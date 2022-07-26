Surf ATL Selects CRE

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commenda Real Estate (CRE™) announced today that it has been retained by Surf ATL to assist its efforts to develop the first surfing-based outdoor adventure park in Georgia. Surf ATL, which has targeted Forsyth County for the project, has preliminarily identified a selection of sites and continues to welcome solicitations from sellers.

"CRE is excited to join the Surf ATL team and for the opportunity to help bring this family-oriented regional development to fast-growing Forsyth County," said Alan Abrams, Co-Chief Executive Officer of CRE. "Surf ATL is going to be a boon to tourism and outdoor sports in the metro area and will enhance metro-Atlanta's position as a key player in the water-sports and entertainment arena."

Jerry Anderson, Co-Chief Executive Officer of CRE, noted that Forsyth County is the perfect location for this development. "The county's level of sophistication in planning and their appreciation of what this venue will mean for the community is remarkable, and their involvement and support for the venture thus far is greatly appreciated by the entire development team."

"Our goal is to connect, grow and foster the joy of riding waves with our population and to operate a leading entertainment and community-focused attraction unlike anything else found in the greater Atlanta area, and we are excited that CRE will be helping us navigate this impactful development toward its ultimate success," added Spencer Broome, Surf ATL's Co-Founder, President and CEO. "We selected Forsyth County as the best spot for our future home months ago, because of its regional position that offers access to the entire metro area as well as the county's level of appreciation and support of our values and the business proposition that Surf ATL represents."

The wave pool at Surf ATL will feature a variety of wave sizes, allowing for surfers of differing skill levels. Plans for the surf park also include a hotel, glamour camping ("glamping") grounds, local food and beverage stalls, an amphitheater for live music and performances, secondary pools, and much more.

"We really look forward to helping Surf ATL put metro-Atlanta on the map as a surfing destination," said Tom Minick, CRE's Managing Principal, Member and Chairman.

About CRE

Commenda Real Estate LLC, the real estate affiliate of merchant bank Commenda, Inc., provides capital, advisory, restructuring and development services that help property owners and operators maximize returns or recoveries. For more information, please visit CommendaRealEstate.com.

About Surf ATL

Surf ATL LLC, formed in September 2020, is a community-driven surfing brand. The Company plans to acquire real property to build out a surfing-based outdoor adventure park in the metro Atlanta area and is actively looking for the site on which the park will be developed. For more information, please visit Surf-ATL.com.

Jerry Anderson: jerry@commendarealestate.com

