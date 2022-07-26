IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – June 2022

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales
TORONTO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2022.
Mutual fund assets totalled $1.788 trillion at the end of June 2022. Assets decreased by $107.0 billion or 5.6% compared to May 2022. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $10.4 billion in June 2022.
ETF assets totalled $288.9 billion at the end of June 2022. Assets decreased by $22.0 billion or 7.1% compared to May 2022. ETFs recorded net redemptions of $0.7 billion in June 2022.
Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
|Asset Class
|Jun. 2022
|May 2022
|Jun. 2021
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Long-term Funds
|Balanced
|(4,980
|)
|(5,347
|)
|8,168
|(3,968
|)
|39,723
|Equity
|(3,441
|)
|(994
|)
|3,825
|3,501
|25,956
|Bond
|(3,358
|)
|(882
|)
|1,158
|(6,284
|)
|9,382
|Specialty
|64
|57
|764
|970
|3,573
|Total Long-term Funds
|(11,716
|)
|(7,166
|)
|13,915
|(5,781
|)
|78,633
|Total Money Market Funds
|1,287
|774
|(1,039
|)
|2,254
|(6,099
|)
|Total
|(10,429
|)
|(6,391
|)
|12,876
|(3,527
|)
|72,534
Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*
|Asset Class
|Jun. 2022
|May 2022
|Jun. 2021
|Dec. 2021
|Long-term Funds
|Balanced
|882.4
|932.8
|961.2
|1,024.9
|Equity
|626.5
|674.4
|689.4
|747.7
|Bond
|228.6
|238.1
|257.6
|261.5
|Specialty
|21.6
|22.1
|18.9
|22.2
|Total Long-term Funds
|1,759.1
|1,867.4
|1,927.1
|2,056.3
|Total Money Market Funds
|28.9
|27.6
|27.7
|26.4
|Total
|1,788.0
|1,895.0
|1,954.8
|2,082.7
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*
|Asset Class
|Jun. 2022
|May 2022
|Jun. 2021
|YTD 2022
|YTD 2021
|Long-term Funds
|Balanced
|23
|229
|320
|1,165
|2,328
|Equity
|(2,248
|)
|1,634
|2,727
|9,543
|18,087
|Bond
|1,499
|(235
|)
|1,230
|2,775
|8,029
|Specialty
|(609
|)
|593
|665
|764
|5,800
|Total Long-term Funds
|(1,336
|)
|2,221
|4,942
|14,248
|34,244
|Total Money Market Funds
|666
|347
|103
|1,792
|(1,573
|)
|Total
|(670
|)
|2,568
|5,046
|16,040
|32,671
ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*
|Asset Class
|Jun. 2022
|May 2022
|Jun. 2021
|Dec. 2021
|Long-term Funds
|Balanced
|11.3
|12.1
|10.1
|12.1
|Equity
|184.6
|203.3
|195.4
|225.2
|Bond
|75.2
|75.7
|85.8
|89.6
|Specialty
|9.7
|12.4
|9.8
|13.6
|Total Long-term Funds
|280.8
|303.4
|301.2
|340.5
|Total Money Market Funds
|8.1
|7.5
|5.7
|6.6
|Total
|288.9
|310.9
|306.9
|347.1
* Please see below for important information regarding this data.
IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 91% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.
IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.
* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:
- Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
- Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
- The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
- Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
- ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.
About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.
