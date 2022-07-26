First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
Financial Summary
|(dollars in thousands,
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|except per share data)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Reported Results
|Net income
|$30,754
|$27,726
|$29,619
|$58,480
|$69,389
|Diluted earnings per share
|$0.33
|$0.29
|$0.31
|$0.62
|$0.72
|Return on average assets
|1.28%
|1.18%
|1.26%
|1.23%
|1.51%
|Return on average equity
|11.60%
|10.15%
|10.82%
|10.86%
|12.87%
|Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1)
|Core net income
|$30,643
|$27,814
|$29,777
|$58,458
|$69,632
|Core diluted earnings per share
|$0.33
|$0.29
|$0.31
|$0.62
|$0.72
|Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue
|$42,352
|$36,537
|$42,943
|$78,889
|$87,989
|Provision expense
|$4,099
|$1,964
|$5,413
|$6,063
|$1,023
|Net charge-offs
|$1,528
|$1,134
|$3,927
|$2,662
|$7,197
|Reserve build/(release)(2)
|$2,415
|($1,334)
|$275
|$1,081
|($4,271)
|Core return on average assets (ROAA)
|1.28%
|1.18%
|1.26%
|1.23%
|1.51%
|Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA
|1.77%
|1.56%
|1.82%
|1.66%
|1.91%
|Return on average tangible common equity
|16.81%
|14.52%
|15.54%
|15.64%
|18.50%
|Core return on average tangible common equity
|16.75%
|14.57%
|15.62%
|15.63%
|18.56%
|Core efficiency ratio
|55.87%
|59.47%
|53.21%
|57.61%
|53.20%
|Net interest margin (FTE)
|3.38%
|3.19%
|3.17%
|3.29%
|3.29%
(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.
(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net income of $30.8 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.33, an increase of $3.0 million, or $0.04 per share from the prior quarter and an increase of $1.1 million, or $0.02 from the second quarter of 2021
- Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1) totaled $42.4 million, an increase of $5.8 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $0.6 million from the second quarter of 2021
- The Company achieved positive operating leverage during the second quarter of 2022
- Core revenue(1) grew $6.3 million, or 27.5% annualized, from the prior quarter
- Core noninterest expense(1) increased $0.2 million, or 1.5% annualized, from the prior quarter
- Total loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) increased $186.0 million, or 10.8% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by strong consumer loan growth
- Year-to-date annualized loan growth (excluding PPP loans) was 9.9%
- Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $173.4 million, or 10.2% annualized, from the previous quarter
- Net interest income (FTE) of $73.9 million increased $5.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $5.4 million from the second quarter of 2021
- Noninterest income of $24.5 million (excluding net security gains) increased $0.5 million from the previous quarter, but decreased $1.6 million from the second quarter of 2021 due to lower gain on sale of mortgage loans
- Noninterest expense of $55.7 million was unchanged from the previous quarter
- Total PPP loans decreased $15.9 million from the previous quarter, resulting in a total PPP loan balance at June 30, 2022 of $12.9 million
- Average deposits increased $133.1 million, or 6.7% annualized compared to the prior quarter
- Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $65.9 million, or 10.0% annualized, compared to the prior quarter
- Total shareholder’s equity decreased $18.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $28.9 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of the company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements
- First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2022
Profitability
- The core efficiency ratio(1) of 55.87% improved 360 basis points from the previous quarter and increased 266 basis points from the second quarter of 2021
- The return on average assets (ROA) improved 10 basis points to 1.28% compared to previous quarter
- Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA(1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 1.77% as compared to 1.56% in the prior quarter and 1.82% in the second quarter of 2021
- The net interest margin of 3.38% increased 19 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 21 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2021
Asset quality
- The provision for credit losses was $4.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million compared to the previous quarter
- The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.32%, which was unchanged from the previous quarter
- Total criticized loans decreased $27.3 million from the previous quarter
- Total nonperforming assets of $36.4 million decreased $2.1 million from the previous quarter
- Net charge-offs on loans totaled $1.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the previous quarter
- Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was 0.09% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.07% in the previous quarter
Strong capital and liquidity positions
- On April 25, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders
- Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.5%, which represents $262.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%
- A total of 715,307 shares at a weighted average price of $13.50 were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $10.3 million as of June 30, 2022
“I am encouraged by our results this quarter. As expected, our loan growth accelerated and was primarily led by our reinvigorated consumer categories, bringing our year-to-date annualized loan growth to 9.9% (excluding PPP) and well within our high single-digit target,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to achieving positive operating leverage in 2022 despite revenue headwinds from slowing Mortgage banking income as our asset sensitive balance sheet and stable funding sourced deposit franchise are expected to further benefit from the rising interest rate environment. And while our current credit costs reflect a benign economic environment, with a lower-risk, more diversified loan portfolio and enhanced credit administration function, we believe we are well positioned to navigate the potential challenges of a recessionary environment while continuing to enhance shareholder value.”
Earnings
Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.29 per share in the first quarter of 2022 and $29.6 million, or $0.31 per share for the second quarter of 2021.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income (FTE) of $73.9 million increased $5.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $5.4 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a 19 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets due to higher yields on variable and adjustable rate loans and $1.2 million in deferred interest and fees recognized from a nonaccrual loan that was resolved during the quarter, which was offset by a $1.2 million decrease in fees and interest on PPP loans. Interest and fee income recognized on PPP loans totaled $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter.
The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.38%, an increase of 19 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 21 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 22 basis point increase in the yield on loans (excluding PPP loans) and a 6 basis point impact due to the aforementioned interest and fees recognized from the resolution of a nonaccrual loan, partially offset by a 192 basis point decrease in the yield on PPP loans (inclusive of loan forgiveness). The total cost of funds was 0.15% in the second quarter of 2022, which was unchanged from the previous quarter.
Total average deposits grew $133.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the previous quarter. Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $65.9 million and offset a $20.1 million decrease in average time deposits.
Asset Quality
Provision expense in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $2.0 million in the previous quarter. The increase in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by strong loan growth, which resulted in a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The ACL was also impacted by an increase of $5.1 million in the quantitative model due to various inputs such as the unemployment rate, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast, prepayment speeds and max capacity levels. This increase was largely offset by a decrease in qualitative factors of $4.6 million, primarily due to lower reserve adjustments for COVID-related high risk portfolios.
At June 30, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $35.7 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $17.1 million from the second quarter of 2021. Nonperforming loans represented 0.50% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.54% and 0.82% for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
At June 30, 2022, criticized loans totaled $146.8 million, a decrease of $27.3 million from the previous quarter.
During the second quarter of 2022, net charge-offs were $1.5 million as compared to $1.1 million in the previous quarter and $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.09%, 0.07% and 0.25% for the periods ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.
The $0.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in interest rate swap fees, a $0.6 million increase in card-related interchange income, a $0.3 million increase in service charges on deposits and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of Mortgage loans partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans.
Noninterest expense totaled $55.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $55.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $51.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. In comparison with the prior quarter, a $0.6 million decrease in occupancy expense due to seasonally higher snow removal in the previous quarter was offset by a $0.3 million increase in data processing expense and a $0.2 million increase in marketing and promotion expense.
The core efficiency ratio was 55.87% during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 59.47% in the previous quarter and 53.21% in the second quarter of 2021.
Full time equivalent staff was 1,409 at June 30, 2022, 1,432 at March 31, 2022, and 1,392 at June 30, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was the result of an increase in the company’s open positions in the bank’s retail branch network.
Dividends and Capital
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which represents a 4.3% increase from the second quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2022. This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the July 25, 2022 closing market price of $14.32.
First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2022 were 14.6%, 12.2%, 9.8% and 11.2% respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.
About First Commonwealth Financial Corporation
First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF), headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a financial services Company with 118 community banking offices in 26 counties throughout western and central Pennsylvania and throughout Ohio, as well as business banking operations in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Canton, Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio. The Company also operates mortgage offices in Wexford, Pennsylvania, as well as Hudson, and Lewis Center, Ohio. First Commonwealth provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking, mortgage, equipment finance, wealth management and insurance products and services through its subsidiaries First Commonwealth Bank and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. For more information about First Commonwealth or to open an account today, please visit www.fcbanking.com.
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|Net interest income
|$
|73,662
|$
|68,172
|$
|68,199
|$
|141,834
|$
|137,641
|Provision for credit losses
|4,099
|1,964
|5,413
|6,063
|1,023
|Noninterest income
|24,509
|23,976
|26,086
|48,485
|53,441
|Noninterest expense
|55,679
|55,724
|51,542
|111,403
|103,401
|Net income
|30,754
|27,726
|29,619
|58,480
|69,389
|Core net income(5)
|30,643
|27,814
|29,777
|58,458
|69,632
|Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.72
|Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6)
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.72
|KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
|Return on average assets
|1.28
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.51
|%
|Core return on average assets(7)
|1.28
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.51
|%
|Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
|1.78
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.90
|%
|Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax
|1.77
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.82
|%
|1.66
|%
|1.91
|%
|Return on average shareholders' equity
|11.60
|%
|10.15
|%
|10.82
|%
|10.86
|%
|12.87
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(8)
|16.81
|%
|14.52
|%
|15.54
|%
|15.64
|%
|18.50
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity(9)
|16.75
|%
|14.57
|%
|15.62
|%
|15.63
|%
|18.56
|%
|Core efficiency ratio(2)(10)
|55.87
|%
|59.47
|%
|53.21
|%
|57.61
|%
|53.20
|%
|Net interest margin (FTE)(1)
|3.38
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.29
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|11.20
|$
|11.32
|$
|11.50
|Tangible book value per common share(11)
|7.85
|7.99
|8.22
|Market value per common share
|13.42
|15.16
|14.07
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|0.120
|0.115
|0.115
|0.235
|0.225
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3)
|0.50
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.78
|%
|Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(3)
|0.50
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.82
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3)
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.57
|%
|Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans(3)
|0.38
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.59
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4)
|0.09
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.23
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases,, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4)
|0.09
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.25
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans(4)
|262.25
|%
|243.38
|%
|183.81
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4)
|1.31
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.44
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(4)
|1.32
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.50
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS
|Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets
|11.0
|%
|11.1
|%
|11.8
|%
|Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12)
|8.0
|%
|8.1
|%
|8.7
|%
|Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans(12)
|8.0
|%
|8.1
|%
|9.0
|%
|Leverage Ratio
|9.8
|%
|9.8
|%
|9.6
|%
|Risk Based Capital - Tier I
|12.2
|%
|12.2
|%
|12.6
|%
|Risk Based Capital - Total
|14.6
|%
|14.7
|%
|15.2
|%
|Common Equity - Tier I
|11.2
|%
|11.3
|%
|11.6
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|76,728
|$
|71,244
|$
|72,051
|$
|147,972
|$
|146,112
|Interest expense
|3,066
|3,072
|3,852
|6,138
|8,471
|Net Interest Income
|73,662
|68,172
|68,199
|141,834
|137,641
|Provision for credit losses
|4,099
|1,964
|5,413
|6,063
|1,023
|Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
|69,563
|66,208
|62,786
|135,771
|136,618
|Net securities gains
|—
|2
|10
|2
|16
|Trust income
|2,573
|2,713
|2,706
|5,286
|5,222
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|4,886
|4,615
|4,310
|9,501
|8,357
|Insurance and retail brokerage commissions
|2,486
|2,272
|1,978
|4,758
|4,150
|Income from bank owned life insurance
|1,383
|1,508
|1,509
|2,891
|3,460
|Gain on sale of mortgage loans
|1,561
|1,282
|3,084
|2,843
|8,130
|Gain on sale of other loans and assets
|1,099
|2,319
|2,111
|3,418
|3,801
|Card-related interchange income
|7,137
|6,490
|7,406
|13,627
|13,833
|Derivative mark-to-market
|42
|347
|(277
|)
|389
|1,153
|Swap fee income
|1,154
|453
|1,252
|1,607
|1,398
|Other income
|2,188
|1,975
|1,997
|4,163
|3,921
|Total Noninterest Income
|24,509
|23,976
|26,086
|48,485
|53,441
|Salaries and employee benefits
|30,949
|30,932
|28,347
|61,881
|57,018
|Net occupancy
|4,170
|4,787
|3,881
|8,957
|8,654
|Furniture and equipment
|3,857
|3,730
|3,866
|7,587
|7,814
|Data processing
|3,470
|3,188
|3,192
|6,658
|6,244
|Pennsylvania shares tax
|913
|1,005
|1,258
|1,918
|2,090
|Advertising and promotion
|1,434
|1,226
|1,355
|2,660
|2,679
|Intangible amortization
|862
|862
|863
|1,724
|1,729
|Other professional fees and services
|1,197
|1,221
|1,091
|2,418
|1,842
|FDIC insurance
|702
|698
|438
|1,400
|1,134
|Litigation and operational losses
|629
|600
|556
|1,229
|1,035
|Loss on sale or write-down of assets
|86
|75
|43
|161
|52
|COVID-19 related
|62
|17
|232
|79
|306
|Branch consolidation
|(202
|)
|98
|(22
|)
|(104
|)
|18
|Other operating expenses
|7,550
|7,285
|6,442
|14,835
|12,786
|Total Noninterest Expense
|55,679
|55,724
|51,542
|111,403
|103,401
|Income before Income Taxes
|38,393
|34,460
|37,330
|72,853
|86,658
|Income tax provision
|7,639
|6,734
|7,711
|14,373
|17,269
|Net Income
|$
|30,754
|$
|27,726
|$
|29,619
|$
|58,480
|$
|69,389
|Shares Outstanding at End of Period
|93,705,120
|94,299,039
|96,201,628
|93,705,120
|96,201,628
|Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
|94,245,770
|94,311,324
|96,282,425
|94,273,808
|96,255,475
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|BALANCE SHEET (Period End)
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|120,267
|$
|120,289
|$
|89,505
|Interest-bearing bank deposits
|179,533
|404,516
|194,948
|Securities available for sale, at fair value
|877,287
|946,346
|1,102,057
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|492,229
|512,911
|554,225
|Loans held for sale
|12,876
|10,506
|19,530
|Loans and leases
|7,119,754
|6,952,112
|6,740,535
|Allowance for credit losses
|(93,603
|)
|(91,188
|)
|(97,038
|)
|Net loans and leases
|7,026,151
|6,860,924
|6,643,497
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|313,449
|314,066
|315,497
|Other assets
|504,635
|472,566
|483,143
|Total Assets
|$
|9,526,427
|$
|9,642,124
|$
|9,402,402
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|2,726,242
|$
|2,719,645
|$
|2,617,651
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|273,360
|305,623
|269,451
|Savings deposits
|4,708,868
|4,782,445
|4,566,815
|Time deposits
|345,075
|364,134
|431,102
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|5,327,303
|5,452,202
|5,267,368
|Total deposits
|8,053,545
|8,171,847
|7,885,019
|Short-term borrowings
|88,923
|95,748
|107,372
|Long-term borrowings
|181,752
|182,012
|182,767
|Total borrowings
|270,675
|277,760
|290,139
|Other liabilities
|153,049
|124,898
|120,825
|Shareholders' equity
|1,049,158
|1,067,619
|1,106,419
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|9,526,427
|$
|9,642,124
|$
|9,402,402
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|Yield/
|March 31,
|Yield/
|June 30,
|Yield/
|June 30,
|Yield/
|June 30,
|Yield/
|2022
|Rate
|2022
|Rate
|2021
|Rate
|2022
|Rate
|2021
|Rate
|NET INTEREST MARGIN
|Assets
|Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3)
|$
|7,015,886
|3.95
|%
|$
|6,842,481
|3.73
|%
|$
|6,341,805
|3.80
|%
|$
|6,929,662
|3.84
|%
|$
|6,317,078
|3.86
|%
|PPP Loans
|20,290
|12.02
|%
|51,147
|13.93
|%
|429,917
|5.11
|%
|35,634
|13.38
|%
|459,482
|5.89
|%
|Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1)
|1,734,126
|1.68
|%
|1,809,131
|1.54
|%
|1,886,184
|1.43
|%
|1,771,421
|1.61
|%
|1,709,129
|1.48
|%
|Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1)
|8,770,302
|3.52
|%
|8,702,759
|3.33
|%
|8,657,906
|3.35
|%
|8,736,717
|3.43
|%
|8,485,689
|3.49
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|830,167
|821,819
|793,777
|826,016
|806,267
|Total Assets
|$
|9,600,469
|$
|9,524,578
|$
|9,451,683
|$
|9,562,733
|$
|9,291,956
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits
|$
|5,067,692
|0.05
|%
|$
|4,980,390
|0.04
|%
|$
|4,858,531
|0.07
|%
|$
|5,024,283
|0.04
|%
|$
|4,731,880
|0.08
|%
|Time deposits
|354,403
|0.26
|%
|374,484
|0.29
|%
|458,638
|0.47
|%
|364,388
|0.27
|%
|493,259
|0.62
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|95,561
|0.08
|%
|115,544
|0.07
|%
|114,966
|0.09
|%
|105,497
|0.07
|%
|117,155
|0.10
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|181,859
|4.96
|%
|182,119
|4.98
|%
|206,495
|4.65
|%
|181,988
|4.97
|%
|219,731
|4.52
|%
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|5,699,515
|0.22
|%
|5,652,537
|0.22
|%
|5,638,630
|0.27
|%
|5,676,156
|0.22
|%
|5,562,025
|0.31
|%
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|2,711,458
|2,645,551
|2,604,695
|2,678,686
|2,509,818
|Other liabilities
|125,646
|119,075
|110,264
|122,379
|132,729
|Shareholders' equity
|1,063,850
|1,107,415
|1,098,094
|1,085,512
|1,087,384
|Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources
|3,900,954
|3,872,041
|3,813,053
|3,886,577
|3,729,931
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|9,600,469
|$
|9,524,578
|$
|9,451,683
|$
|9,562,733
|$
|9,291,956
|Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1)
|3.38
|%
|3.19
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.29
|%
|3.29
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail
|Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio:
|Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
|$
|1,136,593
|$
|1,092,311
|$
|1,081,822
|Paycheck Protection Program
|12,928
|28,874
|292,355
|Commercial real estate
|2,319,094
|2,344,281
|2,205,758
|Equipment Finance loans and leases
|21,062
|2,505
|—
|Real estate construction
|292,400
|307,411
|317,496
|Total Commercial
|3,782,077
|3,775,382
|3,897,431
|Consumer Loan Portfolio:
|Closed-end mortgages
|1,567,561
|1,467,133
|1,259,798
|Home equity lines of credit
|532,640
|539,088
|568,985
|Real estate construction
|100,592
|91,577
|97,320
|Total Real Estate - Consumer
|2,200,793
|2,097,798
|1,926,103
|Auto & RV loans
|1,047,104
|984,001
|829,150
|Direct installment
|35,245
|37,751
|28,805
|Personal lines of credit
|50,249
|52,614
|53,720
|Student loans
|4,286
|4,566
|5,326
|Total Other Consumer
|1,136,884
|1,078,932
|917,001
|Total Consumer Portfolio
|3,337,677
|3,176,730
|2,843,104
|Total Portfolio Loans and Leases
|7,119,754
|6,952,112
|6,740,535
|Loans held for sale
|12,876
|10,506
|19,530
|Total Loans and Leases
|$
|7,132,630
|$
|6,962,618
|$
|6,760,065
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|ASSET QUALITY DETAIL
|Nonperforming Loans:
|Loans on nonaccrual basis
|$
|19,594
|$
|20,490
|$
|22,219
|Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis
|—
|—
|—
|Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis
|9,694
|10,090
|23,981
|Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis
|6,404
|6,887
|6,593
|Total Nonperforming Loans
|$
|35,692
|$
|37,467
|$
|52,793
|Other real estate owned ("OREO")
|93
|667
|394
|Repossessions ("Repos")
|621
|397
|440
|Total Nonperforming Assets
|$
|36,406
|$
|38,531
|$
|53,627
|Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing
|3,155
|1,921
|903
|Classified loans
|46,798
|75,270
|55,957
|Criticized loans
|146,780
|174,060
|250,427
|Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4)
|0.51
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.80
|%
|Allowance for credit losses
|$
|93,603
|$
|91,188
|$
|97,038
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net Charge-offs (Recoveries):
|Commercial, financial, agricultural and other
|$
|430
|$
|395
|$
|3,784
|$
|825
|$
|4,263
|Real estate construction
|—
|—
|(135
|)
|—
|(135
|)
|Commercial real estate
|547
|(14
|)
|6
|533
|1,517
|Residential real estate
|(26
|)
|110
|(160
|)
|84
|(92
|)
|Loans to individuals
|577
|643
|432
|1,220
|1,644
|Net Charge-offs
|$
|1,528
|$
|1,134
|$
|3,927
|$
|2,662
|$
|7,197
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized)(4)
|0.09
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.21
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4)
|0.09
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.23
|%
|Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs
|268.26
|%
|173.19
|%
|137.84
|%
|227.76
|%
|14.21
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|$
|4,099
|$
|1,964
|$
|5,413
|$
|6,063
|$
|1,023
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons.
|(1)Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%.
|(2)Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs.
|(3)Includes held for sale loans.
|(4)Excludes held for sale loans.
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Interest income
|$
|76,728
|$
|71,244
|$
|72,051
|$
|147,972
|$
|146,112
|Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1)
|244
|253
|290
|498
|598
|Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP)
|76,972
|71,497
|72,341
|148,470
|146,710
|Interest expense
|3,066
|3,072
|3,852
|6,138
|8,471
|Net interest income, (FTE)(1)
|$
|73,906
|$
|68,425
|$
|68,489
|$
|142,332
|$
|138,239
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net Income
|$
|30,754
|$
|27,726
|$
|29,619
|$
|58,480
|$
|69,389
|Intangible amortization
|862
|862
|863
|1,724
|1,729
|Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
|(181
|)
|(181
|)
|(181
|)
|(362
|)
|(363
|)
|Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
|$
|31,435
|$
|28,407
|$
|30,301
|$
|59,842
|$
|70,755
|Average Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,063,850
|$
|1,107,415
|$
|1,098,094
|$
|1,085,512
|$
|1,087,384
|Less: intangible assets
|313,617
|314,235
|315,776
|313,924
|316,105
|Tangible Equity
|750,233
|793,180
|782,318
|771,588
|771,279
|Less: preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|750,233
|$
|793,180
|$
|782,318
|$
|771,588
|$
|771,279
|(8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|16.81
|%
|14.52
|%
|15.54
|%
|15.64
|%
|18.50
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Core Net Income:
|Total Net Income
|$
|30,754
|$
|27,726
|$
|29,619
|$
|58,480
|$
|69,389
|Net securities gains
|—
|(2
|)
|(10
|)
|(2
|)
|(16
|)
|Tax benefit of net securities gains
|—
|—
|2
|—
|3
|COVID-19 related
|62
|17
|232
|79
|306
|Tax benefit of COVID 19 related
|(13
|)
|(4
|)
|(49
|)
|(17
|)
|(64
|)
|Branch consolidation related
|(202
|)
|98
|(22
|)
|(104
|)
|18
|Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses
|42
|(21
|)
|5
|22
|(4
|)
|(5)Core net income
|$
|30,643
|$
|27,814
|$
|29,777
|$
|58,458
|$
|69,632
|Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution
|94,245,770
|94,311,324
|96,282,425
|94,273,808
|96,255,475
|(6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted)
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.31
|$
|0.62
|$
|0.72
|Intangible amortization
|862
|862
|863
|1,724
|1,729
|Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles
|(181
|)
|(181
|)
|(181
|)
|(362
|)
|(363
|)
|Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles
|$
|31,324
|$
|28,495
|$
|30,459
|$
|59,820
|$
|70,998
|(9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|16.75
|%
|14.57
|%
|15.62
|%
|15.63
|%
|18.56
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Core Return on Average Assets:
|Total Net Income
|$
|30,754
|$
|27,726
|$
|29,619
|$
|58,480
|$
|69,389
|Total Average Assets
|9,600,469
|9,524,578
|9,451,683
|9,562,733
|9,291,956
|Return on Average Assets
|1.28
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.51
|%
|Core Net Income(5)
|$
|30,643
|$
|27,814
|$
|29,777
|$
|58,458
|$
|69,632
|Total Average Assets
|9,600,469
|9,524,578
|9,451,683
|9,562,733
|9,291,956
|(7)Core Return on Average Assets
|1.28
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.51
|%
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Core Efficiency Ratio:
|Total Noninterest Expense
|$
|55,679
|$
|55,724
|$
|51,542
|$
|111,403
|$
|103,401
|Adjustments to Noninterest Expense:
|Intangible amortization
|862
|862
|863
|1,724
|1,729
|COVID-19 related
|62
|17
|232
|79
|306
|Branch consolidation related
|(202
|)
|98
|(22
|)
|(104
|)
|18
|Noninterest Expense - Core
|$
|54,957
|$
|54,747
|$
|50,469
|$
|109,704
|$
|101,348
|Net interest income, (FTE)
|$
|73,906
|$
|68,425
|$
|68,489
|$
|142,332
|$
|138,239
|Total noninterest income
|24,509
|23,976
|26,086
|48,485
|53,441
|Net securities gains
|—
|(2
|)
|(10
|)
|(2
|)
|(16
|)
|Total Revenue
|98,415
|92,399
|94,565
|190,815
|191,664
|Adjustments to Revenue:
|Derivative mark-to-market
|42
|347
|(277
|)
|389
|1,153
|Total Revenue - Core
|$
|98,373
|$
|92,052
|$
|94,842
|$
|190,426
|$
|190,511
|(10)Core Efficiency Ratio
|55.87
|%
|59.47
|%
|53.21
|%
|57.61
|%
|53.20
|%
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|Tangible Equity:
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,049,158
|$
|1,067,619
|$
|1,106,419
|Less: intangible assets
|313,449
|314,066
|315,497
|Tangible Equity
|735,709
|753,553
|790,922
|Less: preferred stock
|—
|—
|—
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|735,709
|$
|753,553
|$
|790,922
|Tangible Assets:
|Total assets
|$
|9,526,427
|$
|9,642,124
|$
|9,402,402
|Less: intangible assets
|313,449
|314,066
|315,497
|Tangible Assets
|$
|9,212,978
|$
|9,328,058
|$
|9,086,905
|Less: PPP loans
|12,928
|28,874
|292,355
|Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans
|$
|9,200,050
|$
|9,299,184
|$
|8,794,550
|(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets
|7.99
|%
|8.08
|%
|8.70
|%
|(12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage ofTangible Assets, excluding PPP loans
|8.00
|%
|8.10
|%
|8.99
|%
|Shares Outstanding at End of Period
|93,705,120
|94,299,039
|96,201,628
|(11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share
|$
|7.85
|$
|7.99
|$
|8.22
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Pre-tax pre-provision income:
|Net interest income
|$
|73,662
|$
|68,172
|$
|68,199
|$
|141,834
|$
|137,641
|Noninterest income
|24,509
|23,976
|26,086
|48,485
|53,441
|Noninterest expense
|55,679
|55,724
|51,542
|111,403
|103,401
|Pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|42,492
|$
|36,424
|$
|42,743
|$
|78,916
|$
|87,681
|Net securities gains
|$
|—
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(10
|)
|$
|(2
|)
|$
|(16
|)
|COVID-19 related
|62
|17
|232
|79
|306
|Branch consolidation
|(202
|)
|98
|(22
|)
|(104
|)
|18
|Core pre-tax pre-provision income
|$
|42,352
|$
|36,537
|$
|42,943
|$
|78,889
|$
|87,989
|Net charge-offs
|$
|1,528
|$
|1,134
|$
|3,927
|$
|2,662
|$
|7,197
|FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
|Unaudited
|(dollars in thousands)
|DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2022
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Core Net Interest Margin:
|Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|73,906
|$
|68,425
|$
|68,489
|$
|142,332
|$
|138,239
|Less: Income from PPP Loans
|608
|1,757
|5,473
|2,365
|13,415
|Less: Income from Excess Cash
|644
|108
|88
|752
|162
|Core Net Interest Income (FTE)
|$
|72,654
|$
|66,560
|$
|62,928
|$
|139,215
|$
|124,662
|Average Interest-Earning Assets
|$
|8,770,302
|$
|8,702,759
|$
|8,657,906
|$
|8,736,717
|$
|8,485,689
|Less: PPP Loans
|20,290
|51,147
|429,917
|35,634
|459,482
|Less: Excess Cash
|324,896
|277,570
|352,093
|301,364
|340,681
|Core Average Interest-Earning Assets
|$
|8,425,116
|$
|8,374,042
|$
|7,875,896
|$
|8,399,719
|$
|7,685,526
|Core Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP)
|3.46
|%
|3.22
|%
|3.20
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.27
|%