ONB names Rafael A. Sanchez to new executive leadership role to help support and advance underrepresented communities

INDIANAPOLIS, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bank is pleased to name Rafael A. Sanchez as EVP, Chief Impact Officer. In this critical new executive leadership position, Sanchez will develop and lead corporate initiatives and partnerships that focus on the financial advancement of underrepresented communities. He will also continue to serve as ONB’s Indianapolis Market President and be active in government relations activities in the greater Indianapolis and Central Indiana region. In his new role, Sanchez will serve on Old National’s Executive Leadership team and report to Old National CEO Jim Ryan.



A native of Puerto Rico, Sanchez earned his law degree from the Indiana University Maurer School of Law. He joined ONB in 2018 as Private Banking President. Prior to that time, he most recently served as President and CEO of Indianapolis Power & Light Co. (now known as AES Indiana), a utility that provides retail electric service to more than 490,000 customers in Central Indiana.

A passionate and prolific volunteer and community leader, Sanchez has served on numerous boards and lent his leadership to countless organizations and initiatives in the Greater Indianapolis area.

“Rafael’s broad range of experience and strong reputation as a servant-leader make him the ideal person for this important role,” said Old National CEO Jim Ryan. “His passion and energy coupled with his unique skills and experience will help drive the advancement of underrepresented communities.”

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

