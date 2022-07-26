QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights



Completed the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. adding approximately $1.3 billion in assets, $808 million in loans and $1.1 billion in deposits

Reported net income of $15.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) of $30.4 million, or $1.73 per diluted share

Acquisition/Post-acquisition related expenses and CECL Day 2 provision totaled $15.5 million, post-tax, or $0.88 per diluted share

Net Interest Margin (“NIM”) of 3.53% and Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) of 3.74% expanded significantly from the prior quarter by 23 and 24 basis points, respectively

Capital Markets Revenue from Swap Fees of $13.0 million doubled from the first quarter of 2022

Annualized loan and lease growth of 14.0% for the quarter, excluding loan balances acquired from the Guaranty Bank transaction and SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans (non-GAAP)

Repurchased 602,500 shares at an average price of $54.80 per share

MOLINE, Ill., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) (the “Company”) today announced net income of $15.2 million and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.87 for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $23.6 million and diluted EPS of $1.49 for the first quarter of 2022. Included in the second quarter of 2022 results were $5.7 million of acquisition/post-acquisition related expenses and $9.8 million of CECL Day 2 provision, both post-tax. The CECL Day 2 provision was required to establish the initial credit loss allowances for the acquired non-PCD loan portfolio and off-balance sheet exposure as a result of the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, which closed on April 1, 2022.

$ in millions (except per share data) For the Quarter

Ended

June 30, 2022 Per Diluted

Share Reported Net Income (GAAP) $ 15.2 $ 0.87 Acquisition/Post-Acquisition Related Expenses (Post-Tax) $ 5.7 $ 0.32 CECL Day 2 Provision (Post-Tax)* $ 9.8 $ 0.56 Other (Post-Tax) $ (0.3 ) $ (0.02 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP, see below) $ 30.4 $ 1.73

*CECL Day 2 provision to establish the initial non-PCD loan and off-balance sheet exposure credit loss allowances under ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses, for the acquired loan portfolio.



Excluding acquisition/post-acquisition related expenses, the CECL Day 2 provision and other nonrecurring items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) for the second quarter of 2022 were $30.4 million and $1.73, respectively. For the first quarter of 2022, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $24.4 million and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) was $1.54. For the second quarter of 2021, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) and adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP) were $22.5 million and $1.40, respectively.

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

$ in millions (except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 Net Income $ 15.2 $ 23.6 $ 22.3 Diluted EPS $ 0.87 $ 1.49 $ 1.39 Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)* $ 30.4 $ 24.4 $ 22.5 Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP)* $ 1.73 $ 1.54 $ 1.40

*Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company’s business. The Company believes these measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

“We delivered another strong quarter of net income, driven by exceptional loan growth, expanding net interest margin and well managed expenses,” said Larry J. Helling, Chief Executive Officer. “Building on the momentum we saw in the first quarter, we generated robust lending activity again in the second quarter with annualized loan growth of 14.0% after excluding the impact of the acquired portfolio and PPP activity. Adjusting for the nonrecurring items, primarily related to the closing of the Guaranty Bank acquisition, we increased core earnings by $6.0 million on a linked-quarter basis, generating an adjusted ROAA of 1.66%”

“On April 1st, we successfully completed the acquisition of Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. and merged Guaranty Bank into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank retaining the Guaranty Bank name. We’re eager to continue to grow in the vibrant southwest Missouri region and we look forward to serving our clients and our communities.”

Net Interest Income of $59.4 Million

NIM Expanded by 23 Basis Points from the Prior Quarter

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $59.4 million, compared to $45.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $43.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets, primarily attributable to the Guaranty Bank transaction, increased organic loan growth on a linked-quarter basis, and strong NIM expansion. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) during the quarter was $61.1 million, an increase of $12.6 million, or 25.9%, from the prior quarter. Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) was $45.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. Acquisition-related net accretion totaled $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, up from $118 thousand in the first quarter of 2022 and $291 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.

In the second quarter, NIM was 3.53% and tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis (non-GAAP) NIM was 3.74%, compared to 3.30% and 3.50% in the prior quarter, respectively. Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP), which excludes acquisition-related net accretion, was 3.64%, up 14 basis points from the prior quarter. The increase in Adjusted NIM (non-GAAP) during the quarter was primarily due to the impact of multiple rate increases on our asset-sensitive balance sheet as well as the addition of Guaranty Bank.

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

March 31,

June 30, 2022

2022

2021

NIM 3.53 % 3.30 % 3.28 % NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.74 % 3.50 % 3.46 % Adjusted NIM (TEY)(non-GAAP) * 3.64 % 3.50 % 3.44 % Adjusted NIM ex. PPP (TEY)(non-GAAP)* 3.63 % 3.46 % 3.32 % * See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations



“Excluding the impact of acquisition-related net accretion and PPP fees, we significantly expanded our adjusted NIM during the second quarter by 17 basis points” said Todd A. Gipple, President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. “Our balance sheet is well positioned to continue to drive strong NIM expansion in this rapidly rising rate environment.”

Annualized Loan and Lease Growth of 14.0%, Excluding the Guaranty Bank Acquisition and PPP Loans (non-GAAP)

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company’s loans and leases increased $970.0 million to a total of $5.8 billion. Excluding the initial loan balances from the Guaranty Bank acquisition and PPP loans (non-GAAP), loan and lease growth during the quarter was $168.7 million, or 14.0% on an annualized basis. Core deposits (excluding brokered deposits) increased by $973.2 million during the quarter, due to the Guaranty Bank acquisition.

“Our continued robust loan growth in the second quarter was driven by strength in our traditional commercial lending, leasing and our Specialty Finance business,” added Helling. “This is a testament to the economic resiliency in our markets as well as our relationship-based community banking model, emphasizing the importance of strong relationships with new and existing clients. Given our current pipeline, we are reaffirming our targeted organic loan growth to between 10% and 12% for the full year.”

Noninterest Income of $22.8 Million

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $22.8 million, compared to $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to a $6.6 million increase in capital markets revenue from swap fees as well as the Guaranty Bank acquisition. Wealth management revenue was $3.5 million for the quarter, down 12.9% from the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to increased market volatility.

“Capital markets revenue totaled $13.0 million for the quarter, which was within our guidance range,” added Gipple. “Given our solid pipeline and recognizing timing continues to be impacted by project delays caused by ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures, we continue to expect this source of fee income to be in a range of $13 to $15 million per quarter for the remainder of 2022.”

Noninterest Expenses of $54.2 Million, Including Acquisition/Post-Acquisition Related Expenses

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 totaled $54.2 million, including acquisition/post-acquisition related expenses of $6.8 million, compared to $38.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $35.7 million for the second quarter of 2021. The linked-quarter increase was primarily due to the inclusion of expenses from Guaranty Bank and expenses related to the acquisition. Excluding these acquisition/post-acquisition related costs, noninterest expense for the second quarter was $47.5 million.

Asset Quality Reflects Addition of Guaranty Bank

Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $24.0 million at the end of the second quarter, an increase of $21.3 million over the first quarter of 2022, primarily the result of the Guaranty Bank acquisition and two legacy lending relationships. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.33% on June 30, 2022, compared to 0.04% on March 31, 2022, and 0.17% on June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company’s criticized loans and classified loans to total loans and leases at June 30, 2022 were 2.37% and 1.43%, respectively, compared to 2.45% and 1.13% as of March 31, 2022.

The Company recorded an $11.2 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2022, due solely to the CECL Day 2 provision of $12.4 million (pre-tax) as a result of the Guaranty Bank acquisition. As of June 30, 2022, the ACL on total loans/leases was 1.59%, compared to 1.55% as of March 30, 2022.

Continued Strong Capital Levels

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 13.02%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 9.17% and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 8.11%. By comparison, these respective ratios were 14.50%, 10.61% and 9.60% as of March 31, 2022. Total risk-based capital and the common equity tier 1 were both impacted by expected initial dilution from the Guaranty Bank acquisition. The Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) declined $24.3 million during the second quarter due to a decrease in the value of its available for sale securities portfolio and certain derivatives resulting from ongoing increases in interest rates during the quarter. While AOCI reduced the Company’s tangible common equity (non-GAAP), solid earnings partially offset this impact, which led to a decline of only 8.4% in tangible book value (non-GAAP).

During the second quarter, the Company purchased and retired 602,500 shares of its common stock at an average price of $54.80 per share as the Company finished repurchases under the original 2020 authorized plan and began repurchases under the May 2022 authorized plan. Under the 2020 share repurchase program, the Company repurchased 794,000 shares in total at an average price of $50.60 per share. The 2022 share repurchase program, announced during the second quarter of 2022, authorized an approximate 1,500,000 additional shares to be repurchased. The Company repurchased 280,000 shares during the quarter and has approximately 1,220,000 shares remaining under its 2022 share repurchase program.

Focus on Three Strategic Long-Term Initiatives

As part of the Company’s ongoing efforts to grow earnings and drive attractive long-term returns for shareholders, it continues to operate under three key strategic long-term initiatives:

Generate organic loan and lease growth of 9% per year, funded by core deposits;

Grow fee-based income by at least 6% per year; and

Limit annual operating expense growth to 5% per year.



Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "predict," "suggest," "appear," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "annualize," "may," "will," "would," "could," "should" or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.



QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Cash and due from banks $ 92,379 $ 50,540 $ 37,490 $ 57,310 $ 55,598 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 56,532 66,390 87,662 70,826 88,780 Securities, net of allowance for credit losses 879,918 823,311 810,215 828,719 810,445 Net loans/leases 5,705,478 4,753,082 4,601,411 4,519,060 4,338,811 Intangibles 18,333 8,856 9,349 9,857 10,365 Goodwill 137,607 74,066 74,066 74,066 74,066 Derivatives 97,455 107,326 222,220 198,393 193,395 Other assets 405,239 292,248 253,719 256,277 255,952 Total assets $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 $ 5,827,412 Total deposits $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772 $ 4,871,828 $ 4,688,935 Total borrowings 583,166 443,270 170,805 183,514 198,908 Derivatives 113,305 116,193 225,135 201,450 196,092 Other liabilities 132,675 108,743 100,410 107,902 113,001 Total stockholders' equity 743,138 667,924 677,010 649,814 630,476 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 $ 5,827,412 ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial - revolving $ 322,258 $ 263,441 $ 248,483 $ 175,155 $ 182,882 Commercial and industrial - other 1,403,689 1,374,221 1,346,602 1,465,580 1,505,384 Total commercial and industrial 1,725,947 1,637,662 1,595,085 1,640,735 1,688,266 Commercial real estate, owner occupied 628,565 439,257 421,701 434,014 427,734 Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied 889,530 679,898 646,500 644,850 618,879 Construction and land development 1,080,372 863,116 918,571 852,418 708,289 Multi-family 860,742 711,682 600,412 529,727 466,804 Direct financing leases 40,050 43,330 45,191 50,237 56,153 1-4 family real estate 473,141 379,613 377,361 376,067 382,142 Consumer 99,556 73,310 75,311 71,682 69,438 Total loans/leases $ 5,797,903 $ 4,827,868 $ 4,680,132 $ 4,599,730 $ 4,417,705 Less allowance for credit losses 92,425 74,786 78,721 80,670 78,894 Net loans/leases $ 5,705,478 $ 4,753,082 $ 4,601,411 $ 4,519,060 $ 4,338,811 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 20,448 $ 21,380 $ 23,328 $ 23,689 $ 14,670 Municipal securities 710,638 667,245 639,799 649,486 641,603 Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 81,247 86,381 94,323 100,744 106,139 Asset backed securities 19,956 23,233 27,124 30,607 31,778 Other securities 47,827 25,270 25,839 24,367 16,429 Total securities $ 880,116 $ 823,509 $ 810,413 $ 828,893 $ 810,619 Less allowance for credit losses 198 198 198 174 174 Net securities $ 879,918 $ 823,311 $ 810,215 $ 828,719 $ 810,445 ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,514,005 $ 1,275,493 $ 1,268,788 $ 1,342,273 $ 1,258,885 Interest-bearing demand deposits 3,758,566 3,181,685 3,232,633 3,086,711 2,976,696 Time deposits 540,074 382,268 421,348 441,743 452,171 Brokered deposits 8,012 243 3 1,101 1,183 Total deposits $ 5,820,657 $ 4,839,689 $ 4,922,772 $ 4,871,828 $ 4,688,935 ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS Borrowings mix: Overnight FHLB advances (1) $ 400,000 $ 290,000 $ 15,000 $ 30,000 $ 40,000 Other short-term borrowings 1,070 1,190 3,800 1,600 7,070 Subordinated notes 133,562 113,890 113,850 113,811 113,771 Junior subordinated debentures 48,534 38,190 38,155 38,103 38,067 Total borrowings $ 583,166 $ 443,270 $ 170,805 $ 183,514 $ 198,908 (1) At the most recent quarter-end, the weighted-average rate of these overnight borrowings was 1.45%.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 68,205 $ 51,062 $ 52,020 $ 51,667 $ 48,903 Interest expense 8,805 5,329 5,507 5,438 5,387 Net interest income 59,400 45,733 46,513 46,229 43,516 Provision for credit losses (1) 11,200 (2,916 ) (3,227 ) - - Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 48,200 $ 48,649 $ 49,740 $ 46,229 $ 43,516 Trust department fees $ 2,497 $ 2,963 $ 2,843 $ 2,714 $ 2,848 Investment advisory and management fees 983 1,036 1,047 1,054 1,039 Deposit service fees 2,223 1,555 1,644 1,588 1,492 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 809 493 922 954 1,184 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans - 19 227 - - Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 13,004 6,422 12,982 24,885 9,568 Securities gains (losses), net - - - - (88 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 350 346 470 446 451 Debit card fees 1,499 1,007 1,072 1,085 1,084 Correspondent banking fees 244 277 266 265 269 Other 1,173 1,515 1,512 1,661 1,449 Total noninterest income $ 22,782 $ 15,633 $ 22,985 $ 34,652 $ 19,296 Salaries and employee benefits $ 29,972 $ 23,627 $ 24,809 $ 28,207 $ 23,044 Occupancy and equipment expense 5,978 3,937 3,723 4,122 3,965 Professional and data processing fees 4,365 3,671 3,866 3,568 3,702 Acquisition costs 1,973 1,851 624 - - Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 4,796 - - - - Disposition costs - - 5 - - FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 1,394 1,310 1,316 1,108 986 Loan/lease expense 761 267 606 308 457 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 59 (1 ) - (1,346 ) (113 ) Advertising and marketing 1,198 761 1,679 1,095 853 Bank service charges 610 541 553 525 572 Correspondent banking expense 213 199 200 201 198 Intangibles amortization 787 493 508 508 508 Other 2,142 1,669 1,523 3,091 1,503 Total noninterest expense $ 54,248 $ 38,325 $ 39,412 $ 41,387 $ 35,675 Net income before income taxes $ 16,734 $ 25,957 $ 33,313 $ 39,494 $ 27,137 Federal and state income tax expense 1,492 2,333 6,304 7,929 4,788 Net income $ 15,242 $ 23,624 $ 27,009 $ 31,565 $ 22,349 Basic EPS $ 0.88 $ 1.51 $ 1.73 $ 2.02 $ 1.41 Diluted EPS $ 0.87 $ 1.49 $ 1.71 $ 1.99 $ 1.39 Weighted average common shares outstanding 17,345,324 15,625,112 15,582,276 15,635,123 15,813,932 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 17,549,107 15,852,256 15,838,246 15,869,798 16,045,239 (1) Provision for credit losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 119,267 $ 96,468 Interest expense 14,134 10,977 Net interest income 105,133 85,491 Provision for credit losses (1) 8,284 6,713 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses $ 96,849 $ 78,778 Trust department fees $ 5,460 $ 5,649 Investment advisory and management fees 2,019 1,979 Deposit service fees 3,778 2,900 Gain on sales of residential real estate loans 1,302 2,521 Gain on sales of government guaranteed portions of loans 19 - Swap fee income/capital markets revenue 19,426 23,125 Securities gains (losses), net - (88 ) Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 696 922 Debit card fees 2,506 2,059 Correspondent banking fees 521 583 Other 2,688 3,135 Total noninterest income $ 38,415 $ 42,785 Salaries and employee benefits $ 53,599 $ 47,891 Occupancy and equipment expense 9,915 8,073 Professional and data processing fees 8,036 7,145 Acquisition costs 3,824 - Post-acquisition compensation, transition and integration costs 4,796 - Disposition costs - 8 FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees 2,704 2,051 Loan/lease expense 1,028 757 Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate 58 (74 ) Advertising and marketing 1,959 1,480 Bank service charges 1,151 1,095 Correspondent banking expense 412 398 Intangibles amortization 1,280 1,016 Other 3,811 3,063 Total noninterest expense $ 92,573 $ 72,903 Net income before income taxes $ 42,691 $ 48,660 Federal and state income tax expense 3,825 8,329 Net income $ 38,866 $ 40,331 Basic EPS $ 2.36 $ 2.55 Diluted EPS $ 2.33 $ 2.52 Weighted average common shares outstanding 16,485,218 15,808,788 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 16,700,682 16,035,394 (1) Provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans and $1.4 million related to acquired Guaranty Bank OBS exposures.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of and for the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) COMMON SHARE DATA Common shares outstanding 17,064,347 15,579,605 15,613,460 15,590,428 15,763,522 Book value per common share (1) $ 43.55 $ 42.87 $ 43.36 $ 41.68 $ 40.00 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 34.41 $ 37.55 $ 38.02 $ 36.30 $ 34.64 Closing stock price $ 53.99 $ 56.59 $ 56.00 $ 51.44 $ 48.09 Market capitalization $ 921,304 $ 881,650 $ 874,354 $ 801,972 $ 758,068 Market price / book value 123.97 % 132.00 % 129.15 % 123.42 % 120.24 % Market price / tangible book value 156.90 % 150.71 % 147.30 % 141.72 % 138.83 % Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3) $ 6.14 $ 6.68 $ 6.30 $ 5.73 $ 4.81 Price earnings ratio LTM (3) 8.79 x 8.47 x 8.88 x 8.98 x 10.00 x TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4) 8.11 % 9.60 % 9.87 % 9.54 % 9.51 % CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Beginning balance $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 $ 630,476 $ 608,719 Net income 15,242 23,624 27,009 31,565 22,349 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (24,286 ) (27,340 ) 295 (2,546 ) 4,179 Common stock cash dividends declared (1,059 ) (938 ) (935 ) (946 ) (951 ) Issuance of 2,071,291 shares of common stock as a result of the acquisition

of Guaranty Federal Bancshares 117,214 - - - - Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program (33,016 ) (4,416 ) - (9,367 ) (4,800 ) Other (5) 1,119 (16 ) 827 632 980 Ending balance $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 $ 630,476 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6): Total risk-based capital ratio 13.02 % 14.50 % 14.77 % 14.64 % 14.72 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.86 % 11.27 % 11.46 % 11.26 % 11.26 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.61 % 10.78 % 10.46 % 10.28 % 10.29 % Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.17 % 10.61 % 10.76 % 10.55 % 10.52 % KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS Return on average assets (annualized) 0.83 % 1.55 % 1.76 % 2.11 % 1.56 % 1.16 % 1.41 % Return on average total equity (annualized) 7.74 % 13.81 % 16.23 % 19.30 % 14.33 % 10.55 % 13.14 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.30 % 3.29 % 3.36 % 3.28 % 3.43 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP)(7) 3.74 % 3.50 % 3.50 % 3.56 % 3.46 % 3.63 % 3.45 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8) 66.01 % 62.45 % 56.71 % 51.17 % 56.80 % 64.49 % 56.83 % Gross loans and leases / total assets 78.42 % 78.17 % 76.77 % 76.48 % 75.81 % 78.42 % 76.10 % Gross loans and leases / total deposits 99.61 % 99.76 % 95.07 % 94.41 % 94.22 % 99.61 % 94.22 % Effective tax rate 8.92 % 8.99 % 18.92 % 20.08 % 17.64 % 8.96 % 17.12 % Full-time equivalent employees (9) 968 749 726 724 725 968 725 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 7,324,470 $ 6,115,127 $ 6,121,446 $ 5,982,583 $ 5,761,314 $ 6,723,137 $ 5,704,151 Loans/leases 5,711,471 4,727,478 4,608,111 4,529,136 4,412,322 5,222,193 4,342,440 Deposits 5,867,444 4,903,354 4,983,869 4,779,876 4,709,732 5,388,062 4,669,533 Total stockholders' equity 788,204 684,126 665,698 654,186 624,000 736,452 614,061 (1) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (2) Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets (Non-GAAP). (3) LTM : Last twelve months. (4) TCE / TCA : tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. (5) Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation. (6) Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release. (7) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (8) See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations. (9) Increase at June 30, 2022 due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost Average

Balance Interest

Earned or

Paid Average

Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 5,896 $ 12 0.83 % $ 4,564 $ 2 0.15 % $ 1,817 $ 1 0.06 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 67,254 169 1.01 % 69,328 35 0.20 % 88,396 35 0.16 % Securities (1) 920,308 9,002 3.91 % 802,260 7,682 3.83 % 798,732 7,294 3.66 % Restricted investment securities 37,166 485 5.16 % 22,183 281 5.06 % 19,614 238 4.79 % Loans (1) 5,711,471 61,932 4.35 % 4,727,478 45,995 3.95 % 4,412,322 43,776 3.98 % Total earning assets (1) $ 6,742,095 $ 71,600 4.26 % $ 5,625,813 $ 53,995 3.88 % $ 5,320,881 $ 51,344 3.87 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,791,595 $ 4,478 0.47 % $ 3,228,083 $ 2,338 0.29 % $ 2,978,382 $ 2,050 0.28 % Time deposits 529,675 1,047 0.79 % 398,897 799 0.81 % 440,599 1,184 1.08 % Short-term borrowings 1,404 3 0.78 % 1,951 - 0.05 % 10,883 1 0.05 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 286,484 780 1.08 % 85,778 82 0.38 % 21,802 15 0.28 % Subordinated debentures 133,529 1,816 5.44 % 113,868 1,554 5.46 % 115,339 1,570 5.45 % Junior subordinated debentures 46,536 680 5.78 % 38,171 556 5.83 % 38,044 564 5.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,789,223 $ 8,804 0.74 % $ 3,866,748 $ 5,329 0.56 % $ 3,605,049 $ 5,384 0.60 % Net interest income (1) $ 62,796 $ 48,666 $ 45,960 Net interest margin (2) 3.53 % 3.30 % 3.28 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.74 % 3.50 % 3.46 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.64 % 3.50 % 3.44 % Adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP income (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.63 % 3.46 % 3.32 % For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Fed funds sold $ 5,234 $ 14 0.53 % $ 1,830 $ 1 0.05 % Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions 68,285 204 0.60 % 102,343 71 0.14 % Securities (1) 861,610 16,683 3.87 % 804,364 14,344 3.57 % Restricted investment securities 29,716 766 5.13 % 18,843 456 4.81 % Loans (1) 5,222,193 107,927 4.17 % 4,342,440 86,299 4.01 % Total earning assets (1) $ 6,187,038 $ 125,594 4.09 % $ 5,269,820 $ 101,171 3.87 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 3,511,396 $ 6,816 0.39 % $ 2,979,835 $ 4,036 0.27 % Time deposits 464,647 1,846 0.80 % 444,297 2,625 1.19 % Short-term borrowings 1,676 3 0.36 % 9,021 3 0.06 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 186,685 863 0.92 % 17,464 25 0.28 % Subordinated debentures 123,753 3,370 5.45 % 117,014 3,164 5.41 % Junior subordinated debentures 42,376 1,236 5.80 % 38,026 1,125 5.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 4,330,533 $ 14,134 0.66 % $ 3,605,657 $ 10,978 0.61 % Net interest income (1) $ 111,460 $ 90,193 Net interest margin (2) 3.43 % 3.27 % Net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.63 % 3.45 % Adjusted net interest margin (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.57 % 3.42 % Adjusted net interest margin, excluding PPP income (TEY) (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3) 3.55 % 3.27 % (1) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (2) See "Select Financial Data - Subsidiaries" for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented. (3) TEY : Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES Beginning balance $ 74,786 $ 78,721 $ 80,670 $ 78,894 $ 81,831 Initial ACL recorded for acquired PCD loans 5,902 - - - - Credit loss expense (1) 12,141 (3,849 ) (2,045 ) 1,895 (141 ) Loans/leases charged off (620 ) (456 ) (375 ) (287 ) (3,163 ) Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off 216 370 471 168 367 Ending balance $ 92,425 $ 74,786 $ 78,721 $ 80,670 $ 78,894 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans/leases (2) $ 23,574 $ 2,744 $ 2,759 $ 6,818 $ 8,230 Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 268 4 1 14 57 Total nonperforming loans/leases 23,842 2,748 2,760 6,832 8,287 Other real estate owned 205 - - - 1,820 Other repossessed assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 24,047 $ 2,748 $ 2,760 $ 6,832 $ 10,107 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.33 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.17 % ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases 1.59 % 1.55 % 1.68 % 1.75 % 1.79 % ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases 387.66 % 2721.47 % 2852.21 % 1180.77 % 952.02 % Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.06 % INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (3) Special mention (rating 6) $ 54,558 $ 63,622 $ 62,510 $ 58,634 $ 51,613 Substandard (rating 7) 83,048 54,491 53,159 59,402 79,719 Doubtful (rating 8) - - - - - $ 137,606 $ 118,113 $ 115,669 $ 118,036 $ 131,332 Criticized loans (4) $ 137,606 $ 118,113 $ 115,669 $ 118,036 $ 131,332 Classified loans (5) 83,048 54,491 53,159 59,402 79,719 Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases 2.37 % 2.45 % 2.47 % 2.57 % 2.97 % Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases 1.43 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 1.29 % 1.80 % (1) Credit loss expense on loans/leases for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $11.0 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank non-PCD loans. (2) Nonaccrual loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 included $7.3 million related to the acquired Guaranty Bank loan portfolio. (3) Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass (Rating 2) for the government guaranteed portion. (4) Criticized loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 6, 7, or 8, regardless of performance. (5) Classified loans are defined as C&I and CRE loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 7 or 8, regardless of performance.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (dollars in thousands) TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 2,122,852 $ 2,195,894 $ 2,059,634 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 289,451 281,666 255,338 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,985,199 1,947,737 1,913,761 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,221,406 1,184,708 1,079,929 Guaranty Bank (7) 2,037,364 956,345 850,067 TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,787,564 $ 1,930,935 $ 1,810,772 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,495,665 1,397,976 1,395,721 Community State Bank - Ankeny 1,006,836 1,013,928 938,428 Guaranty Bank (7) 1,539,978 555,559 608,676 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) $ 1,737,812 $ 1,692,218 $ 1,577,681 m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 293,435 285,871 258,520 Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1,536,224 1,478,514 1,360,202 Community State Bank - Ankeny 931,031 912,996 786,208 Guaranty Bank (7) 1,592,836 744,140 693,614 TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 97 % 88 % 87 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 103 % 106 % 97 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 92 % 90 % 84 % Guaranty Bank 103 % 134 % 114 % TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 82 % 77 % 77 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 77 % 76 % 71 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 76 % 77 % 73 % Guaranty Bank 78 % 78 % 82 % ACL ON LOANS/LEASES AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.68 % 1.69 % 1.91 % m2 Equipment Finance, LLC 3.31 % 3.31 % 3.61 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 1.58 % 1.61 % 1.92 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.57 % 1.55 % 1.69 % Guaranty Bank 1.53 % 1.11 % 1.35 % RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 1.56 % 1.86 % 1.64 % 1.71 % 1.50 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust 2.72 % 2.25 % 2.39 % 2.48 % 2.42 % Community State Bank - Ankeny 1.12 % 1.42 % 1.16 % 1.27 % 0.99 % Guaranty Bank (8) (9) 0.20 % 1.40 % 1.77 % 0.56 % 1.47 % NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2) Quad City Bank and Trust (1) 3.74 % 3.50 % 3.30 % 3.62 % 3.25 % Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust (3) 3.66 % 3.60 % 3.60 % 3.63 % 3.58 % Community State Bank - Ankeny (4) 3.67 % 3.62 % 3.66 % 3.65 % 3.68 % Guaranty Bank (5) 4.20 % 3.38 % 3.54 % 3.94 % 3.54 % ACQUISITION-RELATED AMORTIZATION/ACCRETION INCLUDED IN NET INTEREST MARGIN, NET Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust $ 4 $ 51 $ 92 $ 55 $ 105 Community State Bank - Ankeny 28 33 68 $ 61 385 Guaranty Bank 1,698 69 168 $ 1,767 379 QCR Holdings, Inc. (6) (35 ) (35 ) (37 ) $ (70 ) (74 ) (1 ) Quad City Bank and Trust figures include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements. (2 ) Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate. (3 ) Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.62% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, 3.54% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 3.67% for thequarter ended June 30, 2021. (4 ) Community State Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, 3.62% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 3.63% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

(5 ) Guaranty Bank's net interest margin percentage includes various purchase accounting adjustments. Excluding those adjustments, net interest margin (Non-GAAP) would have been 3.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, 3.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 3.50% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

(6 ) Relates to the trust preferred securities acquired as part of the Guaranty Bank acquisition in 2017 and the Community National Bank acquisition in 2013.

(7 ) Increase due to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank on April 1, 2022, merging into Springfield First Community Bank with the combined bank operating under the Guaranty Bank name.

(8 ) Decrease due to CECL Day 2 provision for credit losses of $12.4 million related to the acquisition of Guaranty Bank during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

(9 ) Adjusted ROAA excluding non-core adjustments for the Guaranty Bank acquisition (non-GAAP) would have been 2.12% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and 1.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.





QCR Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 743,138 $ 667,924 $ 677,010 $ 649,814 $ 630,476 Less: Intangible assets 155,940 82,922 83,415 83,923 84,431 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 587,198 $ 585,002 $ 593,595 $ 565,891 $ 546,045 Total assets (GAAP) $ 7,392,941 $ 6,175,819 $ 6,096,132 $ 6,014,508 $ 5,827,412 Less: Intangible assets 155,940 82,922 83,415 83,923 84,431 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 7,237,001 $ 6,092,897 $ 6,012,717 $ 5,930,585 $ 5,742,981 Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) 8.11 % 9.60 % 9.87 % 9.54 % 9.51 % (1) This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.



