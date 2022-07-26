DEADLINE ALERT for AMZN, MF, YQ: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

Class Period: July 30, 2021 – April 28, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 6, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) rather than necessary to meet short-term and long-term customer demand, Amazon’s rapid expansion resulted in substantial overcapacity that drove massive losses and would substantially deplete the Company’s earnings moving forward; (2) Amazon’s capacity for growth far outpaced demand and, in response, Defendants made a series of intensifying cutbacks to warehouse and fulfillment capacity; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)

Class Period: June 2021 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 12, 2022

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Missfresh provided false financial figures in its Registration Statement; (2) Missfresh would need to amend its financial figures; (3) Missfresh, among other things, had lesser net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2021; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ)

Class Period: December 2020 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 19, 2022

The complaint alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant 17EdTech’s K-12 Academic AST Services would end less than a year after the IPO; (2) as part of its ongoing regulatory efforts, Chinese authorities would imminently curtail and/or end 17EdTech’s core business; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

