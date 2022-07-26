Dee Wallace, Stewart Lyons, Chris Gero, and Top Industry Members Come to Albuquerque to Celebrate AFMX's 10 Year Anniversary

Albuquerque, NM, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the Albuquerque Film & Music Experience (AFMX) is excited to announce its cool, intimate, and unique lineup of independent and blockbuster films, Master Classes, and Centerstage Stage Conversations with amazing talent in attendance. After two years of a virtual program and over 130,000 attendees, AFMX will be in-person and virtual in 2022. The hybrid model will feature showcase events with special guests, including Stewart Lyons (Producer of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Cleaning Lady), Actress Dee Wallace (E.T., Cujo, The Howling), Chris Gero (Founder and V.P. of Yamaha Entertainment Group, Yamaha Artists Relations), Joshua Michael Stern (Jobs, Swing Vote, Neverwas), Christopher Lockhart (William Morris Endeavor Executive Story Editor, The Inside Pitch), Moogie Canazio (Grammy and Emmy-winning music producer), Bob Divney (The Artist Cooperative), Chris Schueler (Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker), Deborah Voorhees (13 Fanboy, Friday the 13th), and many others.

"As AFMX continues its success with a fusion of movies, music, and special events, we are delighted to present a stellar week of programming for New Mexico Filmmakers, the City of Albuquerque, and out-of-town attendees," said Ivan Wiener, AFMX Executive Director. "Having filmmakers, musicians, and celebrities from around the world converge at our festival has become a very cool experience for the community, especially for students of film, music, and the arts who benefit through our non-profit 501(c)(3)."

The fun and exciting lineup for 2022 includes a little bit of everything for everyone – movies, music, and education. Chris Schueler kicks off the education programming with his masterclass in documentary filmmaking; legendary actress Dee Wallace will take part in our Fearsome Femmes of Horror Film Panel with Deborah Voorhees and local actress Monique Candelaria; Stewart Lyons will discuss the critical elements for success in line producing; Joshua Michael Stern will be conducting an in depth presentation on how to write the most effective television pilot; Christopher Lockhart is bringing The Inside Pitch to AFMX, demystifying the art and industry of Hollywood for screenwriters and filmmakers; Chris Gero, Moogie Canazio, and Bob Divney take the stage to explain how to "make it" as a musician in this day and age; a special screening of the 1983 classic horror film CUJO with the movie's star, Dee Wallace, conducting a Q&A afterward; and networking events and after parties that bring our entire community together.

This destination event cannot happen without the support of sponsors such as Reel Solutions, Sunny505, iHeart Radio, Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada, Comcast NBC Universal, UNM Film & Digital Arts, One Albuquerque Film Office, Jouska Road Productions, M'Tucci's Bar Roma, Yamaha Entertainment Group, Wells Fargo Advisors, Venturi Realty Group, and many more.

To take in the full experience, purchase tickets and passes at www.AFMXNM.com.

Highlights of the 2022 Lineup Include:

Tuesday, September 13

Opening Night Movie: Leftover Feelings: A Studio B Revival – 7:30 pm at UNM's Rodey Theater. Two Nashville music legends, John Hiatt & Jerry Douglas, team up during the pandemic to record their album Leftover Feelings in Elvis's favorite studio, RCA's fabled Studio B. Walking in the footsteps of Elvis, Dolly, and Waylon through the house that Chet Atkins built, John & Jerry attempt to revive and capture the magical sounds of this historic room where so many early hit songs were made.

Wednesday, September 14

Masterclass: Documentary Filmmaking with Chris Schueler – 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at UNM's Aperture Center Theater at Mesa del Sol. Join Emmy Award-winning Producer/Director Chris Schueler for this intensive seminar on documentary production. This two-part masterclass will discuss initial concept, budgeting, fundraising, creative design, pre-production, production, post-production, and distribution options.

Special Film Screening: The Sound of Us – From 4:00 pm at UNM, Rodey Theater. "The Sound of Us" illustrates that during this critical time in world and U.S. history, music gives sound to hope and courage, allows us to grieve and be honest, and is the great, universal language that unites us all. "The Sound of Us" weaves inspiring stories about the beauty and goodness of music with interviews and performances by artists such as Ben Folds, Sarah McLachlan, Avery*Sunshine, Eric Whitacre, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Hiromi, Antonio Sanchez, Butch Walker, Will Wells, Patti Smith, Sekou Andrews and many more. Combined, these powerful vignettes illustrate how music heals us, gives us hope for the future through our children, keeps our heritage and history alive, allows us to have the most difficult of conversations, sheds light on current struggles, and continues to invite us back to the thing that unites us all - music. Three hundred FREE tickets for students of film, music, and the arts. Q&A with Chris Gero to follow.

Thursday, September 15

Center Stage Conversation: Digital Marketing – 10:00 am National Hispanic Cultural Center's Bank of America Theatre. Did you know you must hear something at least 30 times before remembering it? Cut through all that noise by starting your marketing at the development stage of your project. Join marketing pros Frank Donner, CEO / Executive Producer of BLKBX Creative Group, Karen Criswell, Executive Producer, BLKBX and former Vice-President of Operations for DreamWorks Studios, and James Glover, Sr. Content Strategist / Director at Switches & Modes Creative Agency. Learn how to use the same resources and strategies the pros use at much less cost to your budget. Develop imagery and tone, use digital media to increase attention, and gain more interest from distributors.

Center Stage Conversation: How to "Make It" as a Musician – 3:00 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center's Bank of America Theatre. What does it take to "make it" as a musician in today's competitive world? Join award-winning music industry executives Chris Gero (Yamaha Entertainment Group), Bob Divney (The Artist Cooperative), and Moogie Canazio (Grammy/Emmy-winning Producer) as they share stories and their personal experiences in the music industry.

If you are a budding musician, this is one of the best ways to receive insider information from concept to composition, recording, and promoting and marketing your final product.

Documentary Feature: Origami in the Garden – 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. Origami in the Garden is New Mexico-made and is a love story that documents a fascinating spiritual transformation. It will inspire anyone who appreciates art and the tremendous leaps of faith required to become a successful artist. Over 2 million people have visited Kevin Box's "Origami in the Garden" exhibition, and the word is spreading fast. It's truly amazing what Kevin can do, starting with a simple piece of paper! A Barbara Bentree film.

Narrative Feature: Third Act – 8:00 pm at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. “Third Act” is a New Mexico-made feature directed by Doug Montoya. After being given news of their pending eviction, a lovable and talented theater company plots a heist to pay their rent while filming at a local bank. For the supporters of The Box Theater in Albuquerque, this is one to attend!

Friday, September 16

Center Stage Conversation: Line Producing with Stewart Lyons – 10:00 am at National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. Join Emmy Award-winning producer Stewart Lyons as he outlines the ultimate job – Line Producing. As line producer for Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Scoundrels, Messengers, Night Shift, The Cleaning Lady, and many others, Stewart will outline the necessary critical for success.

Center Stage Conversation: Fearless Femmes in Horror Films – 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. Join Director, Producer, Writer, Teacher, Actor Deborah Voorhees, Actor, Author, Teacher, and Dancer Dee Wallace, and local horror film actor Monique Candelaria, as they discuss how to create and act in horror films. Learn about getting into horror films, working in horror films, making the switch from actor to director, writer, and producer, involving women in front of and behind the camera, documentary-style vs. narrative horror films, ensuring everyone feels safe on a horror film set, and discussing where the horror film genre will be in five years.

Native American Feature: Oyate – 3:00pm at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. In the wake of the Dakota Access Pipeline Protests, Indigenous People across the nation are using their newfound platform to shed light on the wide array of injustices committed against them for centuries to wake up the world and embark upon the process of decolonization.

Saturday, September 17

Center Stage Conversation: Writing the Best T.V. Pilot with Joshua Michael Stern – 10:00 am at National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. Fresh off the heels of his recent T.V. successes, Joshua Michael Stern will lead a Center Stage Conversation about the art and business of creating the T.V. pilot. AFMX was lucky to have Josh as part of AFMX 2021's Centerstage Conversation series, The Art of the Showrunner. This year, Josh is generously sharing his experiences and expertise on how to write a T.V. pilot that will give you the best chance at getting into the room. Specifically, the discussion will focus on the premise, characters, format, and structure, outlining the pilot, and writing the pilot. Josh will also highlight what elevates a tv pilot, the do's and don'ts, and what makes a great pilot.

Center Stage Conversation: The Inside Pitch with Christopher Lockhart – 12:00 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. THE INSIDE PITCH is a unique Facebook community and "master class" for screenwriters, filmmakers, and creatives designed to demystify the art and industry of Hollywood screenwriting and filmmaking. Christopher Lockhart is an executive story editor for a major Beverly Hills talent agency. He also teaches and produces, offering information from all sides of the business. THE INSIDE PITCH is a safe place to ask and answer questions and exchange ideas and information on the craft and business of moviemaking. Christopher will lead a conversation/master class for AFMX, including crafting the logline, structuring and pitching your project, and attracting producers to your script.

Narrative Feature: Out and About – 12:30 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center Wells Fargo Theatre. Inside the mind of a middle-aged man as he tries to come to terms with his life over the course of an afternoon walk through his hometown.

Special Event: Perfecting Your Pitch – 3:30 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. AFMX is proud to present Perfecting Your Pitch. Christopher Lockhart (Executive, filmmaker, and educator), Joshua Michael Stern (Jobs, Swing Vote, Why Women Kill), Stewart Lyons (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Cleaning Lady), Karen Criswell (Executive Producer, BLKBX and former Vice-President of Operations for DreamWorks Studios), and Matthew McDuffie (HBO, Showtime, CBS, Fox and Warner Bros.) will hear pitches and offer constructive feedback to take your pitch and project to the next level. If you would like to perfect your pitch, please complete this short form and upload your "audition" pitch here https://form.jotform.com/221648621508153 by Saturday, August 17, 11:59 M.T. All submitters will be notified by August 24, 2022.

Narrative Feature: Follow Her - 7:30 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center Bank of America Theatre. A struggling actress and moderately successful live-streaming star Jess Peters, otherwise known as J-PEEPS, has found her way into the zeitgeist. By secretly filming creepy interactions she encounters via online job listings, she uses the kinks and weirdness of others for Internet success. For her next episode, she's hired to write the ending of a screenplay which leads her to a cabin in the woods with Tom, the alluring self-proclaimed screenwriter. Upon receiving the script, Jess realizes she is the main character in the story and Tom is not at all who he seems: this is a job experience where Jess should really be afraid.

Sunday, September 18

Center Stage Conversation: From PA to DGA: Getting it Done with Josh Friedman - 12:00 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center Wells Fargo Theatre. Keynote Speaker Joshua Friedman, Author of "Getting It Done: The Ultimate Production Assistant Guide" and NMMA joins AFMX for its 10th-anniversary festival to speak about becoming a successful and effective team player as a Production Assistant in the film industry.

Closing Day Films: New Mexico Shorts 2:30 pm at National Hispanic Cultural Center Wells Fargo Theatre. Join us for our closing block of films as we showcase New Mexico talent in front of and behind the camera. These ten short films will blow your mind, including the winning short film from Albuquerque 48 Hour Film Project.

AFME Awards – 6:00 pm at M'Tucci's Bar Roma Nob Hill. Presentation of awards to filmmakers and special guests at AFMX.

For a full lineup of this year's movies, music, panels, events, and special guests, and to purchase tickets and passes, visit https://www.afmxnm.com/.