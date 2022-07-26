Global Food-Grade Lubricants Market to be Worth $384.7 Million by 2027. The Market in Asia-Pacific Region to Surpass European Food-Grade Lubricants Industry – Arizton

Chicago, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the food grade lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2022-2027. The pet food industry is one of the major end-users of food-grade lubricant products. The pet food industry is expected to reach $169.81 billion by 2027. Chemical contamination occurs during production, processing, storage, and packaging processes. Therefore, food-grade lubricants certified with NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) H1 are used across pet food processing equipment, such as pelleting machines, gearboxes, exhausting ventilators, fans, and hydraulic systems.



Synthetic oils such as PAOs (Poly Alpha Olefins) and PAG (POLYALKYLENE GLYCOL) are experiencing significant growth due to their superior properties compared with mineral oil. Synthetic base oil offers high flash points, can withstand any operating temperature, and the service life of the machine is twice that of mineral oil. However, one of the major aspects hindering its growth is its availability at a high cost than mineral base oil. Primarily, the penetration of synthetic base oil is being hampered in the developing economies of India and Mexico due to its high cost, and India, being a price-sensitive market, does not want to pay a high price for similar functions. On the other hand, food-grade lubricants formulated from synthetic base oil are flourishing in developed economies of the US and Europe.

Food Grade Lubricants Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $384.67 Million MARKET SIZE (2022) $293.32 Million MARKET SIZE BY VOLUME (2027) 69.97 kiloton CAGR (2022-2027) 5.48% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Base Oil, Grade, Application, and Region GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa COUNTRIES COVERED US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Rest of the Middle East & Africa, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, U.K., Rest of Italy, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of APAC

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

In recent years, the use of bio-based lubricants in food and beverage processing machines and other industries such as pharmaceutical and cosmetics has significantly increased. Traditional values and goodness associated with the products and the absence of chemical products are driving manufacturing industries towards the use of natural Food-grade lubricant products.

Food-grade lubricants are formulated from base oil feedstock along with additives. Due to the increasing demand for organic and bio-based products, the bio-based feedstock is gaining momentum. By adding high-performance additives to petroleum-based oil, both established and new vendors in the food-grade lubricant market are emphasizing producing products that should meet all the performance criteria of petroleum-based base oil.

Food-grade lubricant vendors are offering products with Kosher and Halal certifications. Food-grade lubricants exported, imported, or produced in Europe, Israel, the US, and other major markets should comply with Kosher certifications in locations with a high Jewish population. Kosher certifications ensure that all the ingredients, substances, tools, or machinery used in the production or during the production are in accordance with the Jewish Kashrut laws.

Key Insights

Increasing production & demand for processed & packaged food, stringent regulation to eliminate the chances of toxicity caused by chemical present in the lubricant, and the rising concern over food safety products are the prime factors driving the demand for food grade lubricants.

Furthermore, the food grade lubricants based on vegetable oil is gaining momentum driven by the need to reduce carbon footprint, and growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability. Furthermore, several companies are emphasizing on using organic sources in their operation due to their vision to become a net zero emission company by 2050.

The H1 grade segment made the highest contribution to the food grade lubricant market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.

Lubricants certified with H1 indicates the utmost safety of the food and ensures customer that the chemical present in the lubricant is non-toxic and can be safely used in food processing equipment for incidental food contact.

Presently, Europe dominates the food grade lubricant market. However, going forward APAC is expected to lead the market driven by the increasing GDP, purchasing power, along with the growth of the food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry.



Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Value | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment

Opportunities Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by base oil, grade, application, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 16 other vendors

Market Segmentation

Base Oil

Mineral

Synthetic

Bio-Based





Grade

H1

H2

H3





Application

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetic

Beverage

Others



Region

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Russia Italy U.K. Rest Of Europe

APAC China India Japan Indonesia Australia Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Turkey Egypt Iran Rest of MEA



Key Vendors

Exxon Mobil Corporation

TotalEnergies

FUCHS

Petro Canada Lubricants

Castrol



Other Prominent Vendors

Valvoline Inc.

Kluber Lubrication

Metalube

Renewable lubricants

Cortec Corporation

Interflon

Repsol

Haynes Lubricants

DuBois Chemicals

Lubriplate Lubricants Company

Carl Bechem Lubricant India Private Limited

Mosil Lubricants

Petrelplus Inc.

Vinayak Oil

Condat

Addinol

Table of Content

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Abstract

6.1 Global Food-Grade Lubricants Market (2021-2027)

6.2 Synopsis

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Segment Review

6.2.3 Competitive Landscape

7 Market at a Glance

8 Introduction

8.1 Overview

8.2 Industry Expert Insights

8.3 Food-Grade Lubricants: Form

8.3.1 Grease

8.3.2 Criteria for Using Food Grade Grease Over Oil-

8.3.3 Oil

8.3.4 Criteria to Use Food Grade Oil Over Grease

8.4 Supply Chain Analysis

8.4.1 Raw Materials

8.4.2 Food-Grade Lubricant Blenders/Producers

8.4.3 Supplier/Distributor

8.4.4 Application

8.5 Covid 19 Impact

9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

9.2 Increasing Food Grade Regulation

9.2.1 Us

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 European Union

9.2.4 China

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.6 Iso 21469 Standard

9.3 Escalating Demand for Premium Pet Food

10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Rising Demand for Packaged and Processed Food

10.2 Rising Popularity of Bio-Based Food-Grade Lubricant

10.3 Increasing Food Safety Concern

11 Market Restraints

11.1 Rising Raw Material Cost

11.2 Performance Limitations of H1 Food-Grade Lubricants

12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

13 Base Oil

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Mineral Base Oil

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Synthetic Base Oil

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography

13.5 Bio-Based Base Oil

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Market by Geography

14 Grade

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 H1

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 H2

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 H3

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Food

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Cosmetic

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Pharmaceutical

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

15.6 Beverages

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market by Geography

15.7 Others

15.7.1 Market Overview

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.7.3 Market by Geography

profile to know more about the industry.

Click Here to Download the Free Sample Report

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Click Here to Contact Us

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707