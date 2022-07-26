French English

NFL BIOSCIENCES

HALF-YEAR REVIEW OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT FOR H1 2022

Under the liquidity agreement concerning NFL Biosciences SA shares (FR0014003XT0 - ALNFL), entrusted to Invest Securities, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account at June 30, 2022:

74,569 NFL BIOSCIENCES securities

€12,560.02 of cash

During the first half of 2022, the following trades were recorded:

PURCHASES 137,154 securities €192,820.70 785 transactions SALES 111,050 securities €156,410.72 759 transactions

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account at December 31, 2021:

48,465 securities

€48,970 of cash

For reference, when the new liquidity agreement was set up, the following resources were made available:

0 securitie

€200,000 of cash

About NFL Biosciences

NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based nearby Montpellier, France, whose most advanced botanical drug candidate is an aid to stop smoking. Known as NFL-101, this natural nicotine-free product, extracted from standard tobacco leaves, is protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who would like to stop smoking a safe, natural solution that is effective over the long-term, with short-term personalized administration.

Alongside NFL-101, NFL Biosciences has various development projects focused on botanical drugs for the treatment of cannabis use disorder and alcoholism.

The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com

Contact

NFL Biosciences: Bruno Lafont – info@nflbiosciences.com - +33 4 11 93 76 67

PR Agency: Calyptus – nflbiosciences@calyptus.net - +33 1 53 65 68 68

Appendix:

Volume of purchases and sales in terms of the number of securities and the amount of capital on an aggregate basis per trading day during the first half of 2022

Purchases Sales Date Number of securities Capital (EUR) Number of securities Capital (EUR) 03/01/22 1 2.40 0.00 03/01/22 0.00 150 371.85 04/01/22 1 2.50 0.00 04/01/22 0.00 152 380.00 05/01/22 1 2.52 0.00 05/01/22 0.00 1 2.52 06/01/22 301 734.44 0.00 06/01/22 0.00 151 391.09 07/01/22 201 460.29 0.00 07/01/22 0.00 151 347.45 10/01/22 5,301 11,932.55 0.00 10/01/22 0.00 151 360.89 11/01/22 501 1,118.23 0.00 11/01/22 0.00 751 1,706.27 12/01/22 164 358.34 0.00 12/01/22 0.00 254 567.94 13/01/22 139 304.27 0.00 13/01/22 0.00 47 106.22 14/01/22 101 218.16 0.00 14/01/22 0.00 302 679.50 17/01/22 201 446.22 0.00 17/01/22 0.00 182 419.87 18/01/22 101 218.26 0.00 18/01/22 0.00 11 24.42 19/01/22 1 2.14 0.00 19/01/22 0.00 21 46.54 20/01/22 401 902.25 0.00 20/01/22 0.00 839 1,980.04 21/01/22 299 633.88 0.00 21/01/22 0.00 1 2.16 24/01/22 3,971 7,949.94 0.00 24/01/22 0.00 110 228.80 25/01/22 1 1.99 0.00 25/01/22 0.00 51 106.34 26/01/22 1 2.10 0.00 26/01/22 0.00 1 2.10 27/01/22 2,741 5,268.20 0.00 27/01/22 0.00 301 602.00 28/01/22 401 753.08 0.00 28/01/22 0.00 13 25.48 31/01/22 1 1.90 0.00 31/01/22 0.00 451 856.90 01/02/22 5,986 10,325.85 0.00 01/02/22 0.00 296 530.43 02/02/22 416 715.52 0.00 02/02/22 0.00 151 264.25 03/02/22 1,900 4,014.70 0.00 03/02/22 0.00 8,081 16,759.99 04/02/22 6,801 11,690.92 0.00 04/02/22 0.00 601 1,045.74 07/02/22 101 163.72 0.00 07/02/22 0.00 251 428.96 08/02/22 1 1.62 0.00 08/02/22 0.00 51 83.64 09/02/22 1 1.69 0.00 09/02/22 0.00 151 255.19 10/02/22 1 1.63 0.00 10/02/22 0.00 151 250.66 11/02/22 702 1,076.87 0.00 11/02/22 0.00 601 934.56 14/02/22 3 4.62 0.00 14/02/22 0.00 451 721.60 15/02/22 101 159.58 0.00 15/02/22 0.00 1 1.63 16/02/22 210 327.81 0.00 16/02/22 0.00 352 563.20 17/02/22 41 64.78 0.00 17/02/22 0.00 29 46.37 18/02/22 51 80.58 0.00 18/02/22 0.00 123 196.80 21/02/22 199 299.69 0.00 21/02/22 0.00 602 946.95 22/02/22 151 241.60 0.00 22/02/22 0.00 1 1.64 23/02/22 251 385.03 0.00 23/02/22 0.00 1,293 2,107.59 24/02/22 1,433 2,222.58 0.00 24/02/22 0.00 752 1,212.22 25/02/22 1 1.50 0.00 25/02/22 0.00 1 1.50 28/02/22 301 439.46 0.00 28/02/22 0.00 151 220.46 01/03/22 1 1.43 0.00 01/03/22 0.00 151 220.46 02/03/22 269 374.99 0.00 02/03/22 0.00 601 899.70 03/03/22 201 299.49 0.00 03/03/22 0.00 1 1.54 04/03/22 401 579.45 0.00 04/03/22 0.00 11 16.29 07/03/22 2,804 3,690.06 0.00 07/03/22 0.00 501 666.33 08/03/22 931 1,155.37 0.00 08/03/22 0.00 559 721.11 09/03/22 1 1.33 0.00 09/03/22 0.00 693 943.87 10/03/22 1 1.40 0.00 10/03/22 0.00 1 1.40 11/03/22 6 8.25 0.00 11/03/22 0.00 1 1.40 14/03/22 1 1.40 0.00 14/03/22 0.00 1 1.40 15/03/22 1 1.42 0.00 15/03/22 0.00 252 357.84 16/03/22 1,002 1,426.85 0.00 16/03/22 0.00 1,240 1,835.20 17/03/22 1 1.42 0.00 17/03/22 0.00 1,251 1,851.48 18/03/22 201 311.55 0.00 18/03/22 0.00 751 1,201.60 21/03/22 889 1,358.39 0.00 21/03/22 0.00 272 411.54 22/03/22 513 766.94 0.00 22/03/22 0.00 1 1.52 23/03/22 263 382.14 0.00 23/03/22 0.00 1 1.46 24/03/22 1 1.46 0.00 24/03/22 0.00 145 214.60 25/03/22 1 1.48 0.00 25/03/22 0.00 107 158.36 28/03/22 1 1.51 0.00 28/03/22 0.00 991 1,542.00 29/03/22 417 700.98 0.00 29/03/22 0.00 2,814 4,831.64 30/03/22 1,185 1,854.53 0.00 30/03/22 0.00 251 386.79 31/03/22 380 572.28 0.00 31/03/22 0.00 1 1.57 01/04/22 9 13.42 0.00 01/04/22 0.00 1 1.50 04/04/22 174 254.39 0.00 04/04/22 0.00 1 1.49 05/04/22 773 1,064.42 0.00 05/04/22 0.00 1 1.40 06/04/22 401 521.30 0.00 06/04/22 0.00 251 338.60 07/04/22 1,772 2,209.68 0.00 07/04/22 0.00 1,251 1,590.02 08/04/22 401 501.25 0.00 08/04/22 0.00 1 1.25 11/04/22 201 251.25 0.00 11/04/22 0.00 1 1.25 12/04/22 1,401 1,811.49 0.00 12/04/22 0.00 3,501 4,694.84 13/04/22 7,262 8,605.47 0.00 13/04/22 0.00 1,501 2,033.86 14/04/22 1 1.20 0.00 14/04/22 0.00 751 913.97 19/04/22 1 1.24 0.00 19/04/22 0.00 759 949.51 20/04/22 201 269.34 0.00 20/04/22 0.00 742 986.86 21/04/22 4,979 5,934.97 0.00 21/04/22 0.00 3,015 3,720.51 22/04/22 401 471.18 0.00 22/04/22 0.00 251 306.22 25/04/22 851 949.72 0.00 25/04/22 0.00 524 595.79 26/04/22 712 794.59 0.00 26/04/22 0.00 501 561.12 27/04/22 240 262.80 0.00 27/04/22 0.00 728 853.22 28/04/22 201 227.13 0.00 28/04/22 0.00 1 1.14 29/04/22 311 338.99 0.00 29/04/22 0.00 191 213.92 02/05/22 1 1.15 0.00 02/05/22 0.00 81 93.15 03/05/22 152 169.78 0.00 03/05/22 0.00 481 560.85 04/05/22 1 1.20 0.00 04/05/22 0.00 1 1.20 05/05/22 401 491.23 0.00 05/05/22 0.00 999 1,242.76 06/05/22 757 884.93 0.00 06/05/22 0.00 1 1.21 09/05/22 1,324 1,444.48 0.00 09/05/22 0.00 11 13.31 10/05/22 2,201 1,983.10 0.00 10/05/22 0.00 252 222.01 11/05/22 201 172.86 0.00 11/05/22 0.00 251 220.88 12/05/22 1,181 915.28 0.00 12/05/22 0.00 227 198.85 13/05/22 1 0.91 0.00 13/05/22 0.00 251 228.41 16/05/22 751 613.57 0.00 16/05/22 0.00 414 374.67 17/05/22 1 0.85 0.00 17/05/22 0.00 88 74.80 18/05/22 501 405.81 0.00 18/05/22 0.00 212 178.29 19/05/22 671 512.64 0.00 19/05/22 0.00 1 0.81 20/05/22 540 399.60 0.00 20/05/22 0.00 1 0.77 23/05/22 2,129 1,441.33 0.00 23/05/22 0.00 501 328.16 24/05/22 4,984 3,124.97 0.00 24/05/22 0.00 18,488 14,808.89 25/05/22 3,751 4,700.00 0.00 25/05/22 0.00 4,229 5,552.68 26/05/22 1,751 1,740.49 0.00 26/05/22 0.00 501 538.58 27/05/22 751 653.37 0.00 27/05/22 0.00 501 448.40 30/05/22 1,113 1,036.20 0.00 30/05/22 0.00 1,531 1,482.01 31/05/22 501 486.97 0.00 31/05/22 0.00 1 0.99 01/06/22 251 228.41 0.00 01/06/22 0.00 501 493.49 02/06/22 3,751 4,534.96 0.00 02/06/22 0.00 6,221 7,645.61 03/06/22 8,001 13,761.72 0.00 03/06/22 0.00 9,771 17,216.50 06/06/22 3,251 4,850.49 0.00 06/06/22 0.00 2,751 4,176.02 07/06/22 5,751 9,690.44 0.00 07/06/22 0.00 7,731 13,467.40 08/06/22 2,751 4,894.03 0.00 08/06/22 0.00 1,751 3,346.16 09/06/22 2,251 3,639.87 0.00 09/06/22 0.00 513 843.89 10/06/22 1,876 2,870.28 0.00 10/06/22 0.00 1,240 1,984.00 13/06/22 2,501 3,333.83 0.00 13/06/22 0.00 1 1.45 14/06/22 1 1.18 0.00 14/06/22 0.00 1,751 2,206.26 15/06/22 1,101 1,368.54 0.00 15/06/22 0.00 267 351.11 16/06/22 1,183 1,380.56 0.00 16/06/22 0.00 371 442.60 17/06/22 69 74.87 0.00 17/06/22 0.00 1,001 1,196.20 20/06/22 500 575.00 0.00 20/06/22 0.00 520 606.84 21/06/22 501 578.66 0.00 21/06/22 0.00 231 279.51 22/06/22 1,103 1,233.15 0.00 22/06/22 0.00 1 1.20 23/06/22 1,003 1,123.36 0.00 23/06/22 0.00 522 608.65 24/06/22 250 275.00 0.00 24/06/22 0.00 271 312.19 27/06/22 251 306.22 0.00 27/06/22 0.00 1460 1797.26 28/06/22 2251 2854.27 0.00 28/06/22 0.00 1880 2462.80 29/06/22 751 871.16 0.00 29/06/22 0.00 1 1.23 30/06/22 10898 11682.66 0.00 30/06/22 0.00 521 581.44 Total 137154 192820.70 111050 156410.72

