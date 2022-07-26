DuploCloud Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuploCloud , the industry pioneer for no-code/low-code infrastructure automation and compliance, announced today the company has achieved AWS Security Competency status. The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency designation recognizes that DuploCloud has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’s technical and quality requirements for providing customers with a deep level of software expertise to help them achieve their cloud security goals.

It also differentiates DuploCloud as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help companies ranging from startups and mid-sized businesses to the largest global enterprises to adopt, develop and deploy security into their AWS environments, increasing their overall security posture on AWS. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“We are excited to achieve AWS Security Competency status,” said Venkat Thiruvengadam, Founder and CEO of DuploCloud. “We believe that innovation is unlocked when teams are able to deploy secure, compliant, and fully automated applications. However, we see all too often that companies are faced with a lack of subject matter expertise, technical debt, and limited access to IT and cloud resources to adopt microservices, serverless computing, and security/compliance practices. It’s for this reason that DuploCloud has teamed up with AWS to lower the technical barriers to cloud automation.”

DuploCloud’s no-code/low-code platform for cloud infrastructure automation and compliance is easy to use and quick to deploy. Most cloud security software solutions are employed for post-provisioning and monitoring of the security and compliance controls, limiting their impact to a mere 30% of the entire solution. This leaves the core of the problem to be solved by human DevOps experts writing thousands of lines of automation code. DuploCloud, on the other hand, is fundamentally a provisioning system with built-in compliance controls, which then adds monitoring and auditing. The solution frees DevOps engineers from mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on activities that truly differentiate the business.

DuploCloud offers one uniform platform with many pricing options based on customer needs. With DuploCloud, companies see 10x faster deployment, faster implementation of security and compliance frameworks, and 24x7 infrastructure monitoring and alerting. To learn more about DuploCloud and its pricing visit https://duplocloud.com/pricing/ .

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

About DuploCloud

DuploCloud is the industry’s only end-to-end low-code/no-code DevOps automation and compliance platform, designed to make DevOps and Infrastructure-as-Code accessible for everyone. Founded in 2017 and built by the original engineers of Microsoft Azure and AWS, the software platform helps startups, SMBs, and companies that are building enterprise-grade applications or migrating to the cloud, save time and money. The DuploCloud platform translates high-level application specifications into detailed and fully managed cloud configurations utilizing best practices around security, availability, and compliance guidelines. Investors in the company include Mayfield and Monta Vista Capital. Learn more at https://duplocloud.com/ .