The Milken-Motsepe Innovation Prize Program Partners with Truepic to Expand and Enhance Monitoring and Evaluation

Truepic’s Vision technology will enhance data collection and verification for AgriTech projects around the world

| Source: Truepic Truepic

La Jolla, California, UNITED STATES

San Diego, CA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, the leader in digital image provenance and authenticity, and the Milken Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life, have partnered to enhance the monitoring and evaluation of programs starting with the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech.

The Milken Institute and the Motsepe Foundation launched the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech in April 2021 as a way to accelerate innovations to increase economic value for smallholder farmers. Twenty-five Finalists were selected earlier this year, and have been given seed funding and 12 months to prove the effectiveness of their ideas through rigorous field tests. Truepic will begin deploying Vision, Truepic’s image authentication platform to streamline monitoring and evaluation of the field test process. 

“Field testing innovations is a key component of the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech,” said Emily Musil Church, PhD, Senior Director at the Milken Institute. “Truepic’s use of advanced technology  to provide real-time imaging authentication will help us verify the  Finalists’ ideas effectively and with a low carbon footprint.”

The Vision platform is powered by Truepic’s patented secure provenance technology, which ensures the authenticity of media and its relevant metadata (time, date, and location) at the point of capture. Truepic Vision will be used to document, measure, and assess the progress of projects including the Milken-Motsepe Prize in AgriTech. 

“Effective monitoring and evaluation plays a major role in enhancing the effectiveness of development programs and projects,” said Mounir Ibrahim, VP of Public Affairs and Impact at Truepic. “We are excited to partner with the Milken Institute and assist them in innovating their monitoring and evaluations process to provide relevant details to stakeholders. Our technology will help enable the Milken Institute to increase efficiency and accelerate action.” 

About the Milken Institute

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank focused on accelerating measurable progress on the path to a meaningful life. With a focus on financial, physical, mental, and environmental health, we bring together the best ideas and innovative resourcing to develop blueprints for tackling some of our most critical global issues through the lens of what’s pressing now and what’s coming next. For more information, visit https://milkeninstitute.org.

About Truepic 

Founded in 2015, Truepic develops the world's most secure camera technology for mobile devices. Truepic is the pioneer of secure media provenance through its patented Controlled Capture technology, which empowers viewers to make better-informed decisions through high integrity photos and videos. The Truepic team is dedicated to restoring trust in every pixel of consequence, with the goal of having a shared sense of visual reality across the internet. For more information, visit www.truepic.com

Attachment 

 

        




    

        

            
                        

                Milken-Motsepe Prize logo
                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                software
                            
                            
                                technology
                            
                            
                                Truepic
                            
                            
                                Project oversight
                            
                            
                                nonprofit
                            
                            
                                partnership
                            
                            
                                think tank
                            
                            
                                agritech
                            
                            
                                Milken-Motsepe
                            
                            
                                monitoring and evaluation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data