Molten Ventures VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

26 July 2022

Molten Ventures VCT plc announces that on 26 July 2022 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:

No.

purchased Price paid

per share % of class

in issue Ordinary shares of 5p each 1,915,875 54.63p 1.01%

In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Molten Ventures VCT plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 26 July 2022, are summarised as follows:





Shares in issue Voting rights

per share



Voting rights Ordinary shares of 5p each 188,346,463 1 188,346,463 Total Voting Rights 188,346,463

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.

The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.

The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Molten Ventures VCT plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.