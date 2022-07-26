Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC)

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming August 5, 2022 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Teladoc Health, Inc. (“Teladoc” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDOC) securities between October 28, 2021 and April 27, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On April 27, 2022, Teladoc released its first quarter 2022 financial results, reporting revenue of $565.4 million – $3.23 million less than consensus estimates – and “[n]et loss per share of $41.58, primarily driven by [a] non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $6.6 billion or $41.11 per share.” Additionally, the Company revised its Full Year 2022 revenue guidance “to reflect dynamics we are currently experiencing in the [D2C] mental health and chronic condition markets.” The Company attributed its poor performance to increased competition in its chronic care businesses.

On this news, Teladoc’s stock fell $22.48, or 40.2%, to close at $33.51 on April 28, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) increased competition, among other factors, was negatively impacting Teladoc’s BetterHelp and chronic care businesses; (2) accordingly, the growth of those businesses was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) as a result, Teladoc’s revenue and adjusted EBITDA projections for FY 2022 were unrealistic; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, Teladoc would be forced to recognize a significant non-cash goodwill impairment charge; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

