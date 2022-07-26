Online News Association CEO Irving Washington to Step Down in December 2022

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irving Washington, the Chief Executive Officer of the Online News Association (ONA), the world's largest membership organization for digital journalists, will be leaving the organization in December.



Under his leadership, ONA has significantly expanded investment in training, networking and career development resources for journalists; advanced diversity and inclusion across the organization's programs and in the industry; and set an ambitious strategic direction to enable the journalism community to thrive through challenging and uncertain times.

"Our sadness at Irving’s departure is exceeded only by our gratitude for his 11 years of service to this community, including nearly six years as CEO," said David Smydra, ONA Board President. "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I can say that Irving’s legacy at ONA is extraordinary and will endure for many years."

"Yes, I’m leaving the best job I’ve ever had, working with the best staff, board, and community I know," said Irving Washington. "Why? Because I believe great leaders are caring stewards of people and organizations, and great stewards know when their season of care is complete. That time for me is now." Read the full announcement from Irving Washington .

ONA will open a search for its next CEO soon. Learn more about what's next for ONA, from Board President David Smydra .

