INOTIV LAWSUIT ALERT: Kaplan Fox & Kilshiemer LLP Notifies Inotiv Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NOTV). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Inotiv securities between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022.



On May 20, 2022 after market hours, Inotiv disclosed that on May 18, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ"), together with federal and state law enforcement agents, executed a search and seizure warrant on the Company’s Cumberland, Virginia facility and that subsequently on May 19, 2022, the DOJ filed a complaint alleging violations of the Animal Welfare Act at that facility. On May 23, 2022, the first trading day following this news, Inotiv’s stock plummeted $5.19 per share, over 28%, to close at $13.14 per share.

On June 13, 2022 after market hours, Inotiv issued a press release announcing the closure of two facilities, including the facility in Cumberland, Virginia. Following this news, Inotiv shares fell about 2% on June 14, 2022 to close at $12.78 per share.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than August 22, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

