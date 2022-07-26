Plasma Fractionation Market Size is projected to reach USD 36.22 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plasma fractionation separates high-quality proteins like albumin and immunoglobulins from the rest of the plasma. These products are called plasma derivatives because they are made by separating plasma. These products are also used in different areas of medicine like neurology, hematology, critical care, and immunology. Plasma products are also used in hospitals and labs that do clinical research.

The growing geriatric population, which is more susceptible to rare diseases that need plasma derivatives for treatment, drives the plasma fractionation market. The market is also driven by the increasing use of immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin in medicine worldwide. Additionally, the spike in the number of plasma collection centers around the world is a significant factor in the growth of this market.





Improved R&D, Growing Geriatric Population, and Widescale Use of Immunoglobulins in Medicine Spurs the Plasma Fractionation Market

More people worldwide are contracting rare diseases, which has increased the demand for plasma fractionation products. Plasma derivatives are used to treat rare diseases like Guillain-Barré and myasthenia gravis. These diseases are rare and not well understood. Therefore, there is an increased emphasis on research and development of new therapies and drugs for rare diseases, stimulating the plasma fractionation market.

The growing geriatric population worldwide also contributes to the market significantly. Older people are more susceptible to rare diseases. For example, Guillain-Barré syndrome is more prevalent in older people. Likewise, most people with thymoma get myasthenia gravis between the age of 50 and 60. This increases the demand for plasma fractionation. Consequently, the government and private organizations are working hard to inform patients about available and effective treatments, boosting the market growth.

Immunoglobulin is an antibody present in the cells of the immune system. Immunoglobulins are used to treat conditions like immunodeficiency diseases, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), Kawasaki disease, and nervous system disorders . Immunoglobulins are also used to treat lupus and vasculitis, which are both rare diseases. Immunoglobulins like IVIG are also used to treat diseases with no alternative treatment.

Furthermore, people with Guillain-Barré syndrome, multiple myeloma, myasthenia gravis, acquired factor VIII inhibitor syndrome, autoimmune neutropenia, post-transfusion purpura, and polymyositis/dermatomyositis are often advised to take immunoglobulins. Immunoglobulins can also treat primary immunodeficiency and secondary immunodeficiency, among other things. Therefore, the growing awareness and widescale adoption of immunoglobulins in medicine spur the plasma fractionation market.





Underlying Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies

The plasma fractionation business has immense potential in developing economies. The market in developing economies like Canada, Saudi Arabia, and others is driven by the ever-changing life science industry. Plasma fractionation is also used more in low-and middle-income countries to make medicines from plasma. For example, the World Federation of Hemophilia estimates that only 25% of people with hemophilia get the proper care worldwide. Additionally, the International Patient Organization for Primary Immune Deficiencies says immunoglobulin products are unavailable to 70% of patients with primary immune deficiencies. Therefore, the high unmet need for plasma fractionation will likely create good growth opportunities in the coming future.





Regional Analysis of the Plasma Fractionation Market

North America is the largest region in the plasma fractionation market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. This is because immunoglobulins and alpha-1-antitrypsin are readily used in medicines, plasma fractionation products are easily available, and many big companies offer these products. Furthermore, the government is raising awareness about plasma-derived products, propelling the market. Significant key players in the sector, including Baxter International Inc., Emergent BioSolutions, KabaFusion, Biotest AG, and CSL Ltd, also contribute significantly to the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, accounting for USD 9,090 million. The presence of governmental agencies that oversee and control plasma collection, fractionation, and sales is primarily driving the market. Furthermore, hemophilia, primary & secondary immune deficiencies, and rising rates of severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome (SFTS) contribute to the market expansion.

Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain are considered some of the most critical countries in the European region. In 2021, 14.4% of the global market for plasma fractionation was made up of sales in Europe. During the next few years, the European plasma fractionation market is expected to grow steadily, owing to the growing demand for plasma fractionation products and a strong presence of key players in the industry. Another factor influencing the expansion of the plasma fractionation market is the numerous improvements made to plasma fractionation products by the leading manufacturers.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 36.22 Billion by 2030 CAGR 6.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Sector and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Grifols SA, Baxter International Inc., CSL Ltd, Bio Product Laboratory, Octapharma AG, Sanquin, Kedrion, Biotest, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, etc. Key Market Opportunities High Growth Potential in Emerging Countries Key Market Drivers Improved Research and Development (R&D)

Growing Geriatric Population

Increased Use of Immunoglobulins

Key Highlights

The global plasma fractionation market Size was worth USD 20,551 million in 2021. It is expected to be valued at USD 36,223 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was worth USD 20,551 million in 2021. It is expected to be valued at USD 36,223 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Product-wise, the global plasma fractionation market is classified into Albumin and Immunoglobulins. Immunoglobulins hold the highest market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

the global plasma fractionation market is classified into Albumin and Immunoglobulins. Immunoglobulins hold the highest market share and are expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Sector-wise , the global plasma fractionation market is classified into Public and Private Sectors. The Private Sector holds the maximum share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

, the global plasma fractionation market is classified into Public and Private Sectors. The Private Sector holds the maximum share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global plasma fractionation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America holds the highest share of the plasma fractionation market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.





The major key players in the Global Plasma Fractionation Market

Grifols SA

Baxter

International Inc.,

CSLLtd,

Bio Product Laboratory

Octapharma AG

Sanquin

Kedrion

Biotest

Takeda

Pharmaceuticals etc.





Global Plasma Fractionation Market: Segmentation

By Product

Albumin

Immunoglobulins

By Sector

Public Sector

Private Sector

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Plasma Fractionation Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Product Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Albumin Market Size & Forecast Immunoglobulins Market Size & Forecast Sector Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Public Sector Market Size & Forecast Private Sector Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Product By Sector Canada By Product By Sector Mexico By Product By Sector Latin America By Product By Sector Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Product By Sector France By Product By Sector U.K. By Product By Sector Italy By Product By Sector Spain By Product By Sector Rest of Europe By Product By Sector Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Product By Sector China By Product By Sector Australia By Product By Sector India By Product By Sector South Korea By Product By Sector Rest of Asia-Pacific By Product By Sector Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Product By Sector South Africa By Product By Sector Kuwait By Product By Sector Rest of Middle East & Africa By Product By Sector Company Profile Grifols SA Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Baxter International Inc Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio CSL Ltd Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In May 2022 , Bio Product Laboratory received authorization for orphan drug marketing for Coagadex in Mexico.

, Bio Product Laboratory received authorization for orphan drug marketing for Coagadex in Mexico. In April 2022 , Baxter highlighted the new data at SCCM Critical Care Congress showing hemodynamic monitoring.

, Baxter highlighted the new data at SCCM Critical Care Congress showing hemodynamic monitoring. In April 2022 , Octapharma AG partnered with local authorities to provide Ukrainian refugees housing.

, Octapharma AG partnered with local authorities to provide Ukrainian refugees housing. In March 2022, CSL Ltd received clearance from the FDA for the plasma collection technology.

