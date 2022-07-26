Proactive news headlines including General Motors, Vuzix, Co-Diagnostics, Gungnir Resources, Predictive Oncology, TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Electra Battery Materials and Royal Helium

New York , July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- General Motors reports 40% drop in net income, warns of cost-cutting measures in 2Q earnings click here
- Alphabet bets on Google Cloud in run up to second-quarter earnings click here
- Vuzix inks European distribution deal with extended reality/IoT provider Westbase.io click here
- Northstar Gold says it has moved one step closer to over 1M ounce gold resource at its Miller project in Ontario click here
- Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp says initial 2022 drilling at Alces Lake rare earth property in northern Saskatchewan is completed click here
- Co-Diagnostics set to expand OEM deal with Bio Molecular Systems at AACC expo click here
- Psyched Wellness reveals new preliminary data highlighting important functional properties of AME-1 extract click here
- Gungnir Resources drills new ultramafic horizon just north of Lappvattnet nickel deposit in Sweden click here
- Q BioMed says new publication shows superior safety and efficacy of Uttroside-B versus FDA approved drug Sorafenib click here
- ImagineAR adds former Red Sox star David Ortiz to FameDays.com's roster of hologram-able celebrities click here
- TNR Gold Corp enters agreement to sell part of net smelter returns royalty at Mariana lithium project click here
- Predictive Oncology appoints Dr Julia Kirshner as its new chief scientific officer click here
- Fireweed Metals kicks off 2022 drilling at the Macmillan Pass project in the Yukon click here
- Zoglo's Incredible Food says to add plant-based products at Healthy Planet stores click here
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals enrols 36th patient at ENVASARC trial triggering 4Q interim efficacy analysis click here
- Renforth Resources hails this summer's prospecting work at Surimeau battery metals project in Quebec click here
- PlantX Life says it has obtained debt financing of up to $10M from an arm's length creditor, no longer pursuing non-brokered private placement click here
- Versus Systems granted 20 new claims by US patent office for streaming media rewards platform click here
- TraceSafe Technologies rolls out novel carbon emissions calculator as globe races to 'net zero' click here
- Electra Battery Materials signs benefits agreement with Metis Nation of Ontario click here
- Royal Helium gets approval for Climax/Nazare project from government of Saskatchewan click here
- Marvel Discovery mobilizes crew to confirm historical showings at Duhamel nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec click here
- Unigold announces non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units for gross proceeds of up to $1.6 million click here
