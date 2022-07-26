Aftermath Islands Secures USD $25 Million Commitment from LDA Capital

Barbados, British Virgin Islands, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited together with Aftermath Islands Tokens Limited (“Aftermath Islands” or the “Company”) have secured a USD $25 million commitment with global investment group LDA Capital Limited, to accelerate Aftermath Islands’ product roadmap, adoption of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse and scaling the ecosystem while supporting the growth of NFTs, digital identity, multi-chain initiatives, play to earn programs, virtualization and blended reality, and other decentralized initiatives.

“LDA Capital is proud to participate in the advancements brought by Aftermath Islands to the virtual worlds and games which will transform how players interact and transact with in-game collectible NFT’s. More importantly, the Company is an industry leader when referring to Digital Identity verification, enabling a whole new world of in-game interactions. Ultimately, Aftermath Islands is transforming science-fiction into history, and we are proud to be co-authors of this story,” said Warren Baker, Managing Partner, LDA Capital.

According to Verified Market Research, the Metaverse Market size was valued at USD 27.21 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 824.53 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2030.

“LDA’s commitment will support the long-term growth of the Aftermath Islands Metaverse,” said David Lucatch, Managing Director of Aftermath Islands. “Aftermath Islands’ Metaverse showcases the use of digital identity to support safety, privacy and security and has adopted using high resolution graphics and pixel streaming to give users a fast, no-download, photo-realistic gaming experience on any device.”

The USD $25 Million commitment provides for access to non-equity dilutive growth funds through the purchase of Aftermath Islands Utility Tokens based on the achievement of certain milestones, which Aftermath Islands expects to begin, but cannot guarantee to achieve towards the end of 2022. LDA also has an option to purchase equity in Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited.

About Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited – www.aftermathislands.com

Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited is a Barbados corporation which is 50% owned and is controlled by Oasis Digital Studios Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc (CSE:LQID / OTC:LQAVF). Aftermath Island Token Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aftermath Islands Metaverse Limited, is a British Virgin Islands corporation.

Aftermath Islands Metaverse is being built as an open-world, realistic graphic platform with islands that represent destinations in a global virtual game. In Aftermath Islands Metaverse’s virtual world, users can buy, develop, trade, and sell Virtual Land (VL), property and items, like buildings, crafted items, transport, and other items all through in-game collectible NFTs, a non-fungible token that represents the ownership of virtual and other items. Each plot or parcel of VL is unique and owners get to choose, based on themes and other fair play rules, what content they want to publish on their VL. This can range from simple scenery and structures to an interactive game, business, warehouse, dwelling, facility, or destination. Users can purchase VL as well as all other goods and services in Aftermath Islands Metaverse with fiat and other authorized currencies, coins, and tokens. In the future, users will be able to use DUBS, short for Doubloons the Aftermath Islands Metaverse in-game currency.

Supported by digital identity verification, Aftermath Islands Metaverse is a shared virtual open world, much like the Metaverse described by author Ernest Cline in his science-fiction novels Ready Player One and Ready Player Two. Expected to launch its beta platform in the latter half of 2022, Aftermath Islands Metaverse will allow users to connect and interact with each other, create content, craft, participate in activities and quests and play games. Aftermath Islands Metaverse will have an in-game virtual economy where users can engage in a myriad of in-world economic transactions as well as monetize the content, items, quests, and applications they build.

For more information about Aftermath Islands, please visit www.aftermathislands.com

About LDA Capital:

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international & cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquiries please email: info@ldacap.com.

