Dresner Partners Advised IVF1 in Its Sale to Pinnacle Fertility

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Partners, a leading FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank and Mergers Alliance member firm, is pleased to announce that it advised IVF1 in its sale to Pinnacle Fertility. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Founded over 20 years ago by Randy S. Morris, M.D., IVF1 is a leading fertility center headquartered in Naperville, Illinois with three office locations and an ambulatory surgery center in the Chicagoland area. IVF1’s experienced clinical staff and laboratory provide cutting edge assisted reproductive technologies (ART) services, including in vitro fertilization (IVF), frozen embryo transfers and egg freezing.

Pinnacle Fertility was founded in 2021 and is one of the nation’s fastest-growing physician-centric fertility care platforms, supporting more than 25 high-performing fertility clinics and comprehensive fertility service providers nationwide. Under a united mission of fulfilling dreams by building families, Pinnacle clinics offer innovative technology and processes, compassionate patient care, and comprehensive fertility treatment services, ensuring families receive a high-touch experience on their path to parenthood.



“I would like to thank the Dresner team for helping us find the right partner to support the long-term growth of IVF1,” said Dr. Morris, Medical Director of IVF1. “By partnering with Pinnacle Fertility, we’ll benefit from a broad range of centralized services which will enable us to focus more of our time and resources on delivering the best possible personalized care for couples experiencing infertility, recurrent miscarriage or are in need of fertility preservation.”

Andrew Mintz, CEO of Pinnacle Fertility said, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Morris and the entire IVF1 team join the Pinnacle family. Dr. Morris’ experience and expertise is a valuable addition to our presence in the Chicago area. We are honored that he chose Pinnacle Fertility as his partner.”

Mitchell Stern, Managing Director and Head of the Healthcare Group at Dresner Partners said, “We are very pleased that IVF1 and Pinnacle completed this transaction as both organizations represent the highest standard for patient-focused fertility care. By utilizing Pinnacle’s physician-centric fertility care platform and national reach, IVF1 is poised to accelerate its growth and expand its presence as one of the leading fertility clinics in the Midwest.”

Steven M. Dresner, President of Dresner Partners added, “Dresner’s healthcare practice continues to grow both domestically and internationally, and we expect to see continued consolidation within fertility and other healthcare industry verticals. We look forward to watching the continued success of IVF1 and Pinnacle as a combined entity, as they capture a greater share of the growing fertility market.”

More information on IVF1 can be found at www.ivf1.com. More information on Pinnacle Fertility can be found at www.pinnaclefertility.com.

Dresner Partners is a leading provider of investment banking services to the fertility (IVF) sector, having closed numerous transactions including the sale of IGENOMIX, the merger of RMA of N.J. and IVI of Spain, the sale of Advanced Fertility of Chicago to Prelude Fertility, the sale of Santa Monica Fertility to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of In Via Fertility to InVitro Sciences (now First Fertility), the sale of Institute for Human Reproduction to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of Dominion Fertility to Webster Equity Partners, the sale of Center of Reproductive Medicine to US Fertility, and the sale of IVF1 to Pinnacle Fertility.

About Dresner Partners

Dresner Partners is a FINRA-registered, middle-market investment bank headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Dallas, Texas; and Palo Alto, Calif. For more than 30 years, Dresner Partners has provided financial advisory services to middle-market companies throughout the world including merger and acquisitions advisory, institutional private placements of debt and equity, financial restructuring, valuations, and strategic consulting services. Dresner Partners has extensive international and cross-border transaction experience and is a member of Mergers Alliance, one of the world’s leading global mergers and acquisitions partnerships focused on the middle market. An affiliated company, Dresner Corporate Services, is a strategic communications firm specializing in public relations, investor relations and corporate development. More information is available at www.dresnerpartners.com. You can also follow Dresner Partners on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DresnerPartners

