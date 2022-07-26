AB Šiaulių bankas initiates the process to issue eligible liabilities to meet MREL requirements

English Lithuanian

The Management Board of AB Šiaulių bankas (further – the Bank) has decided to initiate a possibility review and preparation process to raise funds in the capital markets by issuing bonds under the Bank’s base prospectus of EUR 250 million Euro Medium Term Note Programme approved on 27th September 2021. The purpose of the process is to meet MREL requirements set by the Supervisory Authority for the Bank.

It is expected the bonds will be issued until the end of 2022. The Bank intends to make further announcements related to the specific transaction after the decision of the Management Board of the Bank or after the determination that further disclosure is appropriate in accordance with applicable law.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00



