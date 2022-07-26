Sumo Logic Achieves AWS Security Competency Status for Cloud SIEM and SOAR Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, announced today that it has achieved Threat Detection and Response distinction with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status for Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM and Cloud SOAR solutions. This designation recognizes achievements in empowering AWS customers to transform their security operations with relevant threat data and streamlined incident response capabilities.

Achieving this AWS Security Competency differentiates Sumo Logic as an AWS Partner that enables enterprises of all sizes to better manage the advanced threat landscape. Sumo Logic is addressing the major challenges facing security operations teams and increasing enterprises’ overall security posture on AWS with deep and contextualized insights, automation, and machine learning.

“Enterprises face rapidly expanding threat surfaces as cloud and digital transformation transitions accelerate,” said Dave Frampton, VP/GM, Sumo Logic Security Business Unit, Sumo Logic. “Earning the AWS Security Competency status for our Cloud SIEM and Cloud SOAR solutions is another milestone in our journey to modernize security for evolving applications and security operations.”

Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM generates prioritized and contextualized insights and workflow automation to reduce manual tasks and the time needed to detect and respond to threats. Along with the native integration of Cloud SIEM, Cloud SOAR quickly enables insightful decision-making and fully automates incident response to improve collaboration and security posture. With a single platform, Sumo Logic’s customers can consolidate their security tools and make them more accessible for security, IT and developer operations.



To achieve this designation, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Sumo Logic has been a long-time partner of AWS and named Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year for 2021 by AWS . The company also gained AWS Container Competency status in 2019.

