NFL BIOSCIENCES
HALF-YEAR REVIEW OF THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT FOR H1 2022
Under the liquidity agreement concerning NFL Biosciences SA shares (FR0014003XT0 - ALNFL), entrusted to Invest Securities, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account at June 30, 2022:
- 74,569 NFL BIOSCIENCES securities
- €12,560.02 of cash
During the first half of 2022, the following trades were recorded:
|PURCHASES
|137,154 securities
|€192,820.70
|785 transactions
|SALES
|111,050 securities
|€156,410.72
|759 transactions
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account at December 31, 2021:
- 48,465 securities
- €48,970 of cash
For reference, when the new liquidity agreement was set up, the following resources were made available:
- 0 securitie
- €200,000 of cash
About NFL Biosciences
NFL Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company based nearby Montpellier, France, whose most advanced botanical drug candidate is an aid to stop smoking. Known as NFL-101, this natural nicotine-free product, extracted from standard tobacco leaves, is protected by two patent families. NFL Biosciences aims to offer smokers who would like to stop smoking a safe, natural solution that is effective over the long-term, with short-term personalized administration.
Alongside NFL-101, NFL Biosciences has various development projects focused on botanical drugs for the treatment of cannabis use disorder and alcoholism.
The shares of NFL Biosciences are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0014003XT0 – ALNFL). Find out more at www.nflbiosciences.com
Appendix:
Volume of purchases and sales in terms of the number of securities and the amount of capital on an aggregate basis per trading day during the first half of 2022
|Purchases
|Sales
|Date
|Number of securities
|Capital (EUR)
|Number of securities
|Capital (EUR)
|03/01/22
|1
|2.40
|0.00
|03/01/22
|0.00
|150
|371.85
|04/01/22
|1
|2.50
|0.00
|04/01/22
|0.00
|152
|380.00
|05/01/22
|1
|2.52
|0.00
|05/01/22
|0.00
|1
|2.52
|06/01/22
|301
|734.44
|0.00
|06/01/22
|0.00
|151
|391.09
|07/01/22
|201
|460.29
|0.00
|07/01/22
|0.00
|151
|347.45
|10/01/22
|5,301
|11,932.55
|0.00
|10/01/22
|0.00
|151
|360.89
|11/01/22
|501
|1,118.23
|0.00
|11/01/22
|0.00
|751
|1,706.27
|12/01/22
|164
|358.34
|0.00
|12/01/22
|0.00
|254
|567.94
|13/01/22
|139
|304.27
|0.00
|13/01/22
|0.00
|47
|106.22
|14/01/22
|101
|218.16
|0.00
|14/01/22
|0.00
|302
|679.50
|17/01/22
|201
|446.22
|0.00
|17/01/22
|0.00
|182
|419.87
|18/01/22
|101
|218.26
|0.00
|18/01/22
|0.00
|11
|24.42
|19/01/22
|1
|2.14
|0.00
|19/01/22
|0.00
|21
|46.54
|20/01/22
|401
|902.25
|0.00
|20/01/22
|0.00
|839
|1,980.04
|21/01/22
|299
|633.88
|0.00
|21/01/22
|0.00
|1
|2.16
|24/01/22
|3,971
|7,949.94
|0.00
|24/01/22
|0.00
|110
|228.80
|25/01/22
|1
|1.99
|0.00
|25/01/22
|0.00
|51
|106.34
|26/01/22
|1
|2.10
|0.00
|26/01/22
|0.00
|1
|2.10
|27/01/22
|2,741
|5,268.20
|0.00
|27/01/22
|0.00
|301
|602.00
|28/01/22
|401
|753.08
|0.00
|28/01/22
|0.00
|13
|25.48
|31/01/22
|1
|1.90
|0.00
|31/01/22
|0.00
|451
|856.90
|01/02/22
|5,986
|10,325.85
|0.00
|01/02/22
|0.00
|296
|530.43
|02/02/22
|416
|715.52
|0.00
|02/02/22
|0.00
|151
|264.25
|03/02/22
|1,900
|4,014.70
|0.00
|03/02/22
|0.00
|8,081
|16,759.99
|04/02/22
|6,801
|11,690.92
|0.00
|04/02/22
|0.00
|601
|1,045.74
|07/02/22
|101
|163.72
|0.00
|07/02/22
|0.00
|251
|428.96
|08/02/22
|1
|1.62
|0.00
|08/02/22
|0.00
|51
|83.64
|09/02/22
|1
|1.69
|0.00
|09/02/22
|0.00
|151
|255.19
|10/02/22
|1
|1.63
|0.00
|10/02/22
|0.00
|151
|250.66
|11/02/22
|702
|1,076.87
|0.00
|11/02/22
|0.00
|601
|934.56
|14/02/22
|3
|4.62
|0.00
|14/02/22
|0.00
|451
|721.60
|15/02/22
|101
|159.58
|0.00
|15/02/22
|0.00
|1
|1.63
|16/02/22
|210
|327.81
|0.00
|16/02/22
|0.00
|352
|563.20
|17/02/22
|41
|64.78
|0.00
|17/02/22
|0.00
|29
|46.37
|18/02/22
|51
|80.58
|0.00
|18/02/22
|0.00
|123
|196.80
|21/02/22
|199
|299.69
|0.00
|21/02/22
|0.00
|602
|946.95
|22/02/22
|151
|241.60
|0.00
|22/02/22
|0.00
|1
|1.64
|23/02/22
|251
|385.03
|0.00
|23/02/22
|0.00
|1,293
|2,107.59
|24/02/22
|1,433
|2,222.58
|0.00
|24/02/22
|0.00
|752
|1,212.22
|25/02/22
|1
|1.50
|0.00
|25/02/22
|0.00
|1
|1.50
|28/02/22
|301
|439.46
|0.00
|28/02/22
|0.00
|151
|220.46
|01/03/22
|1
|1.43
|0.00
|01/03/22
|0.00
|151
|220.46
|02/03/22
|269
|374.99
|0.00
|02/03/22
|0.00
|601
|899.70
|03/03/22
|201
|299.49
|0.00
|03/03/22
|0.00
|1
|1.54
|04/03/22
|401
|579.45
|0.00
|04/03/22
|0.00
|11
|16.29
|07/03/22
|2,804
|3,690.06
|0.00
|07/03/22
|0.00
|501
|666.33
|08/03/22
|931
|1,155.37
|0.00
|08/03/22
|0.00
|559
|721.11
|09/03/22
|1
|1.33
|0.00
|09/03/22
|0.00
|693
|943.87
|10/03/22
|1
|1.40
|0.00
|10/03/22
|0.00
|1
|1.40
|11/03/22
|6
|8.25
|0.00
|11/03/22
|0.00
|1
|1.40
|14/03/22
|1
|1.40
|0.00
|14/03/22
|0.00
|1
|1.40
|15/03/22
|1
|1.42
|0.00
|15/03/22
|0.00
|252
|357.84
|16/03/22
|1,002
|1,426.85
|0.00
|16/03/22
|0.00
|1,240
|1,835.20
|17/03/22
|1
|1.42
|0.00
|17/03/22
|0.00
|1,251
|1,851.48
|18/03/22
|201
|311.55
|0.00
|18/03/22
|0.00
|751
|1,201.60
|21/03/22
|889
|1,358.39
|0.00
|21/03/22
|0.00
|272
|411.54
|22/03/22
|513
|766.94
|0.00
|22/03/22
|0.00
|1
|1.52
|23/03/22
|263
|382.14
|0.00
|23/03/22
|0.00
|1
|1.46
|24/03/22
|1
|1.46
|0.00
|24/03/22
|0.00
|145
|214.60
|25/03/22
|1
|1.48
|0.00
|25/03/22
|0.00
|107
|158.36
|28/03/22
|1
|1.51
|0.00
|28/03/22
|0.00
|991
|1,542.00
|29/03/22
|417
|700.98
|0.00
|29/03/22
|0.00
|2,814
|4,831.64
|30/03/22
|1,185
|1,854.53
|0.00
|30/03/22
|0.00
|251
|386.79
|31/03/22
|380
|572.28
|0.00
|31/03/22
|0.00
|1
|1.57
|01/04/22
|9
|13.42
|0.00
|01/04/22
|0.00
|1
|1.50
|04/04/22
|174
|254.39
|0.00
|04/04/22
|0.00
|1
|1.49
|05/04/22
|773
|1,064.42
|0.00
|05/04/22
|0.00
|1
|1.40
|06/04/22
|401
|521.30
|0.00
|06/04/22
|0.00
|251
|338.60
|07/04/22
|1,772
|2,209.68
|0.00
|07/04/22
|0.00
|1,251
|1,590.02
|08/04/22
|401
|501.25
|0.00
|08/04/22
|0.00
|1
|1.25
|11/04/22
|201
|251.25
|0.00
|11/04/22
|0.00
|1
|1.25
|12/04/22
|1,401
|1,811.49
|0.00
|12/04/22
|0.00
|3,501
|4,694.84
|13/04/22
|7,262
|8,605.47
|0.00
|13/04/22
|0.00
|1,501
|2,033.86
|14/04/22
|1
|1.20
|0.00
|14/04/22
|0.00
|751
|913.97
|19/04/22
|1
|1.24
|0.00
|19/04/22
|0.00
|759
|949.51
|20/04/22
|201
|269.34
|0.00
|20/04/22
|0.00
|742
|986.86
|21/04/22
|4,979
|5,934.97
|0.00
|21/04/22
|0.00
|3,015
|3,720.51
|22/04/22
|401
|471.18
|0.00
|22/04/22
|0.00
|251
|306.22
|25/04/22
|851
|949.72
|0.00
|25/04/22
|0.00
|524
|595.79
|26/04/22
|712
|794.59
|0.00
|26/04/22
|0.00
|501
|561.12
|27/04/22
|240
|262.80
|0.00
|27/04/22
|0.00
|728
|853.22
|28/04/22
|201
|227.13
|0.00
|28/04/22
|0.00
|1
|1.14
|29/04/22
|311
|338.99
|0.00
|29/04/22
|0.00
|191
|213.92
|02/05/22
|1
|1.15
|0.00
|02/05/22
|0.00
|81
|93.15
|03/05/22
|152
|169.78
|0.00
|03/05/22
|0.00
|481
|560.85
|04/05/22
|1
|1.20
|0.00
|04/05/22
|0.00
|1
|1.20
|05/05/22
|401
|491.23
|0.00
|05/05/22
|0.00
|999
|1,242.76
|06/05/22
|757
|884.93
|0.00
|06/05/22
|0.00
|1
|1.21
|09/05/22
|1,324
|1,444.48
|0.00
|09/05/22
|0.00
|11
|13.31
|10/05/22
|2,201
|1,983.10
|0.00
|10/05/22
|0.00
|252
|222.01
|11/05/22
|201
|172.86
|0.00
|11/05/22
|0.00
|251
|220.88
|12/05/22
|1,181
|915.28
|0.00
|12/05/22
|0.00
|227
|198.85
|13/05/22
|1
|0.91
|0.00
|13/05/22
|0.00
|251
|228.41
|16/05/22
|751
|613.57
|0.00
|16/05/22
|0.00
|414
|374.67
|17/05/22
|1
|0.85
|0.00
|17/05/22
|0.00
|88
|74.80
|18/05/22
|501
|405.81
|0.00
|18/05/22
|0.00
|212
|178.29
|19/05/22
|671
|512.64
|0.00
|19/05/22
|0.00
|1
|0.81
|20/05/22
|540
|399.60
|0.00
|20/05/22
|0.00
|1
|0.77
|23/05/22
|2,129
|1,441.33
|0.00
|23/05/22
|0.00
|501
|328.16
|24/05/22
|4,984
|3,124.97
|0.00
|24/05/22
|0.00
|18,488
|14,808.89
|25/05/22
|3,751
|4,700.00
|0.00
|25/05/22
|0.00
|4,229
|5,552.68
|26/05/22
|1,751
|1,740.49
|0.00
|26/05/22
|0.00
|501
|538.58
|27/05/22
|751
|653.37
|0.00
|27/05/22
|0.00
|501
|448.40
|30/05/22
|1,113
|1,036.20
|0.00
|30/05/22
|0.00
|1,531
|1,482.01
|31/05/22
|501
|486.97
|0.00
|31/05/22
|0.00
|1
|0.99
|01/06/22
|251
|228.41
|0.00
|01/06/22
|0.00
|501
|493.49
|02/06/22
|3,751
|4,534.96
|0.00
|02/06/22
|0.00
|6,221
|7,645.61
|03/06/22
|8,001
|13,761.72
|0.00
|03/06/22
|0.00
|9,771
|17,216.50
|06/06/22
|3,251
|4,850.49
|0.00
|06/06/22
|0.00
|2,751
|4,176.02
|07/06/22
|5,751
|9,690.44
|0.00
|07/06/22
|0.00
|7,731
|13,467.40
|08/06/22
|2,751
|4,894.03
|0.00
|08/06/22
|0.00
|1,751
|3,346.16
|09/06/22
|2,251
|3,639.87
|0.00
|09/06/22
|0.00
|513
|843.89
|10/06/22
|1,876
|2,870.28
|0.00
|10/06/22
|0.00
|1,240
|1,984.00
|13/06/22
|2,501
|3,333.83
|0.00
|13/06/22
|0.00
|1
|1.45
|14/06/22
|1
|1.18
|0.00
|14/06/22
|0.00
|1,751
|2,206.26
|15/06/22
|1,101
|1,368.54
|0.00
|15/06/22
|0.00
|267
|351.11
|16/06/22
|1,183
|1,380.56
|0.00
|16/06/22
|0.00
|371
|442.60
|17/06/22
|69
|74.87
|0.00
|17/06/22
|0.00
|1,001
|1,196.20
|20/06/22
|500
|575.00
|0.00
|20/06/22
|0.00
|520
|606.84
|21/06/22
|501
|578.66
|0.00
|21/06/22
|0.00
|231
|279.51
|22/06/22
|1,103
|1,233.15
|0.00
|22/06/22
|0.00
|1
|1.20
|23/06/22
|1,003
|1,123.36
|0.00
|23/06/22
|0.00
|522
|608.65
|24/06/22
|250
|275.00
|0.00
|24/06/22
|0.00
|271
|312.19
|27/06/22
|251
|306.22
|0.00
|27/06/22
|0.00
|1460
|1797.26
|28/06/22
|2251
|2854.27
|0.00
|28/06/22
|0.00
|1880
|2462.80
|29/06/22
|751
|871.16
|0.00
|29/06/22
|0.00
|1
|1.23
|30/06/22
|10898
|11682.66
|0.00
|30/06/22
|0.00
|521
|581.44
|Total
|137154
|192820.70
|111050
|156410.72
