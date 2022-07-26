Renasant Corporation Announces Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2022

TUPELO, Miss., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) (the “Company”) today announced earnings results for the second quarter of 2022. Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $39.7 million, as compared to $40.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. Basic and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.71 for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to basic and diluted EPS of $0.73 and $0.72, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021.



"Our results for the second quarter reflect improved profitability on a linked quarter basis. Earnings benefited from expansion in the net interest margin, effective expense management, contributions from our wealth management and insurance lines of business and solid loan growth," remarked C. Mitchell Waycaster, Renasant President and Chief Executive Officer. "The balance sheet continues to reflect good liquidity, core funding, asset quality and capital levels."

Quarterly Highlights

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $39.7 million with diluted EPS of $0.71

Net interest income (fully tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2022 was $115.3 million, up $13.9 million on a linked quarter basis

For the second quarter of 2022, net interest margin was 3.11%, up 35 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Cost of total deposits was 15 basis points for the second quarter of 2022, down 2 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Our wealth management and insurance lines of business produced strong results during the second quarter of 2022

Our mortgage division generated $0.9 billion in interest rate lock volume during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.2 billion during the first quarter of 2022. Gain on sale margin was 1.27% for the second quarter of 2022, down 54 basis points on a linked quarter basis

Second quarter noninterest expense increased by $4.1 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by an increase in salaries and benefits, as annual merit increases and an increase to our minimum wage took effect during the quarter, and a one-time restructuring charge of $1.2 million resulting from the early termination of a lease agreement



Balance Sheet

Loans increased $290.3 million, or 11.3% annualized, during the second quarter of 2022 from the balance at March 31, 2022

The securities portfolio increased $124.6 million during the second quarter of 2022, comprised of net additions to the portfolio during the quarter of $201.0 million and a negative fair market value adjustment in our available-for-sale portfolio of $76.4 million

Deposits at June 30, 2022 decreased $227.0 million from March 31, 2022, primarily driven by a decrease in interest bearing deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits increased $35.1 million from March 31, 2022 and represented 34.45% of total deposits at June 30, 2022



Capital

Book value per share and tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (1) decreased 1.0% and 1.7%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis, driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, which lowered tangible book value per share by $0.91

decreased 1.0% and 1.7%, respectively, on a linked quarter basis, driven by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, which lowered tangible book value per share by $0.91 The Company has a $50 million stock repurchase program that will remain in effect through October 2022; there was no buyback activity during the second quarter of 2022

Credit Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.0 million and a provision for unfunded commitments (recorded in other noninterest expense) of $450 thousand for the second quarter of 2022

The allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans decreased on a linked quarter basis to 1.57% at June 30, 2022 as compared to 1.61% at March 31, 2022

The coverage ratio, or the allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans, was 373.21% at June 30, 2022, compared to 318.65% at March 31, 2022

Net loan charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $2.3 million, or 0.09% of average loans on an annualized basis

Credit metrics remained relatively stable on a linked quarter basis. Nonperforming loans to total loans decreased to 0.42% at June 30, 2022 compared to 0.51% at March 31, 2022 and criticized loans (which include classified and special mention loans) to total loans increased to 2.57% at June 30, 2022, compared to 2.47% at March 31, 2022



(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Income Statement

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Interest income Loans held for investment $ 106,409 $ 95,829 $ 98,478 $ 102,627 $ 109,721 $ 202,238 $ 221,727 Loans held for sale 2,586 2,863 3,652 2,377 3,604 5,449 6,603 Securities 12,471 10,835 9,221 8,416 7,321 23,306 13,895 Other 1,954 664 568 593 345 2,618 528 Total interest income 123,420 110,191 111,919 114,013 120,991 233,611 242,753 Interest expense Deposits 5,018 5,637 6,056 6,972 7,669 10,655 15,948 Borrowings 4,887 4,925 4,381 3,749 3,743 9,812 7,578 Total interest expense 9,905 10,562 10,437 10,721 11,412 20,467 23,526 Net interest income 113,515 99,629 101,482 103,292 109,579 213,144 219,227 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses Provision for (recovery of) loan losses 2,000 1,500 (500 ) (1,200 ) — 3,500 — Provision for credit losses on HTM securities — — 32 — — — — Total provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,000 1,500 (468 ) (1,200 ) — 3,500 — Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 111,515 98,129 101,950 104,492 109,579 209,644 219,227 Noninterest income 37,214 37,458 47,582 50,755 47,610 74,672 128,647 Noninterest expense 98,194 94,105 101,115 103,999 108,777 192,299 224,712 Income before income taxes 50,535 41,482 48,417 51,248 48,412 92,017 123,162 Income taxes 10,857 7,935 11,363 11,185 7,545 18,792 24,387 Net income $ 39,678 $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 73,225 $ 98,775 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) $ 40,601 $ 33,728 $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 41,169 $ 74,329 $ 89,363 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) (non-GAAP)(1) $ 54,172 $ 42,664 $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 48,797 $ 96,836 $ 111,063 Basic earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.31 $ 1.75 Diluted earnings per share 0.71 0.60 0.66 0.71 0.72 1.30 1.75 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)(1) 0.72 0.60 0.68 0.71 0.73 1.32 1.58 Average basic shares outstanding 55,906,755 55,809,192 55,751,487 56,146,285 56,325,717 55,858,243 56,283,195 Average diluted shares outstanding 56,182,845 56,081,863 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,635,898 56,130,762 56,578,580 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.44 $ 0.44

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Performance Ratios

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Return on average assets 0.96 % 0.81 % 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 1.28 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 0.98 0.82 0.92 0.99 1.04 0.90 1.16 Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.04 0.89 0.98 1.08 1.14 0.97 1.40 Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.07 0.90 1.01 1.09 1.14 0.98 1.27 Return on average equity 7.31 6.05 6.59 7.16 7.40 6.67 9.08 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 7.48 6.08 6.80 7.21 7.46 6.77 8.22 Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.50 10.93 11.94 13.05 13.54 12.18 16.66 Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)(1) 13.81 10.99 12.31 13.13 13.64 12.36 15.11 Efficiency ratio (fully taxable equivalent) 64.37 67.78 67.04 66.77 68.49 66.00 64.00 Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 62.44 67.02 64.18 66.06 67.28 64.63 65.47 Dividend payout ratio 30.99 36.67 33.33 30.99 30.14 33.59 25.14

Capital and Balance Sheet Ratios

As of Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Shares outstanding 55,932,017 55,880,666 55,756,233 55,747,407 56,350,878 Market value per share $ 28.81 $ 33.45 $ 37.95 $ 36.05 $ 40.00 Book value per share 37.85 38.25 39.63 39.53 39.11 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) 20.55 20.91 22.35 22.22 21.95 Shareholders' equity to assets 12.74 % 12.68 % 13.15 % 13.64 % 13.75 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1) 7.34 7.35 7.86 8.15 8.22 Leverage ratio 9.16 9.00 9.15 9.18 9.30 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.74 10.78 11.18 11.02 11.14 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.60 11.67 12.10 11.94 12.07 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.34 15.51 16.14 14.66 15.11

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,734 $ 9,562 $ 9,751 $ 9,337 $ 9,458 $ 19,296 $ 17,481 Fees and commissions 4,668 3,982 3,885 3,837 4,110 8,650 8,010 Insurance commissions 2,591 2,554 2,353 2,829 2,422 5,145 4,659 Wealth management revenue 5,711 5,924 5,273 5,371 5,019 11,635 9,811 Mortgage banking income 8,316 9,633 14,726 23,292 20,853 17,949 71,586 Swap termination gains — — 4,676 — — — — Net gains on sales of securities — — 49 764 — — 1,357 BOLI income 2,331 2,153 2,048 1,602 1,644 4,484 3,716 Other 3,863 3,650 4,821 3,723 4,104 7,513 12,027 Total noninterest income $ 37,214 $ 37,458 $ 47,582 $ 50,755 $ 47,610 $ 74,672 $ 128,647 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 65,580 $ 62,239 $ 62,523 $ 69,115 $ 70,293 $ 127,819 $ 148,989 Data processing 3,590 4,263 5,346 5,277 5,652 7,853 11,103 Net occupancy and equipment 11,155 11,276 11,177 11,748 11,374 22,431 23,912 Other real estate owned (187 ) (241 ) (60 ) 168 104 (428 ) 145 Professional fees 2,778 3,151 3,209 2,972 2,674 5,929 5,595 Advertising and public relations 3,406 4,059 2,929 2,922 3,100 7,465 6,352 Intangible amortization 1,310 1,366 1,424 1,481 1,539 2,676 3,137 Communications 1,904 2,027 2,088 2,198 2,291 3,931 4,583 Merger and conversion related expenses — 687 — — — 687 — Restructuring charges (benefit) 1,187 (455 ) 61 — 15 732 307 Debt prepayment penalty — — 6,123 — — — — Other 7,471 5,733 6,295 8,118 11,735 13,204 20,589 Total noninterest expense $ 98,194 $ 94,105 $ 101,115 $ 103,999 $ 108,777 $ 192,299 $ 224,712

Mortgage Banking Income

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Gain on sales of loans, net $ 3,490 $ 6,047 $ 10,801 $ 20,116 $ 17,581 $ 9,537 $ 51,482 Fees, net 3,064 3,053 4,320 3,420 4,519 6,117 9,421 Mortgage servicing income (loss), net 1,762 533 (395 ) (244 ) (1,247 ) 2,295 (2,878 ) MSR valuation adjustment — — — — — — 13,561 Total mortgage banking income $ 8,316 $ 9,633 $ 14,726 $ 23,292 $ 20,853 $ 17,949 $ 71,586

Balance Sheet

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,010,468 $ 1,607,493 $ 1,877,965 $ 1,476,141 $ 1,605,488 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 488,851 487,194 416,357 — — Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,528,253 2,405,316 2,386,052 2,544,643 2,163,820 Loans held for sale, at fair value 196,598 280,464 453,533 452,869 448,959 Loans: Non purchased 9,692,116 9,338,890 9,011,011 8,875,880 8,892,544 Purchased 911,628 974,569 1,009,903 1,140,944 1,256,698 Total loans 10,603,744 10,313,459 10,020,914 10,016,824 10,149,242 Allowance for credit losses on loans (166,131 ) (166,468 ) (164,171 ) (170,038 ) (172,354 ) Loans, net 10,437,613 10,146,991 9,856,743 9,846,786 9,976,888 Premises and equipment, net 284,035 285,344 293,122 294,499 293,203 Other real estate owned 2,807 2,062 2,540 4,705 4,939 Goodwill 946,291 946,291 939,683 939,683 939,683 Other intangibles 21,422 22,731 24,098 25,522 27,003 Bank-owned life insurance 371,298 369,344 287,359 286,088 279,444 Mortgage servicing rights 94,743 91,730 89,018 86,387 84,912 Other assets 235,722 218,797 183,841 198,227 198,047 Total assets $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 4,741,397 $ 4,706,256 $ 4,718,124 $ 4,492,650 $ 4,349,135 Interest-bearing 9,022,532 9,284,641 9,187,600 8,762,179 8,766,216 Total deposits 13,763,929 13,990,897 13,905,724 13,254,829 13,115,351 Short-term borrowings 112,642 111,279 13,947 11,253 14,933 Long-term debt 431,553 435,416 471,209 468,863 469,406 Other liabilities 193,100 188,523 209,578 216,661 218,889 Total liabilities 14,501,224 14,726,115 14,600,458 13,951,606 13,818,579 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — — — — Common stock $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 $ 296,483 Treasury stock (112,295 ) (114,050 ) (118,027 ) (118,288 ) (97,249 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,298,207 1,297,088 1,300,192 1,298,022 1,295,879 Retained earnings 789,880 762,690 741,648 717,033 689,444 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (155,398 ) (104,569 ) (10,443 ) 10,694 19,250 Total shareholders’ equity 2,116,877 2,137,642 2,209,853 2,203,944 2,203,807 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Non purchased loans $ 9,524,654 $ 93,302 3.93 % $ 9,085,482 $ 84,653 3.77 % $ 8,521,028 $ 82,774 3.90 % Purchased loans 944,519 14,236 6.04 % 983,523 11,729 4.82 % 1,328,631 17,891 5.40 % PPP loans 7,863 74 3.76 % 39,506 619 6.36 % 628,462 10,120 6.46 % Total loans 10,477,036 107,612 4.12 % 10,108,511 97,001 3.88 % 10,478,121 110,785 4.24 % Loans held for sale 227,435 2,586 4.55 % 330,442 2,863 3.48 % 461,752 3,604 3.12 % Taxable securities 2,684,624 10,355 1.54 % 2,499,822 8,782 1.41 % 1,503,605 5,549 1.48 % Tax-exempt securities(1) 451,878 2,719 2.41 % 438,380 2,635 2.40 % 317,824 2,333 2.94 % Total securities 3,136,502 13,074 1.67 % 2,938,202 11,417 1.55 % 1,821,429 7,882 1.73 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,004,226 1,954 0.78 % 1,463,991 664 0.18 % 1,227,962 346 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 14,845,199 125,226 3.38 % 14,841,146 111,945 3.05 % 13,989,264 122,617 3.51 % Cash and due from banks 206,882 206,224 195,982 Intangible assets 968,441 965,430 967,430 Other assets 610,768 684,464 678,342 Total assets $ 16,631,290 $ 16,697,264 $ 15,831,018 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,571,905 $ 3,598 0.22 % $ 6,636,392 $ 3,647 0.22 % $ 6,109,956 $ 4,069 0.27 % Savings deposits 1,137,607 147 0.05 % 1,097,560 139 0.05 % 969,982 185 0.08 % Time deposits 1,303,735 1,273 0.39 % 1,374,722 1,851 0.55 % 1,564,448 3,415 0.88 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,013,247 5,018 0.22 % 9,108,674 5,637 0.25 % 8,644,386 7,669 0.36 % Borrowed funds 543,728 4,887 3.60 % 485,777 4,925 4.08 % 483,081 3,743 3.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,556,975 9,905 0.42 % 9,594,451 10,562 0.44 % 9,127,467 11,412 0.50 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,714,161 4,651,793 4,271,464 Other liabilities 182,617 201,353 218,344 Shareholders’ equity 2,177,537 2,249,667 2,213,743 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,631,290 $ 16,697,264 $ 15,831,018 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 115,321 3.11 % $ 101,383 2.76 % $ 111,205 3.19 % Cost of funding 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.34 % Cost of total deposits 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.24 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin, continued

(Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Non purchased loans $ 9,306,356 $ 177,955 3.85 % $ 8,441,910 $ 164,702 3.93 % Purchased loans 964,001 25,965 5.42 % 1,391,634 38,347 5.55 % PPP loans 23,592 693 5.92 % 807,012 20,807 5.20 % Total loans 10,293,949 204,613 4.00 % 10,640,556 223,856 4.24 % Loans held for sale 278,722 5,449 3.91 % 434,075 6,604 3.05 % Taxable securities(1) 2,592,645 19,137 1.48 % 1,284,692 10,389 1.62 % Tax-exempt securities 445,154 5,354 2.41 % 312,084 4,617 2.96 % Total securities 3,037,799 24,491 1.61 % 1,596,776 15,006 1.88 % Interest-bearing balances with banks 1,233,241 2,618 0.43 % 1,002,564 529 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 14,843,711 237,171 3.21 % 13,673,971 245,995 3.62 % Cash and due from banks 206,559 200,906 Intangible assets 966,956 968,215 Other assets 647,254 674,262 Total assets $ 16,664,480 $ 15,517,354 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand(2) $ 6,603,986 $ 7,245 0.22 % $ 6,008,093 $ 8,002 0.27 % Savings deposits 1,117,724 286 0.05 % 926,370 354 0.08 % Time deposits 1,339,022 3,124 0.47 % 1,610,113 7,593 0.95 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,060,732 10,655 0.24 % 8,544,576 15,949 0.38 % Borrowed funds 514,940 9,812 3.82 % 483,494 7,577 3.16 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,575,672 20,467 0.43 % 9,028,070 23,526 0.53 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,683,446 4,066,943 Other liabilities 191,938 229,257 Shareholders’ equity 2,213,424 2,193,084 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,664,480 $ 15,517,354 Net interest income/ net interest margin $ 216,704 2.94 % $ 222,469 3.28 % Cost of funding 0.29 % 0.36 % Cost of total deposits 0.16 % 0.26 %

(1) U.S. Government and some U.S. Government Agency securities are tax-exempt in the states in which the Company operates.

(2) Interest-bearing demand deposits include interest-bearing transactional accounts and money market deposits.

Supplemental Margin Information

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Earning asset mix: Loans held for investment, excluding PPP loans 70.52 % 67.84 % 70.41 % 69.19 % 71.91 % PPP loans 0.05 0.27 4.49 0.16 5.90 Loans held for sale 1.53 2.23 3.30 1.88 3.17 Securities 21.13 19.80 13.02 20.47 11.68 Interest-bearing balances with banks 6.77 9.86 8.78 8.30 7.34 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Funding sources mix: Noninterest-bearing demand 33.03 % 32.65 % 31.88 % 32.85 % 31.06 % Interest-bearing demand 46.05 46.59 45.60 46.31 45.88 Savings 7.97 7.70 7.24 7.84 7.07 Time deposits 9.14 9.65 11.68 9.39 12.30 Borrowed funds 3.81 3.41 3.60 3.61 3.69 Total 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % 100.00 % Net interest income collected on problem loans $ 2,276 $ 434 $ 1,339 $ 2,710 $ 3,519 Total accretion on purchased loans 2,021 1,235 2,638 3,256 5,726 Total impact on net interest income $ 4,297 $ 1,669 $ 3,977 $ 5,966 $ 9,245 Impact on net interest margin 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.11 % 0.08 % 0.14 % Impact on loan yield 0.16 % 0.07 % 0.15 % 0.12 % 0.18 % Interest income on PPP loans $ 74 $ 619 $ 10,120 $ 693 $ 20,807 PPP impact on net interest margin — % 0.01 % 0.15 % — % 0.12 % PPP impact on loan yield — % 0.01 % 0.14 % — % 0.08 %

Loan Portfolio

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Loan Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural $ 1,489,889 $ 1,437,225 $ 1,364,879 $ 1,368,557 $ 1,387,702 Lease financing 101,350 89,842 76,125 79,215 74,003 Real estate - construction 1,126,363 1,222,052 1,104,896 1,091,296 1,051,359 Real estate - 1-4 family mortgages 3,030,083 2,840,979 2,724,246 2,724,743 2,702,091 Real estate - commercial mortgages 4,717,513 4,577,864 4,549,037 4,535,730 4,530,169 Installment loans to individuals 131,163 137,115 143,340 149,821 156,987 Subtotal 10,596,361 10,305,077 9,962,523 9,949,362 9,902,311 PPP 7,383 8,382 58,391 67,462 246,931 Total loans $ 10,603,744 $ 10,313,459 $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824 $ 10,149,242

Credit Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Dollars in thousands) As of Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Nonperforming Assets: Non purchased Non purchased nonaccruing loans $ 32,284 $ 32,573 $ 30,751 $ 29,266 $ 27,101 Non purchased loans 90 days or more past due 479 209 1,074 908 800 Total non purchased nonperforming loans 32,763 32,782 31,825 30,174 27,901 Non purchased other real estate owned 1,332 531 951 2,252 1,675 Total non purchased nonperforming assets 34,095 33,313 32,776 32,426 29,576 Purchased Purchased nonaccruing loans $ 11,613 $ 19,422 $ 18,613 $ 26,492 $ 27,690 Purchased loans 90 days or more past due 138 38 367 74 945 Total purchased nonperforming loans 11,751 19,460 18,980 26,566 28,635 Purchased other real estate owned 1,475 1,531 1,589 2,453 3,264 Total purchased nonperforming assets $ 13,226 $ 20,991 $ 20,569 $ 29,019 $ 31,899 Total nonperforming loans $ 44,514 $ 52,242 $ 50,805 $ 56,740 $ 56,536 Total nonperforming assets $ 47,321 $ 54,304 $ 53,345 $ 61,445 $ 61,475 Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 166,131 $ 166,468 $ 164,171 $ 170,038 $ 172,354 Net loan charge-offs $ 2,337 $ 851 $ 5,367 $ 1,116 $ 752 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average loans 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.21 % 0.04 % 0.03 % Nonperforming loans / total loans 0.42 0.51 0.51 0.57 0.56 Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.28 0.32 0.32 0.38 0.38 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans 1.57 1.61 1.64 1.70 1.70 Allowance for credit losses on loans / nonperforming loans 373.21 318.65 323.14 299.68 304.86 Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 0.42 0.51 0.51 0.57 0.57 Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 0.28 0.32 0.32 0.38 0.39 Allowance for credit losses on loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP)(1) 1.57 1.62 1.65 1.71 1.74

(1)A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release from GAAP to non-GAAP is included in the tables at the end of this release. The information below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” explains why the Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures in this release provide useful information and describes the other purposes for which the Company uses non-GAAP financial measures.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:

A live audio webcast of a conference call with analysts will be available beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time) on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The webcast can be accessed through Renasant’s investor relations website at www.renasant.com or https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ujFQbKbk. To access the conference via telephone, dial 1-877-513-1143 in the United States and request the Renasant Corporation 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. International participants should dial 1-412-902-4145 to access the conference call.

The webcast will be archived on www.renasant.com beginning one hour after the call and will remain accessible for one year. Replays can also be accessed via telephone by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the United States and entering conference number 4305224 or by dialing 1-412-317-0088 internationally and entering the same conference number. Telephone replay access is available until August 10, 2022.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 118-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $16.6 billion and operates 195 banking, lending, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices in Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain, or incorporate by reference, statements about Renasant Corporation that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “potential,” “focus,” “possible,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could,” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include information about the Company’s future financial performance, business strategy, projected plans and objectives and are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management. The Company’s management believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but they are all inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ from those indicated or implied in the forward-looking statements, and such differences may be material. Prospective investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and, accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Important factors currently known to management that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: (i) the Company’s ability to efficiently integrate acquisitions into its operations, retain the customers of these businesses, grow the acquired operations and realize the cost savings expected from an acquisition to the extent and in the timeframe anticipated by management; (ii) the effect of economic conditions and interest rates on a national, regional or international basis; (iii) timing and success of the implementation of changes in operations to achieve enhanced earnings or effect cost savings; (iv) competitive pressures in the consumer finance, commercial finance, insurance, financial services, asset management, retail banking, mortgage lending and auto lending industries; (v) the financial resources of, and products available from, competitors; (vi) changes in laws and regulations as well as changes in accounting standards; (vii) changes in policy by regulatory agencies; (viii) changes in the securities and foreign exchange markets; (ix) the Company’s potential growth, including its entrance or expansion into new markets, and the need for sufficient capital to support that growth; (x) changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers; (xi) an insufficient allowance for credit losses as a result of inaccurate assumptions; (xii) general economic, market or business conditions, including the impact of inflation; (xiii) changes in demand for loan products and financial services; (xiv) concentration of credit exposure; (xv) changes or the lack of changes in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships; (xvi) increased cybersecurity risk, including potential network breaches, business disruptions or financial losses; (xvii) civil unrest, natural disasters, epidemics (including the re-emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic) and other catastrophic events in the Company’s geographic area; (xviii) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; and (xix) other circumstances, many of which are beyond management’s control.

Management believes that the assumptions underlying the Company’s forward-looking statements are reasonable, but any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Investors are urged to carefully consider the risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) from time to time, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at www.renasant.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time, except as required by federal securities laws.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release and the presentation slides furnished to the SEC on the same Form 8-K as this release contain non-GAAP financial measures, including, without limitation, (i) core loan yield, (ii) core net interest income and margin, (iii) adjusted pre-provision net revenue, (iv) adjusted net income, (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share, (vi) tangible book value per share, (vii) tangible common equity ratio, (viii) certain asset quality ratios (namely, loans 30-89 past due to total loans, criticized loans to total loans, nonperforming loans to total loans, nonperforming assets to total assets, net charge-offs to average loans and the allowance for credit losses to total loans) in each case excluding PPP loans, (ix) certain performance ratios (namely, the ratio of adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets, the return on average assets and on average equity, and the return on average tangible assets and on average tangible common equity (including each on an as-adjusted basis)), and (x) the adjusted efficiency ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets and/or certain charges (such as, among others, merger and conversion expenses, COVID-19 related expenses, debt prepayment penalties, swap termination gains, restructuring charges and asset valuation adjustments) with respect to which the Company is unable to accurately predict when these charges will be incurred or, when incurred, the amount thereof or, with respect to core loan yield and its asset quality measures, to exclude the Company’s PPP loans. With respect to COVID-19 related expenses in particular, management added these expenses as a charge to exclude when calculating non-GAAP financial measures because the expenses included within this line item are readily quantifiable and possess the same characteristics with respect to management’s inability to accurately predict the timing or amount thereof as the other charges excluded when calculating non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating capital utilization and adequacy; with respect to the core loan yield and certain asset quality measures, management excludes PPP loans, which bear an interest rate fixed by Small Business Administration (“SBA”) regulations and are both forgivable and guaranteed by the SBA, to more clearly measure loan yields affected by competitive factors and potential loss in the Company’s loan portfolio and the coverage therefor. In addition, the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures facilitate the making of period-to-period comparisons and are meaningful indicators of its operating performance, particularly because these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with merger and acquisition activities. Also, because intangible assets such as goodwill and the core deposit intangible, charges such as debt prepayment penalties, restructuring charges and COVID-19 related expenses, and the amount of PPP loans can vary extensively from company to company and, as to intangible assets, are excluded from the calculation of a financial institution’s regulatory capital, the Company believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information allows readers to more easily compare the Company’s results to information provided in other regulatory reports and the results of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below under the caption “Non-GAAP Reconciliations”.

None of the non-GAAP financial information that the Company has included in this release or the accompanying presentation slides are intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors should note that, because there are no standardized definitions for the calculations as well as the results, the Company’s calculations may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Also, there may be limits in the usefulness of these measures to investors. As a result, the Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Jun 30, 2022 Mar 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2021 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) Net income (GAAP) $ 39,678 $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 73,225 $ 98,775 Income taxes 10,857 7,935 11,363 11,185 7,545 18,792 24,387 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (including unfunded commitments) 2,450 950 (768 ) (1,400 ) — 3,400 — Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 52,985 $ 42,432 $ 47,649 $ 49,848 $ 48,412 $ 95,417 $ 123,162 Merger and conversion expense — 687 — — — 687 — Debt prepayment penalties — — 6,123 — — — — Swap termination gains — — (4,676 ) — — — — MSR valuation adjustment — — — — — — (13,561 ) Restructuring charges (benefit) 1,187 (455 ) 61 — 15 732 307 COVID-19 related expenses(1) — — 33 323 370 — 1,155 Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 54,172 $ 42,664 $ 49,190 $ 50,171 $ 48,797 $ 96,836 $ 111,063 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Tangible Net Income Net income (GAAP) $ 39,678 $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 73,225 $ 98,775 Amortization of intangibles 1,310 1,366 1,424 1,481 1,539 2,676 3,137 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (291 ) (303 ) (335 ) (323 ) (333 ) (594 ) (697 ) Tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 40,697 $ 34,610 $ 38,143 $ 41,221 $ 42,073 $ 75,307 $ 101,215 Net income (GAAP) $ 39,678 $ 33,547 $ 37,054 $ 40,063 $ 40,867 $ 73,225 $ 98,775 Merger and conversion expense — 687 — — — 687 — Debt prepayment penalties — — 6,123 — — — — Swap termination gain — — (4,676 ) — — — — MSR valuation adjustment — — — — — — (13,561 ) Restructuring charges (benefit) 1,187 (455 ) 61 — 15 732 307 COVID-19 related expenses(1) — — 33 323 370 — 1,155 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (264 ) (51 ) (363 ) (71 ) (83 ) (315 ) 2,687 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 40,601 $ 33,728 $ 38,232 $ 40,315 $ 41,169 $ 74,329 $ 89,363 Amortization of intangibles 1,310 1,366 1,424 1,481 1,539 2,676 3,137 Tax effect of adjustments noted above(2) (291 ) (303 ) (335 ) (323 ) (333 ) (594 ) (697 ) Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) $ 41,620 $ 34,791 $ 39,321 $ 41,473 $ 42,375 $ 76,411 $ 91,803 Tangible Assets and Tangible Shareholders’ Equity Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,177,537 $ 2,249,667 $ 2,231,681 $ 2,219,431 $ 2,213,743 $ 2,213,424 $ 2,193,084 Average intangible assets 968,441 965,430 964,575 965,960 967,430 966,956 968,215 Average tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,209,096 $ 1,284,237 $ 1,267,106 $ 1,253,471 $ 1,246,313 $ 1,246,468 $ 1,224,869 Average assets (GAAP) $ 16,631,290 $ 16,697,264 $ 16,450,640 $ 16,130,149 $ 15,831,018 $ 16,664,480 $ 15,517,354 Average intangible assets 968,441 965,430 964,575 965,960 967,430 966,956 968,215 Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,662,849 $ 15,731,834 $ 15,486,065 $ 15,164,189 $ 14,863,588 $ 15,697,524 $ 14,549,139 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 2,116,877 $ 2,137,642 $ 2,209,853 $ 2,203,944 $ 2,203,807 $ 2,116,877 $ 2,203,807 Intangible assets 967,713 969,022 963,781 965,205 966,686 967,713 966,686 Tangible shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,149,164 $ 1,168,620 $ 1,246,072 $ 1,238,739 $ 1,237,121 $ 1,149,164 $ 1,237,121 Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,022,386 Intangible assets 967,713 969,022 963,781 965,205 966,686 967,713 966,686 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 15,650,388 $ 15,894,735 $ 15,846,530 $ 15,190,345 $ 15,055,700 $ 15,650,388 $ 15,055,700 Adjusted Performance Ratios Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.96 % 0.81 % 0.89 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 0.89 % 1.28 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.98 % 0.82 % 0.92 % 0.99 % 1.04 % 0.90 % 1.16 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.04 % 0.89 % 0.98 % 1.08 % 1.14 % 0.97 % 1.40 % Adjusted pre-provision net revenue to average assets (non-GAAP) 1.31 % 1.04 % 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.24 % 1.17 % 1.44 % Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.07 % 0.90 % 1.01 % 1.09 % 1.14 % 0.98 % 1.27 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.31 % 6.05 % 6.59 % 7.16 % 7.40 % 6.67 % 9.08 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 7.48 % 6.08 % 6.80 % 7.21 % 7.46 % 6.77 % 8.22 % Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.50 % 10.93 % 11.94 % 13.05 % 13.54 % 12.18 % 16.66 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.81 % 10.99 % 12.31 % 13.13 % 13.64 % 12.36 % 15.11 % Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Average diluted shares outstanding 56,182,845 56,081,863 56,105,050 56,447,184 56,635,898 56,130,762 56,578,580 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.71 $ 0.60 $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 0.72 $ 1.30 $ 1.75 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.72 $ 0.60 $ 0.68 $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ 1.32 $ 1.58 Tangible Book Value Per Share Shares outstanding 55,932,017 55,880,666 55,756,233 55,747,407 56,350,878 55,932,017 56,350,878 Book value per share (GAAP) $ 37.85 $ 38.25 $ 39.63 $ 39.53 $ 39.11 $ 37.85 $ 39.11 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 20.55 $ 20.91 $ 22.35 $ 22.22 $ 21.95 $ 20.55 $ 21.95 Tangible Common Equity Ratio Shareholders' equity to assets (GAAP) 12.74 % 12.68 % 13.15 % 13.64 % 13.75 % 12.74 % 13.75 % Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) 7.34 % 7.35 % 7.86 % 8.15 % 8.22 % 7.34 % 8.22 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) 115,321 101,383 103,249 105,002 111,205 216,704 222,469 Total noninterest income (GAAP) 37,214 37,458 47,582 50,755 47,610 74,672 128,647 MSR valuation adjustment — — — — — — 13,561 Swap termination gains — — 4,676 — — — — Securities gains — — 49 764 — — 1,357 Total adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) 37,214 37,458 42,857 49,991 47,610 74,672 113,729 Noninterest expense (GAAP) 98,194 94,105 101,115 103,999 108,777 192,299 224,712 Amortization of intangibles 1,310 1,366 1,424 1,481 1,539 2,676 3,137 Merger and conversion expense — 687 — — — 687 — Debt prepayment penalty — — 6,123 — — — — Restructuring charges (benefit) 1,187 (455 ) 61 — 15 732 307 Provision (recovery) of unfunded commitments 450 (550 ) (300 ) (200 ) — (100 ) — COVID-19 related expenses(1) — — 33 323 370 — 1,155 Total adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 95,247 93,057 93,774 102,395 106,853 188,304 220,113 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 64.37 % 67.78 % 67.04 % 66.77 % 68.49 % 66.00 % 64.00 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.44 % 67.02 % 64.18 % 66.06 % 67.28 % 64.63 % 65.47 % Core Net Interest Income and Core Net Interest Margin Net interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 115,321 $ 101,383 $ 103,249 $ 105,002 $ 111,205 $ 216,704 $ 222,469 Net interest income collected on problem loans 2,276 434 577 316 1,339 2,710 3,519 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 2,021 1,235 2,187 2,871 2,638 3,256 5,726 Interest income recognized on PPP loans 74 619 485 3,503 10,120 693 20,807 Core net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 110,950 $ 99,095 $ 99,999 $ 98,312 $ 97,108 $ 210,045 $ 192,417 Average earning assets (GAAP) $ 14,845,199 $ 14,841,146 $ 14,607,716 $ 14,256,421 $ 13,989,264 $ 14,843,711 $ 13,673,971 Average PPP loans 7,863 39,506 62,726 126,870 628,462 23,592 807,012 Average earning assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 14,837,336 $ 14,801,640 $ 14,544,990 $ 14,129,551 $ 13,360,802 $ 14,820,119 $ 12,866,959 Net interest margin (GAAP) 3.11 % 2.76 % 2.81 % 2.93 % 3.19 % 2.94 % 3.28 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 3.00 % 2.71 % 2.73 % 2.76 % 2.92 % 2.86 % 3.02 % Core Loan Yield Loan interest income (FTE) (GAAP) $ 107,612 $ 97,001 $ 99,670 $ 103,769 $ 110,785 $ 204,613 $ 223,856 Net interest income collected on problem loans 2,276 434 578 316 1,339 2,710 3,519 Accretion recognized on purchased loans 2,021 1,235 2,187 2,871 2,638 3,256 5,726 Interest income recognized on PPP loans 74 619 485 3,503 10,120 693 20,807 Core loan interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 103,241 $ 94,713 $ 96,420 $ 97,079 $ 96,688 $ 197,954 $ 193,804 Average loans (GAAP) $ 10,477,036 $ 10,108,511 $ 9,948,610 $ 10,017,742 $ 10,478,121 $ 10,293,949 $ 10,640,556 Average PPP loans 7,863 39,506 62,726 126,870 628,462 23,592 807,012 Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,469,173 $ 10,069,005 $ 9,885,884 $ 9,890,872 $ 9,849,659 $ 10,270,357 $ 9,833,544 Loan yield (GAAP) 4.12 % 3.88 % 3.98 % 4.11 % 4.24 % 4.00 % 4.24 % Core loan yield (non-GAAP) 3.96 % 3.82 % 3.87 % 3.89 % 3.94 % 3.89 % 3.97 % Adjusted Asset Quality Ratios Total loans (GAAP) $ 10,603,744 $ 10,313,459 $ 10,020,914 $ 10,016,824 $ 10,149,242 $ 10,603,744 $ 10,149,242 PPP loans 7,383 8,382 58,391 67,462 246,931 7,383 246,931 Total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,596,361 $ 10,305,077 $ 9,962,523 $ 9,949,362 $ 9,902,311 $ 10,596,361 $ 9,902,311 Loans 30-89 days past due $ 16,910 $ 30,617 $ 27,604 $ 14,806 $ 15,077 $ 16,910 $ 15,077 Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans (GAAP) 0.16 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Loans 30-89 days past due / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.16 % 0.30 % 0.28 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.15 % Classified loans $ 185,267 $ 178,015 $ 160,790 $ 187,223 $ 206,724 $ 185,267 $ 206,724 Special Mention loans 87,476 76,949 115,496 138,497 125,507 87,476 125,507 Criticized loans(3) $ 272,743 $ 254,964 $ 276,286 $ 325,720 $ 332,231 $ 272,743 $ 332,231 Criticized loans / total loans (GAAP) 2.57 % 2.47 % 2.76 % 3.25 % 3.27 % 2.57 % 3.27 % Criticized loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 2.57 % 2.47 % 2.77 % 3.27 % 3.36 % 2.57 % 3.36 % Nonperforming loans $ 44,514 $ 52,242 $ 50,805 $ 56,740 $ 56,536 $ 44,514 $ 56,536 Nonperforming loans / total loans (GAAP) 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.56 % 0.42 % 0.56 % Nonperforming loans / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.42 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.42 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses on loans $ 166,131 $ 166,468 $ 164,171 $ 170,038 $ 172,354 $ 166,131 $ 172,354 ACL / total loans (GAAP) 1.57 % 1.61 % 1.64 % 1.70 % 1.70 % 1.57 % 1.70 % ACL / total loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.57 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.71 % 1.74 % 1.57 % 1.74 % Average loans (GAAP) $ 10,477,036 $ 10,108,511 $ 9,948,610 $ 10,017,742 $ 10,478,121 $ 10,293,949 $ 10,640,556 Average PPP loans 7,863 39,506 62,726 126,870 628,462 23,592 807,012 Average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 10,469,173 $ 10,069,005 $ 9,885,884 $ 9,890,872 $ 9,849,659 $ 10,270,357 $ 9,833,544 Net charge-offs $ 2,337 $ 851 $ 5,367 $ 1,116 $ 752 $ 3,188 $ 3,790 Annualized net charge-offs / average loans (GAAP) 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.21 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Annualized net charge-offs / average loans excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.09 % 0.03 % 0.22 % 0.04 % 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Total assets (GAAP) $ 16,618,101 $ 16,863,757 $ 16,810,311 $ 16,155,550 $ 16,022,386 $ 16,618,101 $ 16,022,386 PPP loans 7,383 8,382 58,391 67,462 246,931 7,383 246,931 Total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 16,610,718 $ 16,855,375 $ 16,751,920 $ 16,088,088 $ 15,775,455 $ 16,610,718 $ 15,775,455 Nonperforming assets $ 47,321 $ 54,304 $ 53,345 $ 61,445 $ 61,475 $ 47,321 $ 61,475 Nonperforming assets / total assets (GAAP) 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.38 % 0.28 % 0.38 % Nonperforming assets / total assets excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.28 % 0.32 % 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.28 % 0.39 %

(1)Primarily consists of employee overtime and employee benefit accruals directly related to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and federal legislation enacted to address the pandemic, such as the CARES Act, and expenses associated with supplying branches with protective equipment and sanitation supplies (such as floor markings and cautionary signage for branches, face coverings and hand sanitizer) as well as more frequent and rigorous branch cleaning.

(2)Tax effect is calculated based on the respective periods’ effective tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

(3)Criticized loans include loans in risk rating classifications of classified and special mention.