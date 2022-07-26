Industrial Dust Collector Market is estimated to Progress at a CAGR of 4.2% during the Forecast Period, TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of global industrial dust collector market stood at US$ 7.10 Bn in 2021. The global market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The global market is estimated to attain value of US$ 10.65 Bn by 2031. Each industry gains from the use of industrial dust collectors since they enhance worker safety and well-being. Firms in the global industrial dust collector market are emphasizing on putting into practice efficient strategies to attain compliance with environmental regulations and enhance air quality to fulfil end-user needs.



Excellent advantages for creating a safe work environment are provided by jet pulse dust collectors with scraper conveyors. Enhancing air quality and preventing additional pollution are two of the main advantages of dust collector machine for industry. Global market growth is anticipated to be fuelled by technological developments in industrial dust collectors, including supervision using cloud-based IoT systems and real-time visualization. Companies are expected to enhance their R&D activities in cutting-edge technology. In addition to that, manufacturers of industrial dust collector want to seize new opportunities to boost their revenue streams.

The rise in food industry cleanliness standards and the deployment of strict government requirements to ensure environmental compliance are predicted to fuel demand for industrial dust collectors during the forecast period. Rising number of coal power plants, rapid expansion of infrastructure, and an increase in industrial output are all predicted to have a positive impact on the global market.

Key Findings of Market Report

Construction requires the use of industrial dust collectors on a large scale. A construction dust collector is an essential tool in construction projects due to technological improvements and a variety of possibilities. This is likely to boost the need for industrial dust collectors in a variety of construction-related applications.





For regulatory compliance, process control, maintenance planning, and improved production efficiency, industrial dust collector manufacturers are concentrating on developments and upgrades including sensing technologies, turboelectric, real-time diagnostics, and charge induction particulate intelligent controls. This is anticipated to boost the sales of industrial dust collectors in the years to come.





The baghouse type segment is likely to command the global industrial dust collector market. Bio-contaminants, smoke, dust, and other harmful particles are all effectively collected by industrial baghouse dust collectors. Additionally, they are quite inexpensive in comparison to other product categories.



Global Industrial Dust Collector Market: Growth Drivers

One of the main businesses that releases harmful gases is the energy and electricity industry. Before being discharged into the environment, the flue gas emitted by the energy and power industry needs to have any toxic particles removed. Dust collectors therefore assist in gathering and removing hazardous particles from exhaust gas.





Due to its rapid industrialization and rising number of infrastructural development projects, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to lead the global industrial dust collector market. The steel and cement industries are projected to observe major consequences as a result of increased infrastructure spending by different governments, notably in developing countries in Asia Pacific. This is anticipated to fuel the regional market.



Global Industrial Dust Collector Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Alstom SA

3M Company

Global Industrial Dust Collector Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Central Dust Collectors

Baghouse Dust Collectors

Cyclone Dust Collectors

Wet Scrubber Dust Collectors

Mobile Dust Collectors



Service Type

Maintenance & Installation Services

Filter Cleaning Services

Distribution Channel

Direct Sales (OEMs)

Indirect Sales

End Use Industry

Mining

Chemicals

Construction

Food & Beverages

Semiconductors

Woodworking

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Print & Paint Manufacturing

Pulp & Paper

Others



