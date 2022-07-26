Northrop Grumman Named a 2022 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) has been named a Best Place to Work for disability inclusion by Disability:IN and American Association of People with Disabilities for the eighth consecutive year. The company earned a score of 100 percent on the 2022 Disability Equality Index (DEI) for implementing leading disability inclusion practices.



The DEI is a benchmarking tool to measure disability workplace inclusion, assessing factors like culture and leadership, enterprise-wide access, community engagement and employment practices such as recruitment, education and retention. Northrop Grumman has participated since the index’s inception in 2015, and the company uses the factors to continuously evolve inclusion practices.

“At Northrop Grumman, we believe that a work force and workplace that values diversity and inclusion is pivotal to promoting innovation and increasing productivity and profitability,” said Kenny Robinson, vice president and chief diversity officer, Northrop Grumman. “This honor is a reflection of our commitment to building empathy and inclusivity for one another, so everyone is supported and respected.”

Northrop Grumman is committed to improving accessibility for all employees, building on foundational programs for hiring, employee development and education around resources. Northrop Grumman also has relationships with the Disability Student Offices on college campuses and provides Advanced Higher Education funding. Once onboard, the company has a network of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) with more than 25,000 employees to build partnerships and provide further inclusion efforts, resources and education across the workforce. This includes the VOICE ERG which fosters an inclusive environment for persons with disabilities and employees that are caregivers to family members in need.

Northrop Grumman remains focused on advancing a more equitable environment for everyone as a core company value. Northrop Grumman was also recently recognized as a top company for diversity by DiversityInc and as the private-sector employer of the year by Careers and the DisABLED magazine. For more information about Northrop Grumman’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit the 2021 Sustainability Report.

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.