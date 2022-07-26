GROUPIRA Announces New Partnership with Capitalize

TACOMA, Wash., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GROUPIRA, an individual retirement account product that services thousands of members across the country, announced today that it has partnered with Capitalize, an award-winning 401(k) rollover service, to help its members find and roll over previous 401(k) plan assets into their GROUPIRA accounts.



The partnership aims to relieve GROUPIRA members of the operational challenges inherently faced during the rollover process. Nearly 47 million Americans changed jobs last year, with many of them leaving their 401(k)s behind, contributing to $1.3T in forgotten 401(k)s. Capitalize makes the rollover process easy, helping GROUPIRA members consolidate and take control of savings they may have left behind over the years.

“We’re excited to team up with GROUPIRA to help improve retirement outcomes for their members,” said Gaurav Sharma, CEO of Capitalize.

Co-Founder of GROUPIRA, Yannis Koumantaros said, “Through Capitalize’s innovative rollover platform we look forward to build upon GROUPIRA’s mission of helping Americans plan and save towards a dignified financial future.”

About GROUPIRA

GROUPIRA is a fintech company incorporated in 2011 and headquartered in greater Seattle, Washington which operates a technology program and order routing system for individual retirement accounts. Utilized by tens of thousands of individuals and their investment professionals, GROUPIRA enables people to invest better through their IRAs for whatever comes next in life. https://GROUPIRA.com

About Capitalize

Capitalize Money is a New York-based fintech company that helps people quickly roll over their old 401(k) accounts into a new or existing IRA - for free. Capitalize manages the entire 401(k) rollover process for customers through proprietary technology that automates the manual, paper-based process of transferring retirement accounts. Capitalize was recognized as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company in 2022 and a TIME best invention of 2021 among other awards. www.hicapitalize.com

