Summit Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Maky Zanganeh as Co-CEO & President

Menlo Park, California, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT) announces that Dr. Maky Zanganeh, DDS, MBA, has been appointed as Co-Chief Executive Officer & President, effective immediately. Dr. Zanganeh was formerly the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, having served in that capacity since she joined the Company as an employee in November 2020, and remains a member of the Company’s Board of Directors.

“Maky defines what it means to be a great leader,” said Robert W. Duggan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Summit. “We have assembled a world-class leadership team here at Summit and have guided a group of accomplished executives into the next chapter of our growth. As we seek to expand our pipeline through business development activities, as well as chart the path forward with our current pipeline drug candidates, there is no one, exemplified by Maky’s past successes, that is better prepared to lead us through this journey. I am proud to serve alongside Maky and partner with her expertise as the co-leaders of this organization built with the purpose of improving the condition of overall human health.”

Prior to joining Summit, Dr. Zanganeh founded Maky Zanganeh and Associates in 2015, and from 2008 to 2015, she held multiple leadership positions at Pharmacyclics, Inc., culminating in her role as Chief Operating Officer. As COO of Pharmacyclics, she oversaw all clinical development, regulatory, research, and commercial functions in addition to all business-related matters. Dr. Zanganeh played a key role in the over $1 billion collaboration and license deal for ibrutinib with Janssen Biotech, Inc. in 2011, and the subsequent sale of Pharmacyclics to AbbVie Inc. for $21 billion in 2015. She is currently a board member for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. Dr. Zanganeh received her DDS from the Louis Pasteur University (France) and her MBA from Schiller International University (France).

Earlier this year, Dr. Zanganeh was an honored speaker at the United Nations’ 7th Anniversary of the February 11 Global Movement celebrating women and girls in science. Dr. Zanganeh was also named a “Top 10 Most Influential COOs of 2021” by Industry Era magazine. She earned the Fierce Biotech “Top Women in Biotech 2013” award and was a finalist for the Ernst & Young “Entrepreneur of the Year” award in 2013. She is also a published author, recently releasing her book entitled, The Magic of Normal.

“I am truly honored to be elevated to the Co-CEO role at Summit,” stated Dr. Zanganeh. “The trust shown in Bob and me by many of our former executives at past adventures to join us at Summit, combined with our new talented leaders working with us for the first time, speaks volumes as to the impact we can accomplish for patients. Our mission-driven culture to always consider how we can help patients in every decision that we make will ultimately guide us to making a meaningful difference in resolving high unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. I am humbled by the opportunity to co-lead our impressive group of accomplished executives and teammates as we seek to expand our pipeline and achieve this goal.”





Summit Therapeutics’ Mission Statement

To build a viable, long-lasting health care organization that assumes full responsibility for designing, developing, trial execution and enrollment, regulatory submission and approval, and successful commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal-friendly medicinal therapy intended to: improve quality of life, increase potential duration of life, and resolve serious medical healthcare needs. To identify and control promising product candidates based on exceptional scientific development and administrational expertise, develop our products in a rapid, cost-efficient manner, and to engage commercialization and/or development partners when appropriate.

We accomplish this by building a team of world class professional scientists and business administrators that apply their experience and knowledge to this mission. Team Summit exists to pose, strategize, and execute a path forward in medicinal therapeutic health care that places Summit in a well-deserved, top market share, leadership position. Team Summit assumes full responsibility for stimulating continuous expansion of knowledge, ability, capability, and well-being for all involved stakeholders and highly-valued shareholders.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit was founded in 2003 and our shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (symbol ‘SMMT’). We are headquartered in Menlo Park, California, and we have additional offices in Oxford, UK, and Cambridge, UK.

For more information, please visit https://www.summittxinc.com and follow us on Twitter @summitplc.

