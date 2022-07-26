First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend

BLUEFIELD, Va., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $11.21 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $20.73 million or $1.24 per diluted common share.
The Company also declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-nine cents ($0.29) per common share, an increase of two cents ($0.02), or 7.41%, over the quarterly dividend declared in the same quarter of 2021. The quarterly dividend is also an increase of two cents ($0.02) from the dividends declared in the previous two quarters of 2022. The quarterly dividend is payable to common shareholders of record on August 5, 2022, and is expected to be paid on or about August 19, 2022. This marks the 37th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.
Second Quarter 2022 and Current Highlights
Income Statement
- Net income of $11.21 million for the quarter was a decrease compared to the same quarter of 2021, which included a significant reversal of provision for credit losses. The normalized provision for credit losses drove much of the difference between current year-to-date net income of $20.73 million and the same period in 2021.
- Interest income from securities of $1.55 million was an increase of $1.12 million over the second quarter of 2021, as the Company added to its portfolio with a significant weighting toward 2-year treasury securities. Interest on fed funds also increased $602 thousand to $768 thousand for the second quarter as a result of the Federal Open Market Committee’s 150 basis point increase in overnight rates.
- The total cost of funds remained very low at 0.06%, a decrease of 0.05% from the second quarter of 2021.
- Despite the significant increase in credit loss provision over 2021, annualized return on average assets was 1.38% for the second quarter and 1.29% for the first six months of 2022. Annualized return on average common equity was 10.61% for the second quarter and 9.80% for the first half of 2022.
- Net interest margin for the second quarter was 3.78%, which was a 10 basis point increase from 3.68% reported for second quarter of 2021. The yield on earning assets increased 6 basis points, primarily driven by an increase in the yields on overnight funds. The cost of interest-bearing deposits declined 6 basis points to 0.09%, primarily driven by a decrease in the cost of time deposits.
- Salaries and employee benefits for the second quarter increased $1.30 million, or 12.74%, over the same quarter in 2021. Salaries and employee benefits for the first six months increased $2.09 million, or 9.90%, over the first six months of 2021. During the first quarter of 2022, the Company implemented annualized wage increases of approximately $2.5 million as part of its ongoing strategic initiative to enhance Human Capital Management, which included an increased minimum wage.
Balance Sheet and Asset Quality
- The Company’s loan portfolio increased by $134.23 million, an annualized growth rate of 12.50%, during the first six months of 2022. Loan demand and originations were strong in all categories, including construction, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.
- During the second quarter, the Company repurchased 283,507 of its common shares for $7.95 million. The Company repurchased 415,507 common shares for $12.03 million during the six months of 2022.
- Non-performing loans to total loans remained very low at 0.80% of total loans and continues the declining trend experienced over the past four quarters. The Company experienced net recoveries for the second quarter of 2022 of $258 thousand, or 0.05% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $476 thousand, or 0.09% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2021. Net charge-offs for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022, were $580 thousand, or 0.05% of annualized average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $1.20 million, or 0.11% of annualized average loans, for the same period in 2021.
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans remained at 1.29% of total loans.
- Book value per share at June 30, 2022, was $25.33, a slight decrease of $0.01 from year-end 2021.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%. While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.
First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 49 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of June 30, 2022. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice and services through its Trust Division and through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.20 billion in combined assets as of June 30, 2022. The Company reported consolidated assets of $3.26 billion as of June 30, 2022. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|25,651
|$
|24,641
|$
|25,236
|$
|25,119
|$
|25,937
|$
|50,292
|$
|52,477
|Interest on securities
|1,551
|750
|362
|445
|435
|2,301
|930
|Interest on deposits in banks
|768
|248
|234
|225
|166
|1,016
|282
|Total interest income
|27,970
|25,639
|25,832
|25,789
|26,538
|53,609
|53,689
|Interest expense
|Interest on deposits
|422
|486
|600
|642
|724
|908
|1,593
|Interest on borrowings
|1
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|-
|Total interest expense
|423
|486
|600
|643
|724
|909
|1,593
|Net interest income
|27,547
|25,153
|25,232
|25,146
|25,814
|52,700
|52,096
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|510
|1,961
|(846
|)
|(1,394
|)
|(2,230
|)
|2,471
|(6,231
|)
|Net interest income after provision
|27,037
|23,192
|26,078
|26,540
|28,044
|50,229
|58,327
|Noninterest income
|8,854
|9,194
|9,215
|8,720
|8,797
|18,048
|16,366
|Noninterest expense
|21,255
|19,986
|21,701
|18,836
|19,361
|41,241
|38,181
|Income before income taxes
|14,636
|12,400
|13,592
|16,424
|17,480
|27,036
|36,512
|Income tax expense
|3,423
|2,885
|3,037
|3,816
|4,077
|6,308
|8,507
|Net income
|$
|11,213
|$
|9,515
|$
|10,555
|$
|12,608
|$
|13,403
|$
|20,728
|$
|28,005
|Earnings per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.77
|$
|1.24
|$
|1.59
|Diluted
|0.67
|0.56
|0.62
|0.73
|0.76
|1.24
|1.59
|Cash dividends per common share
|Regular
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.27
|0.25
|0.54
|0.50
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|16,662,817
|16,817,284
|16,974,005
|17,221,244
|17,486,182
|16,739,624
|17,577,552
|Diluted
|16,682,615
|16,864,515
|17,038,980
|17,279,576
|17,536,144
|16,772,847
|17,631,330
|Performance ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.38
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.82
|%
|Return on average common equity
|10.61
|%
|8.98
|%
|9.77
|%
|11.65
|%
|12.55
|%
|9.80
|%
|13.24
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|15.56
|%
|13.10
|%
|14.28
|%
|17.04
|%
|18.40
|%
|14.32
|%
|19.45
|%
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Noninterest income
|Wealth management
|$
|993
|$
|972
|$
|940
|$
|974
|$
|1,058
|$
|1,965
|$
|1,939
|Service charges on deposits
|3,672
|3,498
|3,718
|3,599
|3,098
|7,170
|6,129
|Other service charges and fees
|3,297
|3,017
|3,091
|3,143
|3,166
|6,314
|6,188
|Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(946
|)
|-
|(1,226
|)
|Other operating income
|892
|1,707
|1,466
|1,004
|2,421
|2,599
|3,336
|Total noninterest income
|$
|8,854
|$
|9,194
|$
|9,215
|$
|8,720
|$
|8,797
|$
|18,048
|$
|16,366
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|11,518
|$
|11,671
|$
|12,493
|$
|10,646
|$
|10,216
|$
|23,189
|$
|21,100
|Occupancy expense
|1,165
|1,269
|1,368
|1,155
|1,115
|2,434
|2,390
|Furniture and equipment expense
|1,496
|1,614
|1,418
|1,385
|1,457
|3,110
|2,824
|Service fees
|2,563
|1,503
|1,946
|1,530
|1,513
|4,066
|2,848
|Advertising and public relations
|577
|540
|589
|536
|616
|1,117
|951
|Professional fees
|544
|453
|455
|313
|290
|997
|756
|Amortization of intangibles
|360
|357
|364
|365
|360
|717
|717
|FDIC premiums and assessments
|257
|218
|213
|216
|204
|475
|403
|Other operating expense
|2,775
|2,361
|2,855
|2,690
|3,590
|5,136
|6,192
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|21,255
|$
|19,986
|$
|21,701
|$
|18,836
|$
|19,361
|$
|41,241
|$
|38,181
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Net income
|$
|11,213
|$
|9,515
|$
|10,555
|$
|12,608
|$
|13,403
|$
|28,005
|$
|28,005
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Net (gain) loss on sale of securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other items(1)
|(92
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total adjustments
|(92
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tax effect
|(22
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP
|$
|11,143
|$
|9,515
|$
|10,555
|$
|12,608
|$
|13,403
|$
|28,005
|$
|28,005
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,
|non-GAAP
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.73
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.59
|Performance ratios, non-GAAP
|Adjusted return on average assets
|1.37
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.70
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.82
|%
|Adjusted return on average common equity
|10.55
|%
|8.98
|%
|9.77
|%
|11.65
|%
|12.55
|%
|13.24
|%
|13.24
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible
|common equity(2)
|15.46
|%
|13.10
|%
|14.28
|%
|17.04
|%
|18.40
|%
|19.45
|%
|19.45
|%
|(1) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items
|(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Earning assets
|Loans(2)(3)
|$
|2,273,844
|$
|25,714
|4.54
|%
|$
|2,134,136
|$
|25,979
|4.88
|%
|Securities available for sale
|280,823
|1,597
|2.28
|%
|84,099
|508
|2.42
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|377,931
|769
|0.82
|%
|610,148
|166
|0.11
|%
|Total earning assets
|2,932,598
|28,080
|3.84
|%
|2,828,383
|26,653
|3.78
|%
|Other assets
|331,774
|331,563
|Total assets
|$
|3,264,372
|$
|3,159,946
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand deposits
|$
|698,978
|$
|29
|0.02
|%
|$
|654,767
|$
|33
|0.02
|%
|Savings deposits
|895,370
|67
|0.03
|%
|818,490
|63
|0.03
|%
|Time deposits
|331,555
|326
|0.39
|%
|394,889
|628
|0.64
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,925,903
|422
|0.09
|%
|1,868,146
|724
|0.15
|%
|Borrowings
|Retail repurchase agreements
|2,105
|1
|0.08
|%
|1,266
|-
|N/M
|Total borrowings
|2,105
|1
|0.08
|%
|1,266
|-
|N/M
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,928,008
|423
|0.09
|%
|1,869,412
|724
|0.16
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|874,507
|824,888
|Other liabilities
|38,106
|37,306
|Total liabilities
|2,840,621
|2,731,606
|Stockholders' equity
|423,751
|428,340
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,264,372
|$
|3,159,946
|Net interest income, FTE(1)
|$
|27,657
|$
|25,929
|Net interest rate spread
|3.75
|%
|3.62
|%
|Net interest margin, FTE(1)
|3.78
|%
|3.68
|%
|(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
|(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $870 thousand and $1.25 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|Average
|Average Yield/
|Average
|Average Yield/
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Interest(1)
|Rate(1)
|Assets
|Earning assets
|Loans(2)(3)
|$
|2,237,128
|$
|50,412
|4.54
|%
|$
|2,149,509
|$
|52,561
|4.93
|%
|Securities available for sale
|211,285
|2,397
|2.29
|%
|83,868
|1,081
|2.60
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|460,864
|1,018
|0.45
|%
|539,500
|284
|0.11
|%
|Total earning assets
|2,909,277
|53,827
|3.73
|%
|2,772,877
|53,926
|3.92
|%
|Other assets
|330,003
|331,524
|Total assets
|$
|3,239,280
|$
|3,104,401
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Interest-bearing deposits
|Demand deposits
|$
|689,149
|$
|57
|0.02
|%
|$
|634,000
|$
|72
|0.02
|%
|Savings deposits
|888,371
|133
|0.03
|%
|798,571
|154
|0.04
|%
|Time deposits
|339,186
|718
|0.43
|%
|403,888
|1,367
|0.68
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|1,916,706
|908
|0.10
|%
|1,836,459
|1,593
|0.16
|%
|Borrowings
|Retail repurchase agreements
|2,050
|1
|0.08
|%
|1,250
|-
|N/M
|Total borrowings
|2,050
|1
|0.08
|%
|1,250
|-
|N/M
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,918,756
|909
|0.10
|%
|1,837,709
|1,593
|0.17
|%
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|855,321
|801,512
|Other liabilities
|38,529
|38,609
|Total liabilities
|2,812,606
|2,677,830
|Stockholders' equity
|426,674
|426,571
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,239,280
|$
|3,104,401
|Net interest income, FTE(1)
|$
|52,918
|$
|52,333
|Net interest rate spread
|3.64
|%
|3.75
|%
|Net interest margin, FTE(1)
|3.67
|%
|3.81
|%
|(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
|(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
|(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $1.74 million and $2.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|398,242
|$
|457,306
|$
|677,439
|$
|635,007
|$
|618,738
|Debt securities available for sale
|287,767
|268,703
|76,292
|77,440
|79,842
|Loans held for investment, net of unearned income
|(includes covered loans of $7,503 for June 30, 2021) (1)
|2,299,798
|2,244,296
|2,165,569
|2,152,103
|2,153,731
|Allowance for credit losses
|(29,749
|)
|(28,981
|)
|(27,858
|)
|(29,877
|)
|(31,857
|)
|Loans held for investment, net
|2,270,049
|2,215,315
|2,137,711
|2,122,226
|2,121,874
|Premises and equipment, net
|49,752
|50,912
|52,284
|52,842
|53,560
|Other real estate owned
|579
|848
|1,015
|1,240
|1,324
|Interest receivable
|8,433
|8,100
|7,900
|8,146
|8,480
|Goodwill
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|129,565
|Other intangible assets
|4,905
|5,266
|5,622
|5,987
|6,352
|Other assets
|109,085
|108,112
|106,691
|107,258
|109,548
|Total assets
|$
|3,258,377
|$
|3,244,127
|$
|3,194,519
|$
|3,139,711
|$
|3,129,283
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|877,962
|$
|860,652
|$
|842,783
|$
|820,147
|$
|819,138
|Interest-bearing
|1,920,577
|1,922,292
|1,886,608
|1,853,699
|1,846,556
|Total deposits
|2,798,539
|2,782,944
|2,729,391
|2,673,846
|2,665,694
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|2,635
|2,488
|1,536
|1,106
|994
|Interest, taxes, and other liabilities
|39,157
|34,539
|35,817
|37,395
|35,061
|Total liabilities
|2,840,331
|2,819,971
|2,766,744
|2,712,347
|2,701,749
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|16,502
|16,782
|16,878
|17,071
|17,335
|Additional paid-in capital
|136,705
|144,088
|147,619
|154,086
|161,853
|Retained earnings
|276,499
|269,798
|264,824
|258,860
|250,911
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(11,660
|)
|(6,512
|)
|(1,546
|)
|(2,653
|)
|(2,565
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|418,046
|424,156
|427,775
|427,364
|427,534
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,258,377
|$
|3,244,127
|$
|3,194,519
|$
|3,139,711
|$
|3,129,283
|Shares outstanding at period-end
|16,502,144
|16,781,975
|16,878,220
|17,071,052
|17,334,547
|Book value per common share
|$
|25.33
|$
|25.27
|$
|25.34
|$
|25.03
|$
|24.66
|Tangible book value per common share(2)
|17.18
|17.24
|17.34
|17.09
|16.82
|(1) FDIC Loss Share agreement terminated in September 2021.
|(2) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding
|SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|(Amounts in thousands)
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2021
|2021
|Allowance for Credit Losses
|Beginning balance
|$
|28,981
|$
|27,858
|$
|29,877
|$
|31,857
|$
|34,563
|Provision for (recovery of)
|credit/loan losses charged to operations
|510
|1,961
|(846
|)
|(1,394
|)
|(2,230
|)
|Charge-offs
|(1,469
|)
|(1,302
|)
|(1,887
|)
|(1,255
|)
|(1,902
|)
|Recoveries
|1,727
|464
|714
|669
|1,426
|Net recoveries (charge-offs)
|258
|(838
|)
|(1,173
|)
|(586
|)
|(476
|)
|Ending balance
|$
|29,749
|$
|28,981
|$
|27,858
|$
|29,877
|$
|31,857
|Nonperforming Assets
|Nonaccrual loans
|$
|17,826
|$
|20,487
|$
|20,768
|$
|22,070
|$
|24,085
|Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
|131
|-
|87
|5
|327
|Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1)
|515
|1,141
|1,367
|359
|133
|Total nonperforming loans
|18,472
|21,628
|22,222
|22,434
|24,545
|OREO
|579
|848
|1,015
|1,240
|1,324
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|19,051
|$
|22,476
|$
|23,237
|$
|23,674
|$
|25,869
|Additional Information
|Total accruing TDRs(3)
|$
|8,313
|$
|8,782
|$
|8,652
|$
|8,185
|$
|8,309
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|0.80
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.03
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.14
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|0.58
|%
|0.69
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.83
|%
|Allowance for credit/loan losses to nonperforming loans
|161.05
|%
|134.00
|%
|125.36
|%
|133.18
|%
|129.79
|%
|Allowance for credit/loan losses to total loans
|1.29
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.39
|%
|1.48
|%
|Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
|-0.05
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.09
|%
|(1) Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming
|(2) Accruing total TDRs
