Commerce Casino Expands Role for Two Executive Team Members

COMMERCE, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Commerce Casino & Hotel, one of the largest card rooms in the world and widely considered SoCal’s #1 home for games of skill, announced that it had expanded the role of two members of the Executive Team to support the new CEO. Nedy Warren, who has served as Commerce Casino’s General Counsel for five years, has been elevated to Vice President & Chief Operating Officer; Lonnie Coleman, who has served as Commerce’s Chief Financial Officer, has been named Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer.



“Nedy Warren has considerable experience in various sectors and over 25 years of experience in general business advisement and litigation,” said Jeff Harris, Chief Executive Officer/President of The Commerce Casino. “From the moment Nedy joined our team, she has been a crucial part of the casino and a critical part of our success. Her long history with the Commerce Casino, her knowledge of all aspects of our business and her proven leadership will help for years to come.”

Before the gaming industry, Warren represented small and large companies, assisting them with setting up their infrastructure, conducting training and investigations, providing advice and counsel, and litigating labor and employment-related matters. Warren earned her Juris Doctorate at the UCLA School of Law, where she was editor of the Law Review.

“Lonnie Coleman has years of operational expertise and financial acumen in the hospitality and casino gaming industry. His leadership and expertise will contribute to The Commerce Casino’s continued growth and success,” added Harris.

Lonnie Coleman has served as Commerce’s Chief Financial Officer since the COVID-19 pandemic shut-down. Before joining the Commerce Casino, Lonnie had comprehensive financial management experience and was responsible for revenue audit, financial accounting and reporting, purchasing, cashiering and count room operations at Cahuilla Casino. Lonnie created the Title 31 program at Casino San Pablo Lytton in Northern California. Lonnie earned a Master’s degree In Business Administration from St. Mary’s University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and Finance. Lonnie possesses the skills and experience to help move The Commerce to the next strategic level.

About the Commerce Casino

Established in 1983, the Commerce Casino is a cardroom with over 240 tables on site and is the largest cardroom in the world.

Media Contact: Eric W. Rose – Eric@ekapr.com