Glidewell Publishes Special Patient Education Issue of Chairside® Magazine

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A special Patient Edition of Chairside® magazine from Glidewell is now available in print, primed for waiting rooms at dental practices across the country. Distinct from previous editions of the magazine — which is intended to keep dentists current with the latest in clinical techniques, technology and practice-management strategies — this issue's main focus is to educate patients on the various treatment options available in restorative and preventive dentistry.

"Patients are often unaware of advances in dentistry," said Chairside Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Neil Park. "We created this Patient Edition to help you and your team begin a conversation with your patients about their dental health and their smile."

Included in this issue are spreads featuring restorative solutions such as crowns, implants and veneers, as well as preventive solutions such as dental sleep appliances, occlusal guards and sports mouthguards. Each solution is introduced with a brief description, easily digestible for any patient who may be unsure where to start.

To illustrate the effect each treatment has on patients, an abundance of "before and after" photos featuring real patients and the transformations their smiles have undergone is showcased throughout. Additionally, every solution is accompanied by patient testimonials.

"Before getting my crowns, I would hardly smile because I wasn't happy with my teeth, but now that's all I want to do," said featured crown patient Stephanie.

Lastly, this issue touches on dental services that directly benefit the patient, such as digital impressions. The special edition's overarching goal is to educate patients on the latest advancements in dentistry and "the many things we can do to improve their comfort and smile," said Dr. Park.

Glidewell is proud to be a leading source of dental education and accessibility. This issue can serve as a valuable resource to dental offices everywhere, allowing practices to educate patients on treatment options without overwhelming them with information or industry jargon.

This issue is free to any subscriber of Chairside magazine and additional copies are available upon request by calling 888-303-3975.

