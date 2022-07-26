Niki Gloder Joins Associa Real Property Management As Vice President of Operations

DUBLIN, OH, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Real Property Management (RPM), a leading provider of top-tier community management services throughout the Dublin and Mason areas, is pleased to announce that Niki Gloder has joined the company as vice president of operations. In her new role, Gloder will oversee a diverse team of community managers, directors and operational staff, while helping lead branch operations, staff training, homeowner services and related support programs. In addition, she will assist with the company’s client growth and retention initiatives.

Gloder most recently served as director of operations with a large regional provider of managed community services. She has more than seven years’ experience in all facets of community relations and onsite management for condominiums and homeowner’s associations. This includes a demonstrated history of building strong community management teams while also establishing positive and effective relationships with the communities she manages.

"I am extremely excited to have Niki Gloder join Associa Real Property Management,” said Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management branch president. “She brings a wealth of experience in both leadership and community relations and is excited to help build a strong and promising team. I look forward to the positive impact her skills and expertise will bring to our operations.”

