The Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize Program Partners with Truepic to Expand and Enhance Monitoring and Evaluation

San Diego, CA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, the leader in digital image provenance and authenticity, and the Milken Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life, have partnered to enhance the monitoring and evaluation of programs starting with the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech.

The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Foundation launched the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech in April 2021 as a way to accelerate innovations to increase economic value for smallholder farmers. Twenty-five Finalists were selected earlier this year, and have been given seed funding and 12 months to prove the effectiveness of their ideas through rigorous field tests. Truepic will begin deploying Vision, Truepic’s image authentication platform to streamline monitoring and evaluation of the field test process.

“Field testing innovations is a key component of the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech,” said Emily Musil Church, PhD, Senior Director at the Milken Institute. “Truepic’s use of advanced technology to provide real-time imaging authentication will help us verify the Finalists’ ideas effectively and with a low carbon footprint.”

The Vision platform is powered by Truepic’s patented secure provenance technology, which ensures the authenticity of media and its relevant metadata (time, date, and location) at the point of capture. Truepic Vision will be used to document, measure, and assess the progress of projects including the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech.

“Effective monitoring and evaluation plays a major role in enhancing the effectiveness of development programs and projects,” said Mounir Ibrahim, VP of Public Affairs and Impact at Truepic. “We are excited to partner with the Milken Institute and assist them in innovating their monitoring and evaluations process to provide relevant details to stakeholders. Our technology will help enable the Milken Institute to increase efficiency and accelerate action.”

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org.

About Truepic

Founded in 2015, Truepic develops the world's most secure camera technology for mobile devices. Truepic is the pioneer of secure media provenance through its patented Controlled Capture technology, which empowers viewers to make better-informed decisions through high integrity photos and videos. The Truepic team is dedicated to restoring trust in every pixel of consequence, with the goal of having a shared sense of visual reality across the internet. For more information, visit www.truepic.com.

