asset tokenization, in the form of F-NFT, governance via DAO, and liquidity, via DeFi instruments and derivatives. DEIP transforms the relationship between creators and community, the consumers of artistic works, ventures, and different projects, and gives them a new way to exchange digital assets with each other.

“Financial streaming allows us to introduce new incentive models for our contributors and community members while preserving transparency and openness”, said Dr. Dimitri Sidorovich, Co-founder of DEIP. “Now, we can set up the vesting period and cliff in a flexible way to accommodate innovative use cases to reward our community in the best way”.

Roketo enables continuous financial streaming solutions for crypto, DeFi, and TradFi payments. Roketo allows users to pay people and services per second, handle paydays, startup investments, and token airdrops with complete transparency and fast transactions. Because it’s built on NEAR, Roketo is able to keep some of the lowest commissions on the market. Roketo links to a user wallet and transmits funds to recipients in real-time, enabling funds to come every second at a certain speed and allowing the recipients to withdraw them at any moment. When doing mass payments to their investors or community, Roketo allows companies to have complete control over their real-time token allocation.

“We’re truly proud to know Roketo is supporting DEIP on its mission to foster a new creative economy,” said Taras Dovgal, Co-founder at Roketo. “DEIP now has the access to the streaming tools that are needed to handle payments in a flexible way across its protocol ecosystem, including its team.”

The Creator Economy is driven by the creators who produce different assets, the communities which support these creators, and the platforms and financial tools sustaining this relationship. New blockchain technologies enable a more robust creator economy improving the ownership and control that wasn’t possible in Web2.0. Creators can connect directly with their communities without the need for a third party. At the same time, the creator economy now needs new financial tools as traditional finance can no longer provide projects with the solutions required to support their evolving structures. Crypto streaming is a flexible and effective way to handle token allocation while moving away from the traditional finance tools that failed to support the creative economy to its fullest.

About Roketo

Roketo is a crypto streaming service which allows you to pay people and services per second. Roketo handles paydays, startup investments and token airdrops with complete transparency, low commission and fast transactions. Real-time streaming means your funds come every second at a certain speed and your recipients can withdraw them at any moment. Roketo's intuitive interface makes it comfortable for anyone to use despite their crypto knowledge, and easy to set up a payment stream for the first time. Roketo is built on the NEAR Protocol. For more information, please visit https://www.roke.to/

About DEIP

DEIP is the first Web3 domain-specific protocol for tokenization and governance of high-value intangible assets. It’s a creator economy protocol with its own technology, tools, and applications. DEIP puts creators at the center of the economic model, allowing them to skip out the middlemen and receive funding or sell their work through tokenization, whether it be art, science, music or any other creator industry. The main goal of DEIP is to form such infrastructure that will help creators to unlock their full potential. DEIP is based on the Octopus network. For more information, please visit https://deip.world