Bicycle Health Joins Forces with Included Health to Help More Patients Access Opioid Use Disorder Treatment

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bicycle Health , the leading provider of virtual opioid addiction treatment, today announced a collaboration with Included Health – the only integrated clinical care and healthcare navigation platform – to help patients discover and navigate Bicycle Health’s treatment options and seek treatment for their opioid use disorder (OUD). As a leader in virtual care and navigation, Included Health delivers employers and their employees a simplified experience to finding the care they need, whenever and wherever they need it.



As part of this collaboration, Included Health will direct eligible members in need of OUD care to Bicycle Health through a seamless transfer of relevant medical information and context. Bicycle Health will then work directly with patients to develop a customized treatment plan that meets their needs and forges a pathway to recovery – offering not only access to Medication for Addiction Treatment (MAT) but also coach-led peer support groups, therapy, buprenorphine management, community health, and even housing and job support.

The opioid crisis currently impacts or has impacted 3 million U.S. citizens and overdose rates increased 15% during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this drastic need, data from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health shows that 80% of people with OUD are not receiving treatment, making recovery nearly impossible to achieve. “This epidemic is rampant and widespread – but treatment is often limited and ineffective,” said Ankit Gupta, CEO and founder of Bicycle Health. “Access to MAT has proven to be life-saving for patients – peer-reviewed research on our clinical model found that 80% of our insurance patients will still be in treatment after 90-days compared to an industry average of only 44%. It’s critical we continue to find ways to expand our reach, and this relationship with Included Health is an important step toward that goal.”

In the workplace, the need for destigmatized, anonymized, impactful OUD care is equally critical. According to data from a recent survey of over 1,000 Bicycle Health patients , 70% of respondents have not shared their struggle with OUD with people at work or school – proving that fear of stigma is still alive and well. Through this collaboration between Included Health and Bicycle Health, employees from companies of all sizes will be able to access care for OUD that feels safe, comfortable, and effective.

“Opioid use disorder is an urgent issue in our country today,” said Nupur Srivastava, Chief Product Officer for Included Health. “We are thrilled to work with Bicycle Health, which has created a program that not only provides better treatment to those who need it, but also democratizes access, ensuring that thoughtful care is within reach.”

Bicycle Health’s collaboration with Included Health is now live, serving employees across a variety of industries. To learn more about Bicycle Health and its life-saving treatment model for OUD, visit www.bicyclehealth.com . To learn more about Included Health’s mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone, visit www.includedhealth.com .

About Bicycle Health

Bicycle Health offers confidential evidence-based virtual care for opioid use disorder, from the comfort of your home. We provide access to a highly trained team of medical experts, a customized treatment plan, same day prescription refills for medication management, and access to peer support groups and therapy. Our mission is to provide high quality, affordable, convenient, and confidential opioid use disorder treatment for those in need, with a vision to help anyone with a chronic disease live a happy, healthy, and fulfilling life.