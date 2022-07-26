OPSWAT Becomes AWS Security Competency Partner

Tampa, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency in the Data Protection category. This designation recognizes that OPSWAT has demonstrated and successfully met AWS’s technical and quality requirements for providing customers with cybersecurity expertise in Data Protection to help them achieve their cloud security goals.

Achieving the AWS Security Competency in the Data Protection category differentiates OPSWAT as an AWS Partner that provides specialized solutions designed to help companies from startups and mid-sized businesses to the largest global enterprises to adopt, develop and deploy complex security projects on AWS. To receive the designation, partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“We are proud and excited to become an AWS Security Competency Partner,” said Yiyi Miao, Senior Vice President of Product at OPSWAT. “One of our missions is to champion the shared responsibilities model to strengthen a customer’s cybersecurity posture on AWS. By working with AWS, OPSWAT will extend our expertise to provide our customers with comprehensive, scalable, and integrated security solutions that help protect their critical infrastructure on the cloud”.

AWS allows scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions — from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology AWS Partner Network (APN) members with deep industry experience and expertise.

AWS customers can leverage OPSWAT’s solutions to further protect their web applications and enterprise data storage solutions deployed in the cloud. OPSWAT Web Application Security solutions deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end security layer for digital ecosystems. Our industry-leading technologies can detect known, unknown and evasive malware, scan for vulnerabilities in files, investigate threats in near real time from a global intelligence database, and help prevent sensitive data loss and any regulatory compliance violations.

OPSWAT Web Application Security is available for deployment in multiple environments, including cloud, on-premises and software-as-a-service (SaaS), and can be easily integrated with organizations’ existing architecture. To learn more, visit https://www.opswat.com/solutions/application-security/web-app-security.

About OPSWAT

OPSWAT is a global leader in IT, OT and ICS critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions and Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR), protecting the world’s mission-critical organizations from malware and zero-day attacks. To minimize the risk of compromise, OPSWAT Critical Infrastructure Protection solutions safeguard both public and private sector organizations with the latest technology, processes, and hardware scanning to secure the transfer of data, files, and device access across critical networks. More than 1,500 organizations worldwide spanning Financial Services, Defense, Manufacturing, Energy, Aerospace, and Transportation Systems trust OPSWAT to secure their files and devices; ensure compliance with industry and government-driven policies and regulations, and protect their reputation, finances, employees, and customers from cyber-driven disruption. For more information on OPSWAT, visit www.opswat.com.

