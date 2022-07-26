DallasNews Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DALLAS, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) today reported a second quarter 2022 net loss of $2.4 million, or $(0.45) per share, and an operating loss of $2.3 million. In the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported a net loss of $1.5 million, or $(0.28) per share, and an operating loss of $3.0 million.



For the second quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, DallasNews reported an operating loss adjusted for certain items (“adjusted operating loss”) of $1.0 million, a $0.5 million greater loss when compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.6 million reported for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease is primarily due to a decline in total revenue of $1.1 million, partially offset by expense improvements of $0.5 million in distribution and $0.3 million in employee compensation and benefits.

Grant Moise, Chief Executive Officer, said, “The second quarter showed steady progress in our pursuit to become a sustainably profitable digital media company and DallasNews’ financial performance was in line with our internal expectations. We continue to invest in our growing digital business, while efficiently managing our more mature print business which continues to experience headwinds from significantly higher newsprint and fuel costs. Medium Giant had a strong quarter closing new business, while the subscription side of our business continued to grow year-over-year.”

Second Quarter Results

Total revenue was $37.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.1 million or 2.8 percent when compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue from advertising and marketing services, including print and digital revenues, was $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.1 million or 6.2 percent when compared to the $18.6 million reported for the second quarter of 2021. The decline is primarily due to a $0.8 million decrease in print advertising revenue.

Circulation revenue was $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $0.2 million when compared to the $16.1 million reported for the second quarter of 2021. Digital-only subscription revenue increased $1.0 million or 42.9 percent, partially offset by a print circulation decline of $0.8 million or 5.9 percent.

Printing, distribution and other revenue decreased $0.1 million, or 2.7 percent, to $3.9 million, primarily due to a slight reduction in commercial printing and distribution revenue.

Total consolidated operating expense in the second quarter of 2022, on a GAAP basis, was $39.9 million, an improvement of $1.8 million or 4.4 percent compared to the second quarter of 2021. The improvement is primarily due to decreases of $1.3 million in employee compensation and benefits expense and $0.5 million in distribution expense.

In the second quarter of 2022, on a non-GAAP basis, adjusted operating expense was $43.9 million, an improvement of $1.7 million or 3.7 percent when compared to $45.6 million of adjusted operating expense in the second quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 671 employees, a decrease of 53 full-time equivalents, or 7.3 percent, when compared to the prior year period. Cash and cash equivalents were $26.6 million and the Company had no debt.

The Company expects to receive cash proceeds of $22.5 million on July 29, 2022, from the collection of the Charter DMN Holdings, LP note receivable, related to the sale of the Company’s former headquarters.

Non-GAAP Financial Measu r es

Reconciliations of operating loss to adjusted operating loss, total net operating revenue to adjusted operating revenue, and total operating costs and expense to adjusted operating expense are included in the exhibits to this release.

Financial Results Conference Call

DallasNews Corporation will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT to discuss financial results. The conference call will be available via webcast by accessing the Company’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-844-291-5489 and enter the following access code when prompted: 9691263. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on July 27, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. CDT on August 2, 2022. The access code for the replay is 9944335.

DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Operating Revenue: Advertising and marketing services $ 17,457 $ 18,601 $ 33,721 $ 35,370 Circulation 16,250 16,093 32,346 32,115 Printing, distribution and other 3,866 3,974 7,793 7,998 Total net operating revenue 37,573 38,668 73,860 75,483 Operating Costs and Expense: Employee compensation and benefits 16,804 18,116 33,214 36,063 Other production, distribution and operating costs 19,725 20,151 38,974 39,241 Newsprint, ink and other supplies 2,504 2,378 4,898 4,719 Depreciation 716 1,035 1,428 2,109 Amortization — — — 64 Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net — — — (1 ) Asset impairments 102 — 102 — Total operating costs and expense 39,851 41,680 78,616 82,195 Operating loss (2,278 ) (3,012 ) (4,756 ) (6,712 ) Other income, net 28 1,613 46 2,867 Loss Before Income Taxes (2,250 ) (1,399 ) (4,710 ) (3,845 ) Income tax provision 165 83 349 402 Net Loss $ (2,415 ) $ (1,482 ) $ (5,059 ) $ (4,247 ) Per Share Basis (1) Net loss Basic $ (0.45 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.95 ) $ (0.79 ) Number of common shares used in the per share calculation: Basic 5,352,490 5,352,490 5,352,490 5,352,490

(1) The Company’s Series A and Series B common stock equally share in the distributed and undistributed earnings. There were no options or RSUs outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 2021, that would result in dilution of shares or the calculation of EPS under the two-class method as prescribed under ASC 260 – Earnings Per Share.



DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, In thousands (unaudited) 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,560 $ 32,439 Accounts receivable, net 13,600 16,012 Notes receivable 22,400 22,400 Other current assets 6,103 5,677 Total current assets 68,663 76,528 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,091 8,822 Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,655 17,648 Deferred income taxes, net 210 257 Other assets 2,200 2,197 Total assets $ 94,819 $ 105,452 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,873 $ 7,821 Accrued compensation and other current liabilities 9,397 9,505 Contract liabilities 10,683 10,592 Total current liabilities 25,953 27,918 Long-term pension liabilities 14,456 14,275 Long-term operating lease liabilities 16,864 19,181 Other liabilities 1,480 1,501 Total liabilities 58,753 62,875 Total shareholders' equity 36,066 42,577 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 94,819 $ 105,452

DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Operating Loss to Adjusted Operating Loss

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In thousands (unaudited) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total net operating revenue $ 37,573 $ 38,668 $ 73,860 $ 75,483 Total operating costs and expense 39,851 41,680 78,616 82,195 Operating Loss $ (2,278 ) $ (3,012 ) $ (4,756 ) $ (6,712 ) Total net operating revenue $ 37,573 $ 38,668 $ 73,860 $ 75,483 Addback: Advertising contra revenue 5,189 6,234 11,110 12,312 Circulation contra revenue 84 95 160 190 Adjusted Operating Revenue $ 42,846 $ 44,997 $ 85,130 $ 87,985 Total operating costs and expense $ 39,851 $ 41,680 $ 78,616 $ 82,195 Addback: Advertising contra expense 5,189 6,234 11,110 12,312 Circulation contra expense 84 95 160 190 Less: Depreciation 716 1,035 1,428 2,109 Amortization — — — 64 Severance expense 428 1,398 560 1,606 Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net — — — (1 ) Asset impairments 102 — 102 — Adjusted Operating Expense $ 43,878 $ 45,576 $ 87,796 $ 90,919 Adjusted operating revenue $ 42,846 $ 44,997 $ 85,130 $ 87,985 Adjusted operating expense 43,878 45,576 87,796 90,919 Adjusted Operating Loss $ (1,032 ) $ (579 ) $ (2,666 ) $ (2,934 )

The Company calculates adjusted operating income (loss) by adjusting operating income (loss) to exclude depreciation, amortization, severance expense, (gain) loss on sale/disposal of assets, and asset impairments (“adjusted operating income (loss)”). The Company believes that inclusion of certain noncash expenses and other items in the results makes for more difficult comparisons between years and with peer group companies.

Advertising contra represents agency fees related to digital advertising and marketing services. Circulation contra represents revenue recorded for the grace period of expired home delivery subscriptions. These adjustments have no effect on adjusted operating income (loss).

Adjusted operating income (loss) is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Management uses adjusted operating income (loss) and similar measures in internal analyses as supplemental measures of the Company’s financial performance, and for performance comparisons versus its peer group of companies. Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure for the purposes of evaluating consolidated Company performance. The Company therefore believes that the non-GAAP measure presented provides useful information to investors by allowing them to view the Company’s business through the eyes of management and the Board of Directors, facilitating comparison of results across historical periods and providing a focus on the underlying ongoing operating performance of its business. Adjusted operating income (loss) should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities or other comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, this non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies.