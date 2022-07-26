Young Entrepreneur Nick Caster is Raising the Bar & House on the Nashville Music Scene

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nick Caster prefers to work behind the scenes, but it's finally time for him to step into the spotlight. A natural businessman with his hand in entertainment and corporate markets alike, Caster's latest work in progress comes in the form of breaking a major barrier in Nashville music - the second-ever House Music Awards will be held at the legendary Grand Ole Opry in April 2023. Ticketing will begin in Early 2023.

Nick Caster is serving as the development director of the new award show created by house music artist, DJ, and producer Jesse Saunders (originator of house music). The house music genre continues to grow in the American market, but bringing the genre and its leaders to Nashville is a serious step into the Music City market. Caster is a seamless addition to the team, bringing the vision of the award show to life while consulting with corporations and artists alike.

"Nick has done a wonderful job as Director of Marketing, and as a result, we have seen tremendous growth and exposure for our brand. He has been a pleasure to work with over the last few years." - CEO Chris Van Doeselaar, Newco Design Build / Blox

With a background in writing and producing pop, EDM, country, and rock music for other artists, Caster has his finger on the pulse of what listeners desire. He bridges the gap between artistic pursuits and corporate consulting with NC1 Agency (Nashville, Tennessee). His prior experience includes collaborations with Tesla, Google, Universal, Live Nation, and more. The proof of Caster's expertise lies in his successes - notably by bringing "25 times the amount of business in 18 months" to a design build architecture firm, Caster says. He additionally has consulted with S.A.F.E. Structure Designs, which creates support equipment for military defense and industrial industries.

"I have always appreciated Nick for his honesty and integrity. He is motivating, energetic, which when combined with his skill set makes him an extremely valuable asset." - CEO Johnny Buscema, S.A.F.E Structure Designs

The business-minded consultant brings expertise and connections to the entertainment industry, which makes Caster a sought-after producer, artist development professional, and songwriter. The upcoming House Music Awards is another opportunity for Caster to celebrate his creative pursuits professionally along with his corporate success.

"Our team is excited to bring the House Music Awards to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Jesse Saunders and I came up with a new genre category of 'country house' to open more doors for country artists to work with DJs and remixers," Caster states about the upcoming event.

Press Contact: Jill@publicitynationpr.com

Related Images











Image 1: Nick Caster





House Music Awards 2023 Development Director









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment