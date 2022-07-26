Sunset Transportation Chooses Parade to Source and Secure Capacity More Strategically

SAN FRANCISCO and ST. LOUIS, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parade, the leader in capacity management software for freight brokers, announces that Sunset Transportation, a women-owned and full-service freight broker, has chosen the Parade platform to ensure its carriers are shown the best loads, allowing the brokerage to source and secure capacity more strategically and better than before.



Parade aggregates carrier information across multiple channels, including Sunset’s internal data, other carrier information, and load boards. Parade's algorithms help identify which loads to deliver to each Sunset carrier to reduce unnecessary emails and streamline the covering of loads.

“We are incredibly proud to be partnering with Sunset Transportation to leverage technology to help their team source carriers faster and move more freight,” said Anthony Sutardja, CEO and Co-Founder of Parade. "Sunset is leveraging Parade’s deep integrations with their McLeod TMS to supercharge their digital capacity capabilities.”

“Parade eliminates the guesswork and need for tribal knowledge, which can often be lost if team members move on,” said John Sutton, Director of Corporate Support, Sunset Transportation. “With Parade, we make sure our partner carriers are presented the right information so they can make decisions easier. Parade requires little leg work to do a lot of heavy lifting. It makes our technology stack so much better.”

With Parade's machine-learning-based capacity management platform, Sunset can see what carriers are opening the emails sent strategically from Parade, measure the effectiveness of the emails, and determine ways to improve responsiveness so that carriers see more loads.

About Sunset Transportation

Sunset Transportation is a St. Louis-based, female-owned, 2nd generation third party logistics company specializing in supply chain management, multimodal domestic, international, and cross-border transportation, customs clearance and freight payment services. Sunset is privately-owned with eight (8) branch offices in the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.SunsetTrans.com.

About Parade

Parade is the leader in software for freight brokers, offering truckload capacity management that drives carrier access and digital transformation. Reimagine freight brokerage operations through transformational software workflows, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Parade partner ecosystem. Manage relationships efficiently, increase truckload capacity, and re-utilize carriers to find the right truck at the best price at the right time. Brokers and 3PLs grow profits by booking more loads, increasing operational efficiencies, and boosting productivity. Visit us online at Parade.ai .