SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. - MRCY

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCY). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Mercury and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research (“Glasshouse”) published a short report entitled “Roll-Up Mercury Systems Set to Unravel.” The Glasshouse report claimed, among other things, that Mercury’s organic revenue is “overstated,” that the Company’s recent Physical Optics acquisition has been a “disaster,” and that management has prematurely recognized revenue on certain significant projects. On this news, Mercury’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 26, 2022.

