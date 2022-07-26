Femtech Market is expected to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2031 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global femtech market is expected to reach a valuation of US$3.8 Bn by the end of 2031, with sales growing at an astounding CAGR of 15% over the assessment period of 2021-2031. The market was valued at US$ 0.94 Bn in 2021. A rising demographic of working women and direct-to-consumer end users are expected to drive the market for the forecast period.



Rising cases of infectious diseases among women, growing awareness about general wellness, and the availability of multiple alternatives for educating and destigmatizing women’s health issues are responsible for the upsurge in the femtech market. The burden of infectious diseases like sexually transmitted infections (STIs) is a major driver of the femtech market. Menstrual care kits, pregnancy care, fertility issues, and maternity care, along with a growing awareness of women's reproductive health and sexual empowerment contribute to a surge in the demand for femtech services and solutions.

Request a Sample PDF@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11761



Technological advancements coupled with the emergence of software and applications designed solely for the purpose of assisting with reproductive health and fertility solutions are gaining traction over the past five years. With the rising adoption of these technologies, the femtech market is expected to witness growth over the forecast period. Digitalization of healthcare and better medical reimbursement policies are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

“Healthcare solutions, dealing with STIs, that are integrated with specialized modules of diagnosis and screening technologies will likely boost the market growth over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

STIs like HIV, chlamydia, syphilis, and others will likely propel the market over the forecast period.

The U.K. femtech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1%.

The U.S. market is expected to present lucrative market opportunities over the forecast period.

China is projected to emerge as an attractive market in the East Asia region with over 52.5% of market share.

India will account for 45.8% of market sales in the South Asia femtech market.

Diagnostics services segment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.3% over the forecast period.

Menstrual health application segment is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 1358.0 Mn by 2031.





Competitive Landscape

Clue, Aparito Limited, Bloomlife, Bonzun Health Information AB, Elvie, Ava Science Inc., Grace Health, iBreve, LactApp, Natural Cycles Nordic AB, Hera Med Ltd., Niramai Health, NURX Inc., SteadySense GmbH, Pregnolia AG, Willow, WOOM, and B-wom among others are some of the manufacturers of femtech products nad solutions profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players in the global femtech market are employing several tactics like strategic partnerships and collaborations to provide unique and innovative solutions for women’s healthcare. Partnerships between major femtech organizations and pharmaceutical companies will give all the players involved a competitive advantage.

Request Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-11761

More Insights into the Femtech Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global femtech market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2020 and forecast statistics for the period 2021-to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and coverage, the market is segmented based on service (diagnostics, monitoring, therapeutic), application (general health and wellness, maternity care, menstrual health, pelvic and uterine healthcare, cancer and chronic diseases), end user (direct-to-consumer, hospitals, surgical centers, fertility clinics, diagnostics centers) and region.

Femtech Market Regional Analysis

As per the latest report by FMI, the growing cases of infections and diseases in women, especially pertaining to their reproductive system, in the U.S. propel femtech market growth across North America. Thus North America femtech market is expected to account for a major portion of the global market share during the forecast period. Increasing awareness of women’s general health and well-being as well as menstrual and fertility health is a primary contributor to the femtech market growth in the region.

Ask an Analyst For Any Query @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11761



The U.K. is expected to register a robust CAGR of 14.1% over the assessment period owing to the increasing femtech start-ups as well as government funding allocations. Increasing incidences of menstrual health issues have led to an upsurge in demand for direct-to-consumer femtech solutions. Also, growing awareness about digital femtech solutions has also fostered an atmosphere of growth in the market.

China femtech market is expected to dominate the East Asia region with a market share of over 52.5% over the forecast period. Constant investments in the healthcare sector, especially in the enhancement of various treatment facilities along with the tremendous impact of apps like “Meet You” (or Meiyu) have had a huge influence on the femtech market growth in this region.

India is supposed to account for 45.8% of the market share in South Asia region over the period of observation. Rising incidences of women’s health issues have led to an upsurge in the demand for preventive solutions. Almost 18.8% of the total women population in India suffers from menstrual issues. All of these factors contribute to the femtech market growth in India.

Femtech Market Segmentation Analysis

According to the recent report by FMI, the diagnostic services segment is set to account for a prolific CAGR of 13.3% over the assessment period. Growing cases of STIs and other women’s health issues have resulted in an elevated demand for enhanced diagnostic services. Rising awareness of health and hygiene among women coupled with the increasing availability of femtech solutions across digitalized platforms contribute to the segment’s growth.

Menstrual health segment, by application, is predicted to assume the lead in the market. Heightened menstrual health concerns along with growing awareness about reproductive health are expected to aid the segment’s growth in the femtech market. New adaptive menstrual health solutions also contribute to femtech market growth and expansion.

The direct-to-consumer segment is anticipated to account for 30.5% of the global femtech market share by the end of 2031. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9%. This is due to advancing digitalization and the introduction of multiple platforms that deal with women’s health. The user-friendly feature of the segment narrows the gap between diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. Thus contributing to market growth.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11761



Femtech by Category

By Service

Diagnostics

Monitoring

Therapeutic





By Application

General Health and Wellness

Maternity Care

Menstrual Health

Pelvic and Uterine Healthcare

Cancer and Chronic Disease





By End User

Direct-to-consumer

Hospitals

Surgical Centers

Fertility Clinics

Diagnostics Centers





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Global Femtech Needs Overview

1.3. Market Evolution

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusion and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Method Innovation / Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Macro-Economic Factors

4.1.1. Global GDP Growth Outlook

4.1.2. Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure Outlook

4.1.3. Global Healthcare Industry Market Outlook

4.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.2.1. Historic Growth of Key Manufacturers

4.2.2. Adoption of Femtech

4.2.3. Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Disease

4.2.4. Increasing Personalization Services

4.2.5. Rise in Preventive Medicine and Holistic Health

TOC continued..!

Have a Look at Healthcare Domain Related Research Reports:

Pharmacy Refrigerators Market Size : The global pharmacy refrigerators market is estimated to be valued US$ 552.3 million in 2022, rising to US$ 1,027 million by 2032 with a CAGR of 5.8 percent during the forecast period.

Scoliosis Management Market Trends : The scoliosis management market is likely to record a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2,942.8 Mn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 4,489.0 Mn by 2032.

Intracranial Aneurysm Market Growth : The global intracranial aneurysm market is set to flourish in the global market at a promising CAGR of 8.8% between 2022 and 2032.

Revision Knee Replacement Market Outlook : The revision knee replacement market is likely to rise to US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022. The revision knee replacement market is estimated to reach US$ 2 Billion with a CAGR of 4.1% by 2032.

Knotless Tissue Control Devices Market Technology : Expanding at a CAGR of 3.4% in 2022-2032, the global knotless tissue control devices market is projected to secure a market value worth US$ 672.6 Million by 2032. In 2022, the market is projected at US$ 465.6 Million.

Reverse Transcriptase Enzymes Market Analysis : The reverse transcriptase enzymes market size is anticipated to rise to US$ 335.0 Million in 2022. The reverse transcriptase enzymes market is likely to reach US$ 481.8 Million with a CAGR of 3.4% by 2032.

Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market Share : Global Large Volume Wearable Injectors’ demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 2,800.0 Million in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to be valued at US$ 7,142.3 Million from 2022 to 2032

IV Infusion Gravity Bags Market Demand : The global IV infusion gravity bags market garnered a market value of US$ 723.8 Million in 2022 and is expected to accumulate a market value of US$ 1281.3 Million by registering a CAGR of 5.87% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Quantitative Pathology Imaging Market Type : The global quantitative pathology imaging market is forecasted to be appraised at US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032, up from US$ 2.77 Billion in 2022, by advancing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Kidney Stone Extraction Balloon Market Forecast : Increasing from US$ 450.5 Million in 2022 to US$ 902.2 Million by 2032, the global kidney stone extraction market is expected to display a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022-2032.

About Us :

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/femtech-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs