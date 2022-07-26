Global Food-Grade Lubricants Market to be Worth $384.7 Million by 2027. The Market in Asia-Pacific Region to Surpass European Food-Grade Lubricants Industry – Arizton

Chicago, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton’s latest research report, the food grade lubricants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2022-2027. The pet food industry is one of the major end-users of food-grade lubricant products. The pet food industry is expected to reach $169.81 billion by 2027. Chemical contamination occurs during production, processing, storage, and packaging processes. Therefore, food-grade lubricants certified with NSF (National Sanitation Foundation) H1 are used across pet food processing equipment, such as pelleting machines, gearboxes, exhausting ventilators, fans, and hydraulic systems.
Synthetic oils such as PAOs (Poly Alpha Olefins) and PAG (POLYALKYLENE GLYCOL) are experiencing significant growth due to their superior properties compared with mineral oil. Synthetic base oil offers high flash points, can withstand any operating temperature, and the service life of the machine is twice that of mineral oil. However, one of the major aspects hindering its growth is its availability at a high cost than mineral base oil. Primarily, the penetration of synthetic base oil is being hampered in the developing economies of India and Mexico due to its high cost, and India, being a price-sensitive market, does not want to pay a high price for similar functions. On the other hand, food-grade lubricants formulated from synthetic base oil are flourishing in developed economies of the US and Europe.
Food Grade Lubricants Market Report Scope
|Report Attributes
|Details
|MARKET SIZE (2027)
|$384.67 Million
|MARKET SIZE (2022)
|$293.32 Million
|MARKET SIZE BY VOLUME (2027)
|69.97 kiloton
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|5.48%
|BASE YEAR
|2021
|FORECAST YEAR
|2022-2027
|MARKET SEGMENTS
|Base Oil, Grade, Application, and Region
|GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
|North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
|COUNTRIES COVERED
|US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Rest of the Middle East & Africa, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, U.K., Rest of Italy, China, Japan, India, Indonesia, Australia, Rest of APAC
In recent years, the use of bio-based lubricants in food and beverage processing machines and other industries such as pharmaceutical and cosmetics has significantly increased. Traditional values and goodness associated with the products and the absence of chemical products are driving manufacturing industries towards the use of natural Food-grade lubricant products.
Food-grade lubricants are formulated from base oil feedstock along with additives. Due to the increasing demand for organic and bio-based products, the bio-based feedstock is gaining momentum. By adding high-performance additives to petroleum-based oil, both established and new vendors in the food-grade lubricant market are emphasizing producing products that should meet all the performance criteria of petroleum-based base oil.
Food-grade lubricant vendors are offering products with Kosher and Halal certifications. Food-grade lubricants exported, imported, or produced in Europe, Israel, the US, and other major markets should comply with Kosher certifications in locations with a high Jewish population. Kosher certifications ensure that all the ingredients, substances, tools, or machinery used in the production or during the production are in accordance with the Jewish Kashrut laws.
Key Insights
- Increasing production & demand for processed & packaged food, stringent regulation to eliminate the chances of toxicity caused by chemical present in the lubricant, and the rising concern over food safety products are the prime factors driving the demand for food grade lubricants.
- Furthermore, the food grade lubricants based on vegetable oil is gaining momentum driven by the need to reduce carbon footprint, and growing awareness regarding environmental sustainability. Furthermore, several companies are emphasizing on using organic sources in their operation due to their vision to become a net zero emission company by 2050.
- The H1 grade segment made the highest contribution to the food grade lubricant market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.
- Lubricants certified with H1 indicates the utmost safety of the food and ensures customer that the chemical present in the lubricant is non-toxic and can be safely used in food processing equipment for incidental food contact.
- Presently, Europe dominates the food grade lubricant market. However, going forward APAC is expected to lead the market driven by the increasing GDP, purchasing power, along with the growth of the food & beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industry.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Value | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment
- Opportunities Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by base oil, grade, application, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 16 other vendors
Market Segmentation
Base Oil
- Mineral
- Synthetic
- Bio-Based
Grade
- H1
- H2
- H3
Application
- Food
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetic
- Beverage
- Others
Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- U.K.
- Rest Of Europe
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Egypt
- Iran
- Rest of MEA
Key Vendors
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- TotalEnergies
- FUCHS
- Petro Canada Lubricants
- Castrol
Other Prominent Vendors
- Valvoline Inc.
- Kluber Lubrication
- Metalube
- Renewable lubricants
- Cortec Corporation
- Interflon
- Repsol
- Haynes Lubricants
- DuBois Chemicals
- Lubriplate Lubricants Company
- Carl Bechem Lubricant India Private Limited
- Mosil Lubricants
- Petrelplus Inc.
- Vinayak Oil
- Condat
- Addinol
Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Abstract
6.1 Global Food-Grade Lubricants Market (2021-2027)
6.2 Synopsis
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Segment Review
6.2.3 Competitive Landscape
7 Market at a Glance
8 Introduction
8.1 Overview
8.2 Industry Expert Insights
8.3 Food-Grade Lubricants: Form
8.3.1 Grease
8.3.2 Criteria for Using Food Grade Grease Over Oil-
8.3.3 Oil
8.3.4 Criteria to Use Food Grade Oil Over Grease
8.4 Supply Chain Analysis
8.4.1 Raw Materials
8.4.2 Food-Grade Lubricant Blenders/Producers
8.4.3 Supplier/Distributor
8.4.4 Application
8.5 Covid 19 Impact
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies
9.2 Increasing Food Grade Regulation
9.2.1 Us
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 European Union
9.2.4 China
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.6 Iso 21469 Standard
9.3 Escalating Demand for Premium Pet Food
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Rising Demand for Packaged and Processed Food
10.2 Rising Popularity of Bio-Based Food-Grade Lubricant
10.3 Increasing Food Safety Concern
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Rising Raw Material Cost
11.2 Performance Limitations of H1 Food-Grade Lubricants
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Base Oil
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Mineral Base Oil
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Synthetic Base Oil
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
13.5 Bio-Based Base Oil
13.5.1 Market Overview
13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.3 Market by Geography
14 Grade
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 H1
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 H2
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
14.5 H3
14.5.1 Market Overview
14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.3 Market by Geography
15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Food
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Cosmetic
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Pharmaceutical
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
15.6 Beverages
15.6.1 Market Overview
15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.6.3 Market by Geography
15.7 Others
15.7.1 Market Overview
15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.7.3 Market by Geography
