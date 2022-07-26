Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against Digital Turbine, Inc. and Certain Officers – APPS

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Digital Turbine, Inc. (“Digital Turbine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APPS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, and docketed under 22-cv-00731, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Digital Turbine securities between February 26, 2021 and May 31, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Digital Turbine securities during the Class Period, you have until August 5, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Digital Turbine is a software company that delivers products to assist third parties in monetizing through the utilization of mobile advertising. The Company completed its acquisitions of AdColony Holdings AS (“AdColony”) and Fyber N.V. (“Fyber”) on April 29 and May 25, 2021, respectively.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company’s recent acquisitions, AdColony and Fyber, act as agents in certain of their respective product lines; (ii) as a result, revenues for those product lines must be reported net of license fees and revenue share, rather than on a gross basis; (iii) the Company’s internal control over financial reporting as to revenue recognition was deficient and the Company relatedly conducted insufficient due diligence into AdColony and Fyber; (iv) accordingly, it was unlikely the Company would be able to accurately report the revenues associated with the AdColony and Fyber acquisitions; (v) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s net revenues were overstated throughout fiscal 2022; and (vi) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On May 17, 2022, Digital Turbine issued a press release revealing that it will “restate its financial statements for the interim periods ended June 30, 2021, September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2021, following a review of the presentation of revenue net of license fees and revenue share for the Company’s recently acquired businesses.” In a SEC filing on Form 8-K made that same day, Digital Turbine specified that the “recently acquired businesses” at issue were AdColony and Fyber.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $1.93, or 7.1%, to close at $25.28 per share on May 18, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on May 31, 2022, Digital Turbine issued a press release announcing the Company’s Q4 and fiscal year 2022 financial results, in which the Company provided an earnings per share figure that missed consensus estimates and a weak revenue forecast.

On this news, the Company’s shares fell $5.75, or 22.61%, to close at $19.68 per share on June 1, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

