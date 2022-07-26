Hanmi Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or “Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the “Bank”), today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2022.



Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $25.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, up 21.0% from $20.7 million, or $0.68 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022. The sequential quarter increase in net income reflects growth in net interest income and noninterest income, carefully managed noninterest expenses and a modest credit loss expense. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the second quarter of 2022 were 1.45% and 14.92%, respectively.

CEO Commentary

“We delivered another quarter of solid results,” said Bonnie Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanmi Financial Corporation. “Our strong earnings were supported by record loan production, an increased net interest margin, and excellent asset quality, while we continued to exercise disciplined expense management. This outstanding performance for the quarter has made the first half of 2022 one of Hanmi’s strongest starts to a year.”

“During the quarter, we built strong momentum across our diverse business lines, which fueled our stellar loan production, driving 6.0% sequential growth in our loans. We generated record loan production in our residential mortgage platform, equipment finance and SBA group, validating the investments we have made in these key business lines. In addition, our deposit-gathering initiatives, designed to build and expand business banking relationships, continue to bear fruit. Deposits increased by 3.4% in the quarter, primarily driven by noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which grew by 3.9% in the quarter and 8.1% year-to-date. These core deposits now comprise 46.5% of total deposits and continue to help hold down our cost of deposits.”

“Our team remains focused on execution in both the pursuit of new customers and expanding our existing relationships. The strategic investments we made over the past several quarters in new talent and technology continue to fuel our strategic initiatives to grow and diversify our business. With a well-defined strategic plan in place and our ongoing focus on execution, we are well positioned to continue to deliver disciplined growth and attractive returns for our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights:

Second quarter net income increased 21.0% to $25.1 million, or $0.82 per diluted share from $20.7 million, or $0.68 per share for the first quarter of 2022.

Loans receivable grew to $5.66 billion at June 30, 2022, up 6.0% sequentially from the end of the first quarter and 9.8% from year-end on record loan production of $642.2 million for the second quarter.

Deposits were $5.98 billion at June 30, 2022, up 3.4% sequentially from the end of the first quarter and 3.3% from year-end; noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased 3.9% sequentially and were 46.5% of the deposit portfolio.

Net interest income was $59.0 million for the second quarter, up 15.9% from the first quarter.

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) increased to 3.55% for the second quarter, up 45 basis points from the first quarter; the yield on loans increased 13 basis points sequentially while the cost of interest-bearing deposits rose five basis points.

Credit loss expense was $1.6 million for the second quarter and the allowance for credit losses was $73.1 million at June 30, 2022, up from $71.5 million at March 31, 2022; the ratio of the allowance to loans however declined to 1.29% on higher loan balances.

Nonaccrual loans improved 3.7% to $11.0 million and nonperforming assets were 0.17% of total assets at June 30, 2022.

Noninterest income increased 9.3% to $9.3 million for second quarter from the first quarter on higher SBA gain on sale income as well as on higher overall service charges, fees and other income.

Noninterest expense was $31.5 million for the second quarter, down 0.7% from the first quarter; the efficiency ratio for the second quarter improved to 46.05% from 53.29% for the first quarter.

Hanmi’s tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.74% at the end of the second quarter and it had a Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.07% and a Total capital ratio of 14.32%.

For more information about Hanmi, please see the Q2 2022 Investor Update (and Supplemental Financial Information), which is available on the Bank’s website at www.hanmi.com and via a current report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Also, please refer to “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” herein for further details of the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures.

Quarterly Results (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or for the Three Months Ended Amount Change June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Net income $ 25,050 $ 20,695 $ 33,331 $ 26,565 $ 22,122 $ 4,355 $ 2,928 Net income per diluted common share $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.72 $ 0.14 $ 0.10 Assets $ 6,955,968 $ 6,737,052 $ 6,858,587 $ 6,776,533 $ 6,578,856 $ 218,916 $ 377,112 Loans receivable $ 5,655,403 $ 5,337,500 $ 5,151,541 $ 4,858,865 $ 4,820,092 $ 317,903 $ 835,311 Deposits $ 5,979,390 $ 5,783,170 $ 5,786,269 $ 5,729,536 $ 5,629,830 $ 196,220 $ 349,560 Return on average assets 1.45 % 1.22 % 1.93 % 1.58 % 1.38 % 0.23 0.07 Return on average stockholders' equity 14.92 % 12.74 % 20.89 % 17.13 % 14.91 % 2.18 0.01 Net interest margin 3.55 % 3.10 % 2.96 % 3.07 % 3.19 % 0.45 0.36 Efficiency ratio(1) 46.05 % 53.29 % 53.81 % 52.01 % 52.66 % -7.24 -6.61 Tangible common equity to tangible assets(2) 8.74 % 9.07 % 9.23 % 8.98 % 9.01 % -0.33 -0.27 Tangible common equity per common share(2) $ 19.91 $ 20.02 $ 20.79 $ 19.96 $ 19.27 $ (0.11 ) $ 0.64 (1)Noninterest expense divided by net interest income plus noninterest income. (2 )Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further details.

Results of Operations

Net interest income was $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $51.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Second quarter interest and fees on loans receivable increased 11.0%, or $5.9 million, from the preceding quarter primarily due to a 6.5% increase in the average balance of loans receivable and a 13 basis point increase in average loan yields. Interest on securities in the second quarter increased $0.4 million from the first quarter primarily due to a $14.8 million increase in the average balance and a 16 basis point increase in the average yield. Second quarter loan prepayment penalties were $0.5 million compared with $0.4 million for the first quarter. Total interest expense for the second quarter decreased $1.8 million from the preceding quarter primarily due to the first quarter redemption of the 5.45% 2027 Subordinated Notes due March 30, 2027 (the “2027 Subordinated Notes”) and the related charge for unamortized debt issuance costs, partially offset by a five basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits.

As of or For the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 Net Interest Income 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Interest and fees on loans receivable(1) $ 59,855 $ 53,924 $ 52,240 $ 52,961 $ 52,785 11.0 % 13.4 % Interest on securities 2,930 2,516 1,821 1,865 1,404 16.5 % 108.7 % Dividends on FHLB stock 242 248 248 245 242 -2.4 % 0.0 % Interest on deposits in other banks 193 216 302 329 176 -10.6 % 9.7 % Total interest and dividend income $ 63,220 $ 56,904 $ 54,611 $ 55,400 $ 54,607 11.1 % 15.8 % Interest on deposits 2,457 2,013 2,236 2,466 3,003 22.1 % -18.2 % Interest on borrowings 370 337 364 409 447 9.8 % -17.2 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,349 3,598 2,515 2,545 1,585 -62.5 % -14.9 % Total interest expense 4,176 5,948 5,115 5,420 5,035 -29.8 % -17.1 % Net interest income $ 59,044 $ 50,956 $ 49,496 $ 49,980 $ 49,572 15.9 % 19.1 %

Net interest margin (taxable-equivalent) was 3.55% for the second quarter, up 45 basis points from the first quarter. The improvement was due to a combination of factors including lower subordinated debt costs, an increase in loan yields due to a shift in the composition of average loans together with a generally higher level of interest rates, and a significant decline in lower-yielding interest-bearing deposits held at other banks.

The yield on loans for the second quarter of 2022 increased 13 basis points to 4.31% from 4.18% for the first quarter of 2022 as average loans for the quarter increased 6.5% and average commercial and industrial loans grew to 12.7% of the average loan portfolio from 11.1%. Average interest-earning assets for the second quarter remained relatively unchanged sequentially at $6.67 billion: however, average interest-bearing deposits in other banks fell 72.4% quarter-over-quarter to $136.5 million from $494.9 million.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased five basis points to 0.31% for the second quarter compared with 0.26% for the previous quarter. Interest expense on subordinated debentures fell to $1.3 million for the second quarter from $3.6 million for the first quarter primarily due to the redemption of the 2027 Subordinated Notes and the related $1.1 million charge for unamortized debt issuance costs.

For the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 Average Earning Assets and Interest-bearing Liabilities 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Loans receivable(1) $ 5,572,504 $ 5,231,672 $ 4,896,952 $ 4,684,570 $ 4,753,297 6.5 % 17.2 % Securities(2) 945,291 930,505 914,148 878,866 812,805 1.6 % 16.3 % FHLB stock 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 0.0 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 136,473 494,887 802,901 872,783 659,934 -72.4 % -79.3 % Average interest-earning assets $ 6,670,653 $ 6,673,449 $ 6,630,386 $ 6,452,604 $ 6,242,421 -0.0 % 6.9 % Demand: interest-bearing $ 122,771 $ 124,892 $ 122,602 $ 115,233 $ 112,252 -1.7 % 9.4 % Money market and savings 2,139,488 2,106,008 2,078,659 2,033,876 2,032,102 1.6 % 5.3 % Time deposits 894,345 937,044 1,013,681 1,061,359 1,136,903 -4.6 % -21.3 % Average interest-bearing deposits 3,156,604 3,167,944 3,214,942 3,210,468 3,281,257 -0.4 % -3.8 % Borrowings 140,245 130,556 137,500 143,750 150,091 7.4 % -6.6 % Subordinated debentures 129,029 213,171 214,899 163,340 119,170 -39.5 % 8.3 % Average interest-bearing liabilities $ 3,425,878 $ 3,511,671 $ 3,567,341 $ 3,517,558 $ 3,550,518 -2.4 % -3.5 % Average Noninterest Bearing Deposits Demand deposits - noninterest bearing $ 2,716,297 $ 2,634,398 $ 2,561,297 $ 2,444,759 $ 2,223,172 3.1 % 22.2 % (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.





For the Three Months Ended Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 Average Yields and Rates 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Loans receivable(1) 4.31 % 4.18 % 4.23 % 4.49 % 4.45 % 0.13 -0.14 Securities (2) 1.27 % 1.11 % 0.83 % 0.87 % 0.69 % 0.16 0.58 FHLB stock 5.93 % 6.14 % 6.00 % 5.93 % 5.93 % -0.21 0.00 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 0.57 % 0.18 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.39 0.46 Interest-earning assets 3.80 % 3.46 % 3.27 % 3.41 % 3.51 % 0.34 0.29 Interest-bearing deposits 0.31 % 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.37 % 0.05 -0.06 Borrowings 1.10 % 1.05 % 1.05 % 1.13 % 1.19 % 0.05 -0.09 Subordinated debentures 4.14 % 6.75 % 4.68 % 6.23 % 5.32 % -2.61 -1.18 Interest-bearing liabilities 0.49 % 0.69 % 0.57 % 0.61 % 0.57 % -0.20 -0.08 Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.55 % 3.10 % 2.96 % 3.07 % 3.19 % 0.45 0.36 Cost of deposits 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.03 -0.05 (1) Includes loans held for sale. (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

For the second quarter of 2022, Hanmi recorded a $1.6 million credit loss expense comprised of a $1.6 million provision for loan losses and a $45,000 negative provision for off-balance sheet items. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a $1.4 million recovery of credit loss expense comprised of a $1.1 million negative provision for loan losses and a $0.3 million negative provision for off-balance sheet items.

Second quarter 2022 noninterest income increased to $9.3 million from $8.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in gains on the sale of SBA 7(a) loans, a $0.3 million increase in trade finance and other service charges and fees, and a $0.3 million increase in other operating income. The volume of SBA loans sold in the second quarter increased 41.5% to $41.9 million from $29.6 million in the first quarter while trade premiums declined to 7.97% for the second quarter from 9.85% for the first quarter.

For the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 Noninterest Income 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 2,875 $ 2,875 $ 3,007 $ 3,437 $ 2,344 0.0 % 22.7 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,416 1,142 1,160 1,188 1,259 24.0 % 12.5 % Servicing income 663 734 666 768 540 -9.7 % 22.8 % Bank-owned life insurance income 246 244 252 251 252 0.8 % -2.4 % All other operating income 1,336 1,004 1,017 978 908 33.1 % 47.1 % Service charges, fees & other 6,536 5,999 6,102 6,622 5,303 9.0 % 23.3 % Gain on sale of SBA loans 2,774 2,521 3,791 5,842 3,508 10.0 % -20.9 % Net gain (loss) on sales of securities - - (598 ) - - 0.0 % 0.0 % Gain (loss) on sale of bank premises - - - 45 - 0.0 % 0.0 % Legal settlement - - - - 75 0.0 % -100.0 % Total noninterest income $ 9,310 $ 8,520 $ 9,295 $ 12,509 $ 8,886 9.3 % 4.8 %

Noninterest expense decreased slightly to $31.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 from $31.7 million for the first quarter. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased by $1.1 million reflecting annual merit increases and higher estimated incentive compensation for 2022 loan production. Offsetting this effect was a $0.2 million decline in professional fees, a $0.2 million decline in advertising and promotion expense, and a $0.7 million decrease in other operating expenses. The efficiency ratio improved to 46.05% for the second quarter from 53.29% for the prior quarter.

For the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 18,779 $ 17,717 $ 18,644 $ 18,795 $ 18,302 6.0 % 2.6 % Occupancy and equipment 4,597 4,646 4,840 5,037 4,602 -1.1 % -0.1 % Data processing 3,114 3,236 3,228 2,934 2,915 -3.8 % 6.8 % Professional fees 1,231 1,430 1,443 1,263 1,413 -13.9 % -12.9 % Supplies and communication 581 665 795 741 733 -12.6 % -20.7 % Advertising and promotion 660 817 964 953 374 -19.2 % 76.5 % All other operating expenses 2,463 3,186 1,980 2,906 2,607 -22.7 % -5.5 % Subtotal 31,425 31,697 31,894 32,629 30,946 -0.9 % 1.5 % Other real estate owned expense (income) 50 12 - 23 (47 ) -316.7 % 206.4 % Repossessed personal property expense (income) - (17 ) (258 ) (150 ) (116 ) 100.0 % 100.0 % Total noninterest expense $ 31,475 $ 31,692 $ 31,636 $ 32,502 $ 30,783 -0.7 % 2.2 %

Hanmi recorded a provision for income taxes of $10.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing an effective tax rate of 29.0%, compared with $8.5 million, also representing an effective tax rate of 29.0% for the first quarter.

Financial Position

Total assets at June 30, 2022 increased 3.2%, or $218.9 million, to $6.96 billion from $6.74 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase reflects the 3.4%, or $196.6 million, growth in deposits as well as the $20.0 million increase in borrowings.

Loans receivable, before the allowance for credit losses, were $5.66 billion at June 30, 2022, up 6.0% from $5.34 billion at March 31, 2022. Loans held for sale, representing the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loans, were $18.5 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared with $15.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

As of (in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans $ 3,829,656 $ 3,771,453 $ 3,701,864 $ 3,528,506 $ 3,452,014 1.5 % 10.9 % Residential/consumer loans 521,576 432,805 400,548 354,860 348,730 20.5 % 49.6 % Commercial and industrial loans 766,813 633,107 561,830 516,357 587,729 21.1 % 30.5 % Leases 537,358 500,135 487,299 459,142 431,619 7.4 % 24.5 % Loans receivable 5,655,403 5,337,500 5,151,541 4,858,865 4,820,092 6.0 % 17.3 % Loans held for sale 18,528 15,617 13,342 17,881 36,030 18.6 % -48.6 % Total $ 5,673,931 $ 5,353,117 $ 5,164,883 $ 4,876,746 $ 4,856,122 6.0 % 16.8 % As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Composition of Loan Portfolio Commercial real estate loans 67.5 % 70.5 % 71.6 % 72.3 % 71.1 % Residential/consumer loans 9.2 % 8.1 % 7.8 % 7.3 % 7.2 % Commercial and industrial loans 13.5 % 11.8 % 10.9 % 10.6 % 12.1 % Leases 9.5 % 9.3 % 9.4 % 9.4 % 8.9 % Loans receivable 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.7 % 99.6 % 99.3 % Loans held for sale 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.7 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

New loan production was a record $642.2 million for the second quarter at an average rate of 4.35% while $230.5 million of loans paid-off during the quarter at an average rate of 4.43%.



Commercial real estate loan production for the second quarter was $271.0 million. Commercial and industrial loan production was $96.2 million, SBA loan production was $67.9 million, equipment finance lease production was $95.4 million and residential mortgage loan production was $111.8 million. The strong loan growth for the second quarter was supported by the increase in core deposits, a reduction in excess liquidity (cash and due from banks), and to a lesser extent an increase in borrowings.

For the Three Months Ended (in thousands) Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 New Loan Production Commercial real estate loans $ 271,006 $ 233,295 $ 291,543 $ 214,380 $ 186,136 Commercial and industrial loans 96,187 98,432 116,365 114,263 99,429 SBA loans 67,900 42,632 47,397 46,264 42,560 Leases receivable 95,371 71,487 83,813 83,642 70,923 Residential/consumer loans 111,766 61,023 85,966 41,497 66,581 subtotal 642,230 506,869 625,084 500,046 465,629 Payoffs (230,536 ) (181,026 ) (152,134 ) (291,686 ) (264,822 ) Amortization (94,543 ) (96,852 ) (90,358 ) (63,435 ) (90,348 ) Loan sales (41,937 ) (29,577 ) (41,274 ) (65,253 ) (35,760 ) Net line utilization 43,295 (12,620 ) (48,203 ) (39,941 ) (70,287 ) Charge-offs & OREO (606 ) (835 ) (439 ) (958 ) (1,471 ) Loans receivable-beginning balance 5,337,500 5,151,541 4,858,865 4,820,092 4,817,151 Loans receivable-ending balance $ 5,655,403 $ 5,337,500 $ 5,151,541 $ 4,858,865 $ 4,820,092

Deposits were $5.98 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up $196.2 million, or 3.4%, from $5.78 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The change was primarily driven by a $104.0 million increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits, a $21.2 million increase in money market and savings deposits and a $74.3 million increase in time deposits. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 46.5% of total deposits at June 30, 2022 and the loan-to-deposit ratio was 94.6%.



As of(in thousands) Percentage Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing $ 2,782,737 $ 2,678,726 $ 2,574,517 $ 2,548,591 $ 2,354,671 3.9 % 18.2 % Demand: interest-bearing 123,614 126,907 125,183 118,334 113,892 -2.6 % 8.5 % Money market and savings 2,102,161 2,080,969 2,099,381 2,033,000 2,045,143 1.0 % 2.8 % Time deposits 970,878 896,568 987,188 1,029,611 1,116,124 8.3 % -13.0 % Total deposits $ 5,979,390 $ 5,783,170 $ 5,786,269 $ 5,729,536 $ 5,629,830 3.4 % 6.2 % As of Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Composition of Deposit Portfolio Demand: noninterest-bearing 46.5 % 46.3 % 44.4 % 44.4 % 41.9 % Demand: interest-bearing 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.2 % 2.1 % 2.0 % Money market and savings 35.2 % 36.0 % 36.3 % 35.5 % 36.3 % Time deposits 16.2 % 15.5 % 17.1 % 18.0 % 19.8 % Total deposits 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2022 was $618.3 million, compared with $621.5 million at March 31, 2022. The sequential decline was primarily due to the $21.7 million unrealized after-tax loss because of changes in the value of the securities portfolio resulting from increases in interest rates during the quarter which outpaced the $18.3 million contribution of second quarter net income less dividends. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $607.0 million, or 8.74% of tangible assets, at June 30, 2022, compared with $610.1 million, or 9.07% of tangible assets at the end of the first quarter. Tangible book value per share decreased to $19.91 at June 30, 2022 from $20.02 at the end of the prior quarter.

Hanmi and the Bank exceeded the minimum regulatory capital requirements and the Bank continues to exceed the minimum for the “well capitalized” category. At June 30, 2022, Hanmi’s preliminary Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.07% and its Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.32% compared with 11.34% and 14.73%, respectively, at the end of the first quarter of 2022.

As of Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Regulatory Capital ratios(1) Hanmi Financial Total risk-based capital 14.32 % 14.73 % 16.57 % 17.18 % 15.53 % -0.41 -1.21 Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.42 % 11.71 % 11.93 % 12.18 % 12.30 % -0.29 -0.88 Common equity tier 1 capital 11.07 % 11.34 % 11.55 % 11.78 % 11.88 % -0.27 -0.81 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.94 % 9.70 % 9.63 % 9.50 % 9.57 % 0.24 0.37 Hanmi Bank Total risk-based capital 13.70 % 14.19 % 14.70 % 15.17 % 15.25 % -0.49 -1.55 Tier 1 risk-based capital 12.64 % 13.09 % 13.59 % 13.91 % 13.99 % -0.45 -1.35 Common equity tier 1 capital 12.64 % 13.09 % 13.59 % 13.91 % 13.99 % -0.45 -1.35 Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.00 % 10.84 % 10.96 % 10.86 % 10.89 % 0.16 0.11 (1)Preliminary ratios for June 30, 2022

Asset Quality

Loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing were 0.07% of loans and leases at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared with 0.10% at the end of the prior quarter.

Special mention loans were $80.5 million at the end of the second quarter, down from $141.0 million at March 31, 2022. The quarter-over-quarter change included increases from downgrades of pass loans of $1.9 million and upgrades from classified loans of $0.7 million. Reductions included upgrades to pass of $57.7 million, payoffs and paydowns of $5.3 million and $0.1 million of downgrades to classified.

Classified loans were $53.0 million at June 30, 2022, down from $57.4 million at the end of the first quarter.

Nonperforming loans were $11.0 million at June 30, 2022, or 0.20% of loans, down from $11.5 million at the end of the first quarter, or 0.21% of the portfolio.

Nonperforming assets were $11.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022, or 0.17% of total assets, down from $12.1 million, or 0.18% of assets, at the end of the prior quarter.

Gross charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.6 million, compared with $0.8 million for the preceding quarter. Recoveries of previously charged-off loans for the second quarter of 2022 were $0.5 million, compared with $0.9 million for the preceding quarter. As a result, there were net charge-offs of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net recoveries of $0.1 million for the prior quarter. For the second quarter of 2022, net charge-offs represented 0.01% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared with net recoveries of 0.01% of average loans for the first quarter on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses was $73.1 million at June 30, 2022, up $1.6 million from $71.5 million at March 31, 2022. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to loans however declined to 1.29% at the end of the second quarter on essentially higher loan balances. Specific allowances for loans declined $0.2 million while quantitative and qualitative allowances increased $1.8 million principally on higher loan balances. Qualitative loss factors remained essentially unchanged; however, they now begin to reflect the uncertainties of future economic conditions in a rising interest rate environment.

As of or for the Three Months Ended(in thousands) Amount Change Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Q2-22 Q2-22 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 vs. Q1-22 vs. Q2-21 Asset Quality Data and Ratios Delinquent loans: Loans, 30 to 89 days past due and still accruing $ 4,174 $ 5,493 $ 5,881 $ 6,017 $ 4,332 $ (1,319 ) $ (158 ) Delinquent loans to total loans 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % 0.09 % -0.03 -0.02 Criticized loans: Special mention $ 80,453 $ 140,958 $ 95,295 $ 130,564 $ 121,826 $ (60,505 ) $ (41,373 ) Classified 53,007 57,402 60,632 82,436 110,120 (4,395 ) (57,113 ) Total criticized loans $ 133,460 $ 198,360 $ 155,927 $ 213,000 $ 231,946 $ (64,900 ) $ (98,486 ) Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 11,044 $ 11,470 $ 13,360 $ 21,223 $ 39,573 $ (426 ) $ (28,529 ) Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing - - - 13 12,446 - (12,446 ) Nonperforming loans 11,044 11,470 13,360 21,236 52,019 (426 ) (40,975 ) Other real estate owned, net 675 675 675 675 712 - (37 ) Nonperforming assets $ 11,719 $ 12,145 $ 14,035 $ 21,911 $ 52,731 $ (426 ) $ (41,012 ) Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.20 % 0.21 % 0.26 % 0.44 % 1.08 % Nonperforming assets to assets 0.17 % 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.32 % 0.80 % Allowance for credit losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 71,512 $ 72,557 $ 76,613 $ 83,372 $ 88,392 Credit loss expense (recovery) on loans 1,640 (1,147 ) (13,375 ) (7,623 ) (4,112 ) Net loan (charge-offs) recoveries (85 ) 102 9,319 864 (908 ) Balance at end of period $ 73,067 $ 71,512 $ 72,557 $ 76,613 $ 83,372 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) 0.01 % -0.01 % -0.76 % -0.07 % 0.08 % Allowance for credit losses to loans 1.29 % 1.34 % 1.41 % 1.58 % 1.73 % Allowance for credit losses related to off-balance sheet items: Balance at beginning of period $ 2,358 $ 2,586 $ 4,851 $ 3,643 $ 2,342 Credit loss expense (recovery) on off-balance sheet items (45 ) (228 ) (2,265 ) 1,208 1,301 Balance at end of period $ 2,313 $ 2,358 $ 2,586 $ 4,851 $ 3,643 Unused commitments to extend credit $ 613,804 $ 626,615 $ 626,474 $ 536,149 $ 552,773 Allowance for Losses on Accrued Interest Receivable: Balance at beginning of period - - $ 311 $ 680 $ 1,196 Interest reversal for loans placed on nonaccrual - - - - - Credit loss expense (recovery) on interest accrued on CARES Act modifications - - (311 ) (369 ) (516 ) Balance at end of period - - $ - $ 311 $ 680 (1)Annualized

Corporate Developments

On April 28, 2022, Hanmi’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on its common stock for the 2022 second quarter of $0.22 per share. The dividend was paid on May 25, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 9, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call

Hanmi Bank will host its second quarter 2022 earnings conference call today, July 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. PST (5:00 p.m. EST) to discuss these results. This call will also be webcast. To access the event the call, please dial 1-877-407-9039 before 2:00 p.m. PST, using access code HANMI. To listen to the call online, either live or archived, please visit Hanmi’s Investor Relations website at www.hanmi.com.

About Hanmi Financial Corporation

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and eight loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at www.hanmi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward–looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements about our anticipated future operating and financial performance, financial position and liquidity, business strategies, regulatory and competitive outlook, investment and expenditure plans, capital and financing needs and availability, plans and objectives of management for future operations, developments regarding our capital and strategic plans, and other similar forecasts and statements of expectation and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Although we believe that our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include the following:

a failure to maintain adequate levels of capital and liquidity to support our operations;

the effect of potential future supervisory action against us or Hanmi Bank;

the effect of our rating under the Community Reinvestment Act and our ability to address any issues raised in our regulatory exams;

general economic and business conditions internationally, nationally and in those areas in which we operate;

volatility and deterioration in the credit and equity markets;

changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits;

availability of capital from private and government sources;

demographic changes;

competition for loans and deposits and failure to attract or retain loans and deposits;

inflation and fluctuations in interest rates and a decline in the level of our interest rate spread;

the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events;

risks of natural disasters;

legal proceedings and litigation brought against us;

a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks;

the failure to maintain current technologies;

the inability to successfully implement future information technology enhancements;

difficult business and economic conditions that can adversely affect our industry and business, including competition, fraudulent activity and negative publicity;

risks associated with Small Business Administration loans;

failure to attract or retain key employees;

our ability to access cost-effective funding;

fluctuations in real estate values;

changes in accounting policies and practices;

changes in governmental regulation, including, but not limited to, any increase in FDIC insurance premiums;

the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operation;

the ability of Hanmi Bank to make distributions to Hanmi Financial Corporation, which is restricted by certain factors, including Hanmi Bank’s retained earnings, net income, prior distributions made, and certain other financial tests;

strategic transactions we may enter into;

the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses;

our credit quality and the effect of credit quality on our credit losses expense and allowance for credit losses;

changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and the ability of our borrowers to perform under the terms of their loans and other terms of credit agreements;

our ability to control expenses;

changes in securities markets; and

risks as it relates to cyber security against our information technology and those of our third-party providers and vendors.

In addition, we set forth certain risks in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K that we will file hereafter, which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Romolo (Ron) Santarosa

Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

213-427-5636

Larry Clark, CFA

Investor Relations

Financial Profiles, Inc.

lclark@finprofiles.com

310-622-8223





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2022 2022 Change 2021 Change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 217,237 $ 312,491 -30.5 % $ 697,789 -68.9 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 860,221 876,980 -1.9 % 862,119 -0.2 % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 18,528 15,617 18.6 % 36,030 -48.6 % Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses 5,582,335 5,265,988 6.0 % 4,736,720 17.9 % Accrued interest receivable 14,044 12,289 14.3 % 14,397 -2.5 % Premises and equipment, net 24,207 24,410 -0.8 % 26,225 -7.7 % Customers' liability on acceptances 616 182 238.5 % 1,907 -67.7 % Servicing assets 7,353 7,202 2.1 % 6,199 18.6 % Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 11,310 11,353 -0.4 % 11,504 -1.7 % Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 16,385 16,385 0.0 % 16,385 0.0 % Bank-owned life insurance 55,395 55,149 0.4 % 54,402 1.8 % Prepaid expenses and other assets 148,337 139,006 6.7 % 115,179 28.8 % Total assets $ 6,955,968 $ 6,737,052 3.2 % $ 6,578,856 5.7 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 2,782,737 $ 2,678,726 3.9 % $ 2,354,671 18.2 % Interest-bearing 3,196,653 3,104,444 3.0 % 3,275,159 -2.4 % Total deposits 5,979,390 5,783,170 3.4 % 5,629,830 6.2 % Accrued interest payable 986 966 2.1 % 1,855 -46.8 % Bank's liability on acceptances 616 182 238.5 % 1,907 -67.7 % Borrowings 145,000 125,000 16.0 % 150,000 -3.3 % Subordinated debentures 129,113 128,967 0.1 % 119,243 8.3 % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 82,567 77,315 6.8 % 73,044 13.0 % Total liabilities 6,337,672 6,115,600 3.6 % 5,975,879 6.1 % Stockholders' equity: Common stock 33 33 0.0 % 33 0.0 % Additional paid-in capital 582,018 581,337 0.1 % 579,595 0.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (66,568 ) (44,819 ) -48.5 % (2,859 ) -2228.3 % Retained earnings 229,135 210,788 8.7 % 146,651 56.2 % Less treasury stock (126,322 ) (125,887 ) -0.3 % (120,443 ) -4.9 % Total stockholders' equity 618,296 621,452 -0.5 % 602,977 2.5 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,955,968 $ 6,737,052 3.2 % $ 6,578,856 5.7 %





Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, Percentage June 30, Percentage 2022 2022 Change 2021 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 59,855 $ 53,924 11.0 % $ 52,785 13.4 % Interest on securities 2,930 2,516 16.5 % 1,404 108.7 % Dividends on FHLB stock 242 248 -2.4 % 242 0.0 % Interest on deposits in other banks 193 216 -10.6 % 176 9.7 % Total interest and dividend income 63,220 56,904 11.1 % 54,607 15.8 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,457 2,013 22.1 % 3,003 -18.2 % Interest on borrowings 370 337 9.8 % 447 -17.2 % Interest on subordinated debentures 1,349 3,598 -62.5 % 1,585 -14.9 % Total interest expense 4,176 5,948 -29.8 % 5,035 -17.1 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 59,044 50,956 15.9 % 49,572 19.1 % Credit loss expense (recovery) 1,596 (1,375 ) 216.1 % (3,327 ) -148.0 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 57,448 52,331 9.8 % 52,899 8.6 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 2,875 2,875 0.0 % 2,344 22.7 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 1,416 1,142 24.0 % 1,259 12.5 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 2,774 2,521 10.0 % 3,508 -20.9 % Other operating income 2,245 1,982 13.3 % 1,775 26.5 % Total noninterest income 9,310 8,520 9.3 % 8,886 4.8 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 18,779 17,717 6.0 % 18,302 2.6 % Occupancy and equipment 4,597 4,646 -1.1 % 4,602 -0.1 % Data processing 3,114 3,236 -3.8 % 2,915 6.8 % Professional fees 1,231 1,430 -13.9 % 1,413 -12.9 % Supplies and communications 581 665 -12.6 % 733 -20.7 % Advertising and promotion 660 817 -19.2 % 374 76.5 % Other operating expenses 2,513 3,181 -21.0 % 2,444 2.8 % Total noninterest expense 31,475 31,692 -0.7 % 30,783 2.2 % Income before tax 35,283 29,159 21.0 % 31,002 13.8 % Income tax expense 10,233 8,464 20.9 % 8,880 15.2 % Net income $ 25,050 $ 20,695 21.0 % $ 22,122 13.2 % Basic earnings per share: $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.82 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,296,897 30,254,212 30,442,993 Diluted 30,412,348 30,377,580 30,520,456 Common shares outstanding 30,482,990 30,468,458 30,697,652 Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Percentage 2022 2021 Change Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans receivable $ 113,779 $ 103,400 10.0 % Interest on securities 5,447 2,544 114.1 % Dividends on FHLB stock 490 448 9.4 % Interest on deposits in other banks 408 272 50.0 % Total interest and dividend income 120,124 106,664 12.6 % Interest expense: Interest on deposits 4,470 6,953 -35.7 % Interest on borrowings 707 933 -24.2 % Interest on subordinated debentures 4,947 3,204 54.4 % Total interest expense 10,124 11,090 -8.7 % Net interest income before credit loss expense 110,000 95,574 15.1 % Credit loss expense (recovery) 220 (1,217 ) -118.1 % Net interest income after credit loss expense 109,780 96,791 13.4 % Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,750 4,599 25.0 % Trade finance and other service charges and fees 2,558 2,280 12.2 % Gain on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans 5,295 7,633 -30.6 % Other operating income 4,226 4,081 3.6 % Total noninterest income 17,829 18,593 -4.1 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,496 35,122 3.9 % Occupancy and equipment 9,243 9,198 0.5 % Data processing 6,351 5,841 8.7 % Professional fees 2,661 2,860 -7.0 % Supplies and communications 1,245 1,489 -16.4 % Advertising and promotion 1,477 732 101.8 % Other operating expenses 5,694 5,074 12.2 % Total noninterest expense 63,167 60,316 4.7 % Income before tax 64,442 55,068 17.0 % Income tax expense 18,697 16,386 14.1 % Net income $ 45,745 $ 38,682 18.3 % Basic earnings per share: $ 1.50 $ 1.26 Diluted earnings per share: $ 1.50 $ 1.26 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 30,271,761 30,452,320 Diluted 30,391,273 30,526,120 Common shares outstanding 30,482,990 30,697,652









Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable(1) $ 5,572,504 $ 59,855 4.31 % $ 5,231,672 $ 53,924 4.18 % $ 4,753,297 $ 52,787 4.45 % Securities(2) 945,291 2,930 1.27 % 930,505 2,586 1.11 % 812,805 1,404 0.69 % FHLB stock 16,385 242 5.93 % 16,385 248 6.14 % 16,385 242 5.93 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 136,473 193 0.57 % 494,887 216 0.18 % 659,934 176 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 6,670,653 63,220 3.80 % 6,673,449 56,974 3.46 % 6,242,421 54,609 3.51 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 67,859 62,968 61,560 Allowance for credit losses (73,896 ) (73,177 ) (88,049 ) Other assets 255,095 229,952 220,779 Total assets $ 6,919,711 $ 6,893,192 $ 6,436,711 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 122,771 $ 18 0.06 % $ 124,892 $ 17 0.06 % $ 112,252 $ 23 0.08 % Money market and savings 2,139,488 1,570 0.29 % 2,106,008 1,189 0.23 % 2,032,102 1,298 0.26 % Time deposits 894,345 869 0.39 % 937,044 807 0.35 % 1,136,903 1,682 0.59 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,156,604 2,457 0.31 % 3,167,944 2,013 0.26 % 3,281,257 3,003 0.37 % Borrowings 140,245 384 1.10 % 130,556 337 1.05 % 150,091 447 1.19 % Subordinated debentures 129,029 1,335 4.14 % 213,171 3,598 6.75 % 119,170 1,585 5.32 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,425,878 4,176 0.49 % 3,511,671 5,948 0.69 % 3,550,518 5,035 0.57 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,716,297 2,634,398 2,223,172 Other liabilities 104,084 88,367 67,771 Stockholders' equity 673,452 658,756 595,250 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,919,711 $ 6,893,192 $ 6,436,711 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 59,044 $ 51,026 $ 49,574 Cost of deposits 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.22 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 3.31 % 2.77 % 2.94 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.55 % 3.10 % 3.19 % (1)Includes average loans held for sale (2)Income calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented. Hanmi Financial Corporation and Subsidiaries

Average Balance, Average Yield Earned, and Average Rate Paid (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable (1) $ 5,403,029 $ 113,779 4.25 % $ 4,798,311 $ 103,399 4.35 % Securities (2) 937,939 5,447 1.19 % 793,521 2,544 0.64 % FHLB stock 16,385 490 6.03 % 16,385 448 5.52 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 314,690 408 0.26 % 528,498 272 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 6,672,043 120,124 3.63 % 6,136,715 106,663 3.51 % Noninterest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 65,427 59,127 Allowance for credit losses (73,538 ) (88,860 ) Other assets 242,593 227,436 Total assets $ 6,906,525 $ 6,334,418 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Demand: interest-bearing $ 123,826 $ 35 0.06 % $ 107,642 $ 37 0.07 % Money market and savings 2,122,840 2,758 0.26 % 1,999,737 2,776 0.28 % Time deposits 915,577 1,677 0.37 % 1,187,427 4,148 0.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,162,243 4,470 0.29 % 3,294,806 6,961 0.43 % Borrowings 135,427 726 1.08 % 150,046 923 1.24 % Subordinated debentures 170,868 4,928 5.77 % 119,105 3,204 5.38 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,468,538 10,124 0.59 % 3,563,957 11,088 0.63 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities and equity: Demand deposits: noninterest-bearing 2,675,574 2,107,828 Other liabilities 96,269 74,391 Stockholders' equity 666,144 588,242 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 6,906,525 $ 6,334,418 Net interest income (tax equivalent basis) $ 110,000 $ 95,575 Cost of deposits 0.15 % 0.26 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 3.04 % 2.88 % Net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.32 % 3.14 % (1) Includes average loans held for sale (2) Amounts calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the federal tax rate in effect for the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio is supplemental financial information determined by a method other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This non-GAAP measure is used by management in the analysis of Hanmi’s capital strength. Tangible common equity is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity. Banking and financial institution regulators also exclude goodwill and other intangible assets from stockholders’ equity when assessing the capital adequacy of a financial institution. Management believes the presentation of this financial measure excluding the impact of these items provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the capital strength of Hanmi. This disclosure should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

The following table reconciles this non-GAAP performance measure to the GAAP performance measure for the periods indicated: