Voltalia SA launches the offering of additional green bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (OCEANEs Vertes) due 2025 for a nominal amount of approx. €50 million fully fungible with the OCEANEs Vertes due 2025 and issued in January 2021

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN Code: FR0011995588, Ticker: VLTSA FP, Sustainalytics ESG Rating: 15.2 (low risk), EthiFinance ESG Rating: 76/100) (the “Company”), an international player in renewable energies, today announces the launch of the offering of additional green senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares of the Company (OCEANEs Vertes) due 2025, (the “New Bonds”), by way of an accelerated bookbuilt placement to qualified investors (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129) only, in accordance with Article L. 411-2, 1° of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier), for a nominal amount of approx. €50 million (the “Offering”) fully fungible with the OCEANEs Vertes issued in January 2021 for a total nominal amount of €199,999,985.40, due on January 13, 2025, ISIN FR00140001X1 (the "Existing Bonds").

Overview of the transaction

With its additional green convertible bond offering, Voltalia reaffirms its commitment to align its renewable energy business and financing with its corporate sustainability commitments and values





The net proceeds of the Offering will be allocated to finance and/or refinance Eligible Green Projects as defined in Voltalia’s Green & Sustainability-linked Financing Framework document.





Main terms of the New Bonds

The New Bonds will have the same terms and conditions (except for the issue price) as the Existing Bonds and will constitute a single series with the Existing Bonds (together, the “Bonds”).

The issue price of the New Bonds will be announced later today or tomorrow morning before market open at the latest. The settlement-delivery and the admission to trading on Euronext AccessTM (the non-regulated market of Euronext in Paris) of the New Bonds are expected to take place on July 29, 2022 (the “Issue Date”).

The holders of the New Bonds will be granted a conversion/exchange right of the New Bonds into new and/or existing shares of the Company (the “Conversion/Exchange Right”), which they may exercise at any time from the Issue Date and until the 7th trading day (inclusive) preceding January 13, 2025 (or the next business day if such date is not a business day) or the relevant early redemption date.

The conversion/exchange ratio is set at one share per New Bond subject to standard adjustments. Upon exercise of their Conversion/Exchange Right, holders of the New Bonds will receive, at the option of the Company, new and/or existing Company shares having in all cases all rights attached as from the date of delivery.

Application will be made for the listing of the New Bonds on Euronext AccessTM of Euronext in Paris to occur within 30 calendar days from the Issue Date.

Voltalia Green & Sustainability-linked Financing Framework

The issue of the New Bonds will be part of Voltalia’s Green & Sustainability-linked Financing Framework (the “Framework”) that was established in accordance with the ICMA 2018 Green Bond Principles and 2020 Sustainability-Linked Bond Principles available on its website to support its growth strategy in renewable energy and storage with an integrated sustainability approach. The external review of the Framework by EthiFinance, as Second Party Opinion provider, is available, together with the Framework, on the Company’s website.

The net proceeds of the Offering will also be used to finance, or refinance, in whole or in part, Eligible Green Projects, defined as:

financing of, or investments in development, construction, operation and maintenance of renewable energy plants (wind, solar, biomass, hydro or hybrid) and storage units;

majority or minority acquisitions of companies significantly active in any of the renewable energy technologies (i.e. with at least 50% of EBITDA coming from renewable energy technologies, and with an objective to develop a decarbonization pathway on the non-renewable share). Voltalia will only consider as eligible the pro-rated share (%) of the acquisition / participation that is dedicated to Eligible Green Projects.

Eligible Green Projects include capital expenditures, without a specific look-back period, and selected operating expenditures (i.e. maintenance costs related to renewable energy projects), with a maximum three-year look-back period before the issuance year of the financing instrument.

The renewable energy projects targeted in the Framework will contribute to the climate change mitigation objective and will directly impact on SDG 7 (Affordable and clean energy), SDG 9 (Clean infrastructure) and SDG 13 (Climate action) by avoiding CO2 emissions.

Intentions of existing shareholders

The Company is not aware of the intentions of its principal shareholders to subscribe to the Offering.

Lock-up undertaking

In the context of the Offering, the Company will agree to a lock-up undertaking on the issuance or sale of shares or of securities giving access to the Company’s share capital for a period starting from the announcement of the transaction and ending 90 calendar days after the Issue Date, subject to certain customary exceptions or waiver from the sole global coordinator.

Legal framework of the Offering and placement

The Offering will be realized by way of a placement to qualified investors (within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (as amended, the “Prospectus Regulation”)) only, in accordance with Article L. 411-2, 1° of the French monetary and financial code (Code monétaire et financier), as per the authorization granted by the Company’s extraordinary general meeting held on May 19, 2021 (22nd resolution), in France and outside of France (excluding, in particular, the United States of America, Australia and Japan), without an offer to the public (other than to qualified investors) in any country (including France).

Existing shareholders of the Company shall have no preferential subscription rights and there will be no priority subscription period, in connection with the issuance of the Bonds or the underlying new shares of the Company issued upon conversion.

Available information

Neither the Offering, nor the admission of the New Bonds to trading on Euronext AccessTM, is subject to a prospectus approved by the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”), as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. No key information document required by Regulation (EU) 1286/2014 has been or will be prepared. Detailed information about Voltalia, including its business, results, prospects and the risk factors to which Voltalia is exposed are described in the Company’s universal registration document (Document d’enregistrement universel) for the financial year ended December 31, 2021, filed by the Company with the AMF on May 2, 2022 under No. D.22-0410; and the Company’s press releases (including those based on revenue for (i) the first quarter on March 31, 2022 and (ii) the second quarter on June 30, 2022) and other regulated information about the Company; which are all available on the Company’s website (https://www.voltalia.com/).

Next on the agenda: First-half 2022 results on September 28, 2022

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 11.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,300 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

