H&R Block’s Inclusive Culture for Women Earns Forbes Recognition

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) earned a spot on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for Women due to the company’s continued dedication to create a connected and inclusive culture, and place of belonging for all associates.



This was the second time the company received this distinction, and the Best Employers for Women 2022 were chosen based on an independent survey of 50,000 employees of companies with at least 1,000 workers at U.S. operations. Forbes teamed up with market research company Statista to identify the companies liked most by female workers. This year, H&R Block is one of four companies in Kansas City and 400 total to earn a spot in the top 200.

To continue to create a sense of belonging, the company's internal Belonging@Block initiative helps guide several associate-led Belonging Groups, which includes the company's Women's Network. This group works to connect and motivate women at Block as they pursue professional success, as well as personal fulfillment.

“I'm proud of the work of the Women's Network at Block as it focuses on ways to advocate, educate, inspire and bring about change,” said Tiffany Monroe, Chief People and Culture Officer and Executive Sponsor of the Women’s Network at H&R Block. “We consistently collect, manage and report against key performance indicators to measure and improve gender diversity.”

In addition to Belonging Groups, the company offers benefits to support women including, expanded paid leave for all types of parenting and caregiving, infertility, surrogacy and adoption support, pregnancy support and more. The most recent benefit announced was reimbursement for eligible travel-related expenses for reproductive healthcare that cannot be accessed within 100 miles of an associate’s home address due to local restrictions.

"We want every associate at H&R Block to feel supported by the company," said Karen Orosco, President of Global Consumer Tax and Service Delivery and Executive Sponsor of the Women’s Network at H&R Block. "Whether it’s through Belonging Groups, the benefits we offer, or just making sure we give everyone an opportunity to be heard in meetings, we will continue to do all that we can to be a leader in inclusivity."

H&R Block has previously been recognized by Forbes for other areas of excellence in the workplace including Best Employers for Diversity (2022), America’s Best Large Employers (2022), Canada’s Best Employers (2022), America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms (2022), World’s Best Employers (2021), America’s Best Employers By State (2021), Best Employers for New Grads (2021), Best Employers for Diversity (2021 & 2022), America’s Best Employers (2021) and Best Employers for Women (2019).

