First Commonwealth Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings; Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.



Financial Summary

(dollars in thousands, For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended except per share data) June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Reported Results Net income $30,754 $27,726 $29,619 $58,480 $69,389 Diluted earnings per share $0.33 $0.29 $0.31 $0.62 $0.72 Return on average assets 1.28% 1.18% 1.26% 1.23% 1.51% Return on average equity 11.60% 10.15% 10.82% 10.86% 12.87% Operating Results (non-GAAP)(1) Core net income $30,643 $27,814 $29,777 $58,458 $69,632 Core diluted earnings per share $0.33 $0.29 $0.31 $0.62 $0.72 Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue $42,352 $36,537 $42,943 $78,889 $87,989 Provision expense $4,099 $1,964 $5,413 $6,063 $1,023 Net charge-offs $1,528 $1,134 $3,927 $2,662 $7,197 Reserve build/(release)(2) $2,415 ($1,334) $275 $1,081 ($4,271) Core return on average assets (ROAA) 1.28% 1.18% 1.26% 1.23% 1.51% Core pre-tax pre-provision ROAA 1.77% 1.56% 1.82% 1.66% 1.91% Return on average tangible common equity 16.81% 14.52% 15.54% 15.64% 18.50% Core return on average tangible common equity 16.75% 14.57% 15.62% 15.63% 18.56% Core efficiency ratio 55.87% 59.47% 53.21% 57.61% 53.20% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.38% 3.19% 3.17% 3.29% 3.29%

(1) Core operating results are a non-GAAP measure used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. A full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures can be found at the end of the financial statements which accompany this release.

(2) Reserve build/(release) represents the net change in the Company's allowance for credit losses (ACL) from the prior period.



Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income of $30.8 million and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.33, an increase of $3.0 million, or $0.04 per share from the prior quarter and an increase of $1.1 million, or $0.02 from the second quarter of 2021

Core pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) ( 1) totaled $42.4 million, an increase of $5.8 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $0.6 million from the second quarter of 2021

totaled $42.4 million, an increase of $5.8 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $0.6 million from the second quarter of 2021 The Company achieved positive operating leverage during the second quarter of 2022 Core revenue (1) grew $6.3 million, or 27.5% annualized, from the prior quarter Core noninterest expense (1) increased $0.2 million, or 1.5% annualized, from the prior quarter

Total loans (excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans) increased $186.0 million, or 10.8% annualized from the previous quarter, driven by strong consumer loan growth Year-to-date annualized loan growth (excluding PPP loans) was 9.9% Average loans (excluding PPP loans) increased $173.4 million, or 10.2% annualized, from the previous quarter

Net interest income (FTE) of $73.9 million increased $5.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $5.4 million from the second quarter of 2021

Noninterest income of $24.5 million (excluding net security gains) increased $0.5 million from the previous quarter, but decreased $1.6 million from the second quarter of 2021 due to lower gain on sale of mortgage loans

Noninterest expense of $55.7 million was unchanged from the previous quarter

Total PPP loans decreased $15.9 million from the previous quarter, resulting in a total PPP loan balance at June 30, 2022 of $12.9 million

Average deposits increased $133.1 million, or 6.7% annualized compared to the prior quarter Average noninterest-bearing deposits grew $65.9 million, or 10.0% annualized, compared to the prior quarter

Total shareholder’s equity decreased $18.5 million from the previous quarter due to a $28.9 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) resulting from the impact of higher interest rates on the fair value of the company’s available for sale investment portfolio and interest rate swap agreements

First Commonwealth Bank (the Bank) has been recognized for the fourth consecutive year by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for 2022

Profitability

The core efficiency ratio (1) of 55.87% improved 360 basis points from the previous quarter and increased 266 basis points from the second quarter of 2021

of 55.87% improved 360 basis points from the previous quarter and increased 266 basis points from the second quarter of 2021 The return on average assets (ROA) improved 10 basis points to 1.28% compared to previous quarter

Core pre-tax pre-provision ROA (1) for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 1.77% as compared to 1.56% in the prior quarter and 1.82% in the second quarter of 2021

for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 1.77% as compared to 1.56% in the prior quarter and 1.82% in the second quarter of 2021 The net interest margin of 3.38% increased 19 basis points compared to the prior quarter and increased 21 basis points as compared to the second quarter of 2021

Asset quality

The provision for credit losses was $4.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million compared to the previous quarter

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of end-of-period loans (excluding PPP loans) was 1.32%, which was unchanged from the previous quarter

Total criticized loans decreased $27.3 million from the previous quarter Total nonperforming assets of $36.4 million decreased $2.1 million from the previous quarter

Net charge-offs on loans totaled $1.5 million, an increase of $0.4 million from the previous quarter Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (excluding PPP loans, annualized) was 0.09% in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 0.07% in the previous quarter



Strong capital and liquidity positions

On April 25, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized a 4.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to shareholders

Bank-level Tier 1 Capital ratio of 11.5%, which represents $262.4 million in excess capital above the regulatory “well capitalized” requirement of 8.0%

A total of 715,307 shares at a weighted average price of $13.50 were repurchased during the second quarter of 2022 under the company’s previously authorized share repurchase program. The remaining repurchase capacity under the current program was $10.3 million as of June 30, 2022



“I am encouraged by our results this quarter. As expected, our loan growth accelerated and was primarily led by our reinvigorated consumer categories, bringing our year-to-date annualized loan growth to 9.9% (excluding PPP) and well within our high single-digit target,” stated T. Michael Price, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We remain committed to achieving positive operating leverage in 2022 despite revenue headwinds from slowing Mortgage banking income as our asset sensitive balance sheet and stable funding sourced deposit franchise are expected to further benefit from the rising interest rate environment. And while our current credit costs reflect a benign economic environment, with a lower-risk, more diversified loan portfolio and enhanced credit administration function, we believe we are well positioned to navigate the potential challenges of a recessionary environment while continuing to enhance shareholder value.”

Earnings

Net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $30.8 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to $27.7 million, or $0.29 per share in the first quarter of 2022 and $29.6 million, or $0.31 per share for the second quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income (FTE) of $73.9 million increased $5.5 million from the previous quarter and increased $5.4 million from the prior year quarter. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a 19 basis point increase in the yield on interest-earning assets due to higher yields on variable and adjustable rate loans and $1.2 million in deferred interest and fees recognized from a nonaccrual loan that was resolved during the quarter, which was offset by a $1.2 million decrease in fees and interest on PPP loans. Interest and fee income recognized on PPP loans totaled $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to $1.8 million in the prior quarter.

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.38%, an increase of 19 basis points from the previous quarter and an increase of 21 basis points from the second quarter of 2021. The increase from the previous quarter was due primarily to a 22 basis point increase in the yield on loans (excluding PPP loans) and a 6 basis point impact due to the aforementioned interest and fees recognized from the resolution of a nonaccrual loan, partially offset by a 192 basis point decrease in the yield on PPP loans (inclusive of loan forgiveness). The total cost of funds was 0.15% in the second quarter of 2022, which was unchanged from the previous quarter.

Total average deposits grew $133.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the previous quarter. Average noninterest bearing deposits grew $65.9 million and offset a $20.1 million decrease in average time deposits.

Asset Quality

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2022 totaled $4.1 million as compared to $2.0 million in the previous quarter. The increase in provision expense during the quarter was primarily driven by strong loan growth, which resulted in a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses (ACL). The ACL was also impacted by an increase of $5.1 million in the quantitative model due to various inputs such as the unemployment rate, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast, prepayment speeds and max capacity levels. This increase was largely offset by a decrease in qualitative factors of $4.6 million, primarily due to lower reserve adjustments for COVID-related high risk portfolios.

At June 30, 2022, nonperforming loans totaled $35.7 million, a decrease of $1.8 million from the previous quarter and a decrease of $17.1 million from the second quarter of 2021. Nonperforming loans represented 0.50% of total loans (excluding PPP loans) as compared to 0.54% and 0.82% for the periods ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

At June 30, 2022, criticized loans totaled $146.8 million, a decrease of $27.3 million from the previous quarter.

During the second quarter of 2022, net charge-offs were $1.5 million as compared to $1.1 million in the previous quarter and $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (excluding PPP, annualized) were 0.09%, 0.07% and 0.25% for the periods ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income (excluding net security gains) totaled $24.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $24.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The $0.5 million increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to a $0.7 million increase in interest rate swap fees, a $0.6 million increase in card-related interchange income, a $0.3 million increase in service charges on deposits and a $0.3 million increase in gain on sale of Mortgage loans partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans.

Noninterest expense totaled $55.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, as compared to $55.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $51.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. In comparison with the prior quarter, a $0.6 million decrease in occupancy expense due to seasonally higher snow removal in the previous quarter was offset by a $0.3 million increase in data processing expense and a $0.2 million increase in marketing and promotion expense.

The core efficiency ratio was 55.87% during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to 59.47% in the previous quarter and 53.21% in the second quarter of 2021.

Full time equivalent staff was 1,409 at June 30, 2022, 1,432 at March 31, 2022, and 1,392 at June 30, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter was the result of an increase in the company’s open positions in the bank’s retail branch network.

Dividends and Capital

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation declared a common stock quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which represents a 4.3% increase from the second quarter of 2021. The cash dividend is payable on August 19, 2022 to shareholders of record as of August 5, 2022. This dividend represents a 3.4% projected annual yield utilizing the July 25, 2022 closing market price of $14.32.

First Commonwealth’s capital ratios for Total, Tier I, Leverage and Common Equity Tier I at June 30, 2022 were 14.6%, 12.2%, 9.8% and 11.2% respectively. First Commonwealth’s current capital levels exceed the fully phased-in Basel III capital requirements issued by U.S. bank regulators.

FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 SUMMARY RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Net interest income $ 73,662 $ 68,172 $ 68,199 $ 141,834 $ 137,641 Provision for credit losses 4,099 1,964 5,413 6,063 1,023 Noninterest income 24,509 23,976 26,086 48,485 53,441 Noninterest expense 55,679 55,724 51,542 111,403 103,401 Net income 30,754 27,726 29,619 58,480 69,389 Core net income(5) 30,643 27,814 29,777 58,458 69,632 Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 Core earnings per common share (diluted)(6) $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.51 % Core return on average assets(7) 1.28 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.51 % Return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.78 % 1.55 % 1.81 % 1.66 % 1.90 % Core return on average assets, pre-provision, pre-tax 1.77 % 1.56 % 1.82 % 1.66 % 1.91 % Return on average shareholders' equity 11.60 % 10.15 % 10.82 % 10.86 % 12.87 % Return on average tangible common equity(8) 16.81 % 14.52 % 15.54 % 15.64 % 18.50 % Core return on average tangible common equity(9) 16.75 % 14.57 % 15.62 % 15.63 % 18.56 % Core efficiency ratio(2)(10) 55.87 % 59.47 % 53.21 % 57.61 % 53.20 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.38 % 3.19 % 3.17 % 3.29 % 3.29 % Book value per common share $ 11.20 $ 11.32 $ 11.50 Tangible book value per common share(11) 7.85 7.99 8.22 Market value per common share 13.42 15.16 14.07 Cash dividends declared per common share 0.120 0.115 0.115 0.235 0.225 ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(3) 0.50 % 0.54 % 0.78 % Nonperforming loans as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(3) 0.50 % 0.54 % 0.82 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets(3) 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.57 % Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets, excluding PPP loans(3) 0.38 % 0.40 % 0.59 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases (annualized)(4) 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.23 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average loans and leases,, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4) 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.25 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans(4) 262.25 % 243.38 % 183.81 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases(4) 1.31 % 1.31 % 1.44 % Allowance for credit losses as a percent of end-of-period loans and leases, excluding PPP loans(4) 1.32 % 1.32 % 1.50 % CAPITAL RATIOS Shareholders' equity as a percent of total assets 11.0 % 11.1 % 11.8 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets(12) 8.0 % 8.1 % 8.7 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, excluding PPP loans(12) 8.0 % 8.1 % 9.0 % Leverage Ratio 9.8 % 9.8 % 9.6 % Risk Based Capital - Tier I 12.2 % 12.2 % 12.6 % Risk Based Capital - Total 14.6 % 14.7 % 15.2 % Common Equity - Tier I 11.2 % 11.3 % 11.6 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 76,728 $ 71,244 $ 72,051 $ 147,972 $ 146,112 Interest expense 3,066 3,072 3,852 6,138 8,471 Net Interest Income 73,662 68,172 68,199 141,834 137,641 Provision for credit losses 4,099 1,964 5,413 6,063 1,023 Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 69,563 66,208 62,786 135,771 136,618 Net securities gains — 2 10 2 16 Trust income 2,573 2,713 2,706 5,286 5,222 Service charges on deposit accounts 4,886 4,615 4,310 9,501 8,357 Insurance and retail brokerage commissions 2,486 2,272 1,978 4,758 4,150 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,383 1,508 1,509 2,891 3,460 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 1,561 1,282 3,084 2,843 8,130 Gain on sale of other loans and assets 1,099 2,319 2,111 3,418 3,801 Card-related interchange income 7,137 6,490 7,406 13,627 13,833 Derivative mark-to-market 42 347 (277 ) 389 1,153 Swap fee income 1,154 453 1,252 1,607 1,398 Other income 2,188 1,975 1,997 4,163 3,921 Total Noninterest Income 24,509 23,976 26,086 48,485 53,441 Salaries and employee benefits 30,949 30,932 28,347 61,881 57,018 Net occupancy 4,170 4,787 3,881 8,957 8,654 Furniture and equipment 3,857 3,730 3,866 7,587 7,814 Data processing 3,470 3,188 3,192 6,658 6,244 Pennsylvania shares tax 913 1,005 1,258 1,918 2,090 Advertising and promotion 1,434 1,226 1,355 2,660 2,679 Intangible amortization 862 862 863 1,724 1,729 Other professional fees and services 1,197 1,221 1,091 2,418 1,842 FDIC insurance 702 698 438 1,400 1,134 Litigation and operational losses 629 600 556 1,229 1,035 Loss on sale or write-down of assets 86 75 43 161 52 COVID-19 related 62 17 232 79 306 Branch consolidation (202 ) 98 (22 ) (104 ) 18 Other operating expenses 7,550 7,285 6,442 14,835 12,786 Total Noninterest Expense 55,679 55,724 51,542 111,403 103,401 Income before Income Taxes 38,393 34,460 37,330 72,853 86,658 Income tax provision 7,639 6,734 7,711 14,373 17,269 Net Income $ 30,754 $ 27,726 $ 29,619 $ 58,480 $ 69,389 Shares Outstanding at End of Period 93,705,120 94,299,039 96,201,628 93,705,120 96,201,628 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 94,245,770 94,311,324 96,282,425 94,273,808 96,255,475





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 BALANCE SHEET (Period End) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 120,267 $ 120,289 $ 89,505 Interest-bearing bank deposits 179,533 404,516 194,948 Securities available for sale, at fair value 877,287 946,346 1,102,057 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 492,229 512,911 554,225 Loans held for sale 12,876 10,506 19,530 Loans and leases 7,119,754 6,952,112 6,740,535 Allowance for credit losses (93,603 ) (91,188 ) (97,038 ) Net loans and leases 7,026,151 6,860,924 6,643,497 Goodwill and other intangibles 313,449 314,066 315,497 Other assets 504,635 472,566 483,143 Total Assets $ 9,526,427 $ 9,642,124 $ 9,402,402 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 2,726,242 $ 2,719,645 $ 2,617,651 Interest-bearing demand deposits 273,360 305,623 269,451 Savings deposits 4,708,868 4,782,445 4,566,815 Time deposits 345,075 364,134 431,102 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,327,303 5,452,202 5,267,368 Total deposits 8,053,545 8,171,847 7,885,019 Short-term borrowings 88,923 95,748 107,372 Long-term borrowings 181,752 182,012 182,767 Total borrowings 270,675 277,760 290,139 Other liabilities 153,049 124,898 120,825 Shareholders' equity 1,049,158 1,067,619 1,106,419 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,526,427 $ 9,642,124 $ 9,402,402





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, Yield/ March 31, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ June 30, Yield/ 2022 Rate 2022 Rate 2021 Rate 2022 Rate 2021 Rate NET INTEREST MARGIN Assets Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (FTE)(1)(3) $ 7,015,886 3.95 % $ 6,842,481 3.73 % $ 6,341,805 3.80 % $ 6,929,662 3.84 % $ 6,317,078 3.86 % PPP Loans 20,290 12.02 % 51,147 13.93 % 429,917 5.11 % 35,634 13.38 % 459,482 5.89 % Securities and interest-bearing bank deposits (FTE)(1) 1,734,126 1.68 % 1,809,131 1.54 % 1,886,184 1.43 % 1,771,421 1.61 % 1,709,129 1.48 % Total Interest-Earning Assets (FTE)(1) 8,770,302 3.52 % 8,702,759 3.33 % 8,657,906 3.35 % 8,736,717 3.43 % 8,485,689 3.49 % Noninterest-earning assets 830,167 821,819 793,777 826,016 806,267 Total Assets $ 9,600,469 $ 9,524,578 $ 9,451,683 $ 9,562,733 $ 9,291,956 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing demand and savings deposits $ 5,067,692 0.05 % $ 4,980,390 0.04 % $ 4,858,531 0.07 % $ 5,024,283 0.04 % $ 4,731,880 0.08 % Time deposits 354,403 0.26 % 374,484 0.29 % 458,638 0.47 % 364,388 0.27 % 493,259 0.62 % Short-term borrowings 95,561 0.08 % 115,544 0.07 % 114,966 0.09 % 105,497 0.07 % 117,155 0.10 % Long-term borrowings 181,859 4.96 % 182,119 4.98 % 206,495 4.65 % 181,988 4.97 % 219,731 4.52 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,699,515 0.22 % 5,652,537 0.22 % 5,638,630 0.27 % 5,676,156 0.22 % 5,562,025 0.31 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,711,458 2,645,551 2,604,695 2,678,686 2,509,818 Other liabilities 125,646 119,075 110,264 122,379 132,729 Shareholders' equity 1,063,850 1,107,415 1,098,094 1,085,512 1,087,384 Total Noninterest-Bearing Funding Sources 3,900,954 3,872,041 3,813,053 3,886,577 3,729,931 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 9,600,469 $ 9,524,578 $ 9,451,683 $ 9,562,733 $ 9,291,956 Net Interest Margin (FTE) (annualized)(1) 3.38 % 3.19 % 3.17 % 3.29 % 3.29 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Loan and Lease Portfolio Detail Commercial Loan and Lease Portfolio: Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 1,136,593 $ 1,092,311 $ 1,081,822 Paycheck Protection Program 12,928 28,874 292,355 Commercial real estate 2,319,094 2,344,281 2,205,758 Equipment Finance loans and leases 21,062 2,505 — Real estate construction 292,400 307,411 317,496 Total Commercial 3,782,077 3,775,382 3,897,431 Consumer Loan Portfolio: Closed-end mortgages 1,567,561 1,467,133 1,259,798 Home equity lines of credit 532,640 539,088 568,985 Real estate construction 100,592 91,577 97,320 Total Real Estate - Consumer 2,200,793 2,097,798 1,926,103 Auto & RV loans 1,047,104 984,001 829,150 Direct installment 35,245 37,751 28,805 Personal lines of credit 50,249 52,614 53,720 Student loans 4,286 4,566 5,326 Total Other Consumer 1,136,884 1,078,932 917,001 Total Consumer Portfolio 3,337,677 3,176,730 2,843,104 Total Portfolio Loans and Leases 7,119,754 6,952,112 6,740,535 Loans held for sale 12,876 10,506 19,530 Total Loans and Leases $ 7,132,630 $ 6,962,618 $ 6,760,065 June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 ASSET QUALITY DETAIL Nonperforming Loans: Loans on nonaccrual basis $ 19,594 $ 20,490 $ 22,219 Loans held for sale on a nonaccrual basis — — — Troubled debt restructured loans on nonaccrual basis 9,694 10,090 23,981 Troubled debt restructured loans on accrual basis 6,404 6,887 6,593 Total Nonperforming Loans $ 35,692 $ 37,467 $ 52,793 Other real estate owned ("OREO") 93 667 394 Repossessions ("Repos") 621 397 440 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 36,406 $ 38,531 $ 53,627 Loans past due in excess of 90 days and still accruing 3,155 1,921 903 Classified loans 46,798 75,270 55,957 Criticized loans 146,780 174,060 250,427 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and leases, plus OREO and Repos(4) 0.51 % 0.55 % 0.80 % Allowance for credit losses $ 93,603 $ 91,188 $ 97,038





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Charge-offs (Recoveries): Commercial, financial, agricultural and other $ 430 $ 395 $ 3,784 $ 825 $ 4,263 Real estate construction — — (135 ) — (135 ) Commercial real estate 547 (14 ) 6 533 1,517 Residential real estate (26 ) 110 (160 ) 84 (92 ) Loans to individuals 577 643 432 1,220 1,644 Net Charge-offs $ 1,528 $ 1,134 $ 3,927 $ 2,662 $ 7,197 Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding (annualized)(4) 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.23 % 0.08 % 0.21 % Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans (annualized)(4) 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.25 % 0.08 % 0.23 % Provision for credit losses as a percentage of net charge-offs 268.26 % 173.19 % 137.84 % 227.76 % 14.21 % Provision for credit losses $ 4,099 $ 1,964 $ 5,413 $ 6,063 $ 1,023





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Note: Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present these non-GAAP measures. These measures provide useful information to management and investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. (1)Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE") using the federal income tax statutory rate of 21%. (2)Core efficiency ratio excludes from total revenue the impact of derivative mark-to-market and excludes from "total noninterest expense" the amortization of intangibles, unfunded commitment expense and any other unusual items deemed by management to not be related to normal operations, such as merger, acquisition and severance costs. (3)Includes held for sale loans. (4)Excludes held for sale loans. For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 76,728 $ 71,244 $ 72,051 $ 147,972 $ 146,112 Adjustment to fully taxable equivalent basis(1) 244 253 290 498 598 Interest income adjusted to fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP) 76,972 71,497 72,341 148,470 146,710 Interest expense 3,066 3,072 3,852 6,138 8,471 Net interest income, (FTE)(1) $ 73,906 $ 68,425 $ 68,489 $ 142,332 $ 138,239





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 30,754 $ 27,726 $ 29,619 $ 58,480 $ 69,389 Intangible amortization 862 862 863 1,724 1,729 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (181 ) (181 ) (181 ) (362 ) (363 ) Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 31,435 $ 28,407 $ 30,301 $ 59,842 $ 70,755 Average Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,063,850 $ 1,107,415 $ 1,098,094 $ 1,085,512 $ 1,087,384 Less: intangible assets 313,617 314,235 315,776 313,924 316,105 Tangible Equity 750,233 793,180 782,318 771,588 771,279 Less: preferred stock — — — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 750,233 $ 793,180 $ 782,318 $ 771,588 $ 771,279 (8)Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.81 % 14.52 % 15.54 % 15.64 % 18.50 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core Net Income: Total Net Income $ 30,754 $ 27,726 $ 29,619 $ 58,480 $ 69,389 Net securities gains — (2 ) (10 ) (2 ) (16 ) Tax benefit of net securities gains — — 2 — 3 COVID-19 related 62 17 232 79 306 Tax benefit of COVID 19 related (13 ) (4 ) (49 ) (17 ) (64 ) Branch consolidation related (202 ) 98 (22 ) (104 ) 18 Tax benefit of bank consolidation related expenses 42 (21 ) 5 22 (4 ) (5)Core net income $ 30,643 $ 27,814 $ 29,777 $ 58,458 $ 69,632 Average Shares Outstanding Assuming Dilution 94,245,770 94,311,324 96,282,425 94,273,808 96,255,475 (6)Core Earnings per common share (diluted) $ 0.33 $ 0.29 $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 0.72 Intangible amortization 862 862 863 1,724 1,729 Tax benefit of amortization of intangibles (181 ) (181 ) (181 ) (362 ) (363 ) Core Net Income, adjusted for tax affected amortization of intangibles $ 31,324 $ 28,495 $ 30,459 $ 59,820 $ 70,998 (9)Core Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.75 % 14.57 % 15.62 % 15.63 % 18.56 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core Return on Average Assets: Total Net Income $ 30,754 $ 27,726 $ 29,619 $ 58,480 $ 69,389 Total Average Assets 9,600,469 9,524,578 9,451,683 9,562,733 9,291,956 Return on Average Assets 1.28 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.51 % Core Net Income(5) $ 30,643 $ 27,814 $ 29,777 $ 58,458 $ 69,632 Total Average Assets 9,600,469 9,524,578 9,451,683 9,562,733 9,291,956 (7)Core Return on Average Assets 1.28 % 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.51 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core Efficiency Ratio: Total Noninterest Expense $ 55,679 $ 55,724 $ 51,542 $ 111,403 $ 103,401 Adjustments to Noninterest Expense: Intangible amortization 862 862 863 1,724 1,729 COVID-19 related 62 17 232 79 306 Branch consolidation related (202 ) 98 (22 ) (104 ) 18 Noninterest Expense - Core $ 54,957 $ 54,747 $ 50,469 $ 109,704 $ 101,348 Net interest income, (FTE) $ 73,906 $ 68,425 $ 68,489 $ 142,332 $ 138,239 Total noninterest income 24,509 23,976 26,086 48,485 53,441 Net securities gains — (2 ) (10 ) (2 ) (16 ) Total Revenue 98,415 92,399 94,565 190,815 191,664 Adjustments to Revenue: Derivative mark-to-market 42 347 (277 ) 389 1,153 Total Revenue - Core $ 98,373 $ 92,052 $ 94,842 $ 190,426 $ 190,511 (10)Core Efficiency Ratio 55.87 % 59.47 % 53.21 % 57.61 % 53.20 %





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Tangible Equity: Total shareholders' equity $ 1,049,158 $ 1,067,619 $ 1,106,419 Less: intangible assets 313,449 314,066 315,497 Tangible Equity 735,709 753,553 790,922 Less: preferred stock — — — Tangible Common Equity $ 735,709 $ 753,553 $ 790,922 Tangible Assets: Total assets $ 9,526,427 $ 9,642,124 $ 9,402,402 Less: intangible assets 313,449 314,066 315,497 Tangible Assets $ 9,212,978 $ 9,328,058 $ 9,086,905 Less: PPP loans 12,928 28,874 292,355 Tangible Assets, excluding PPP loans $ 9,200,050 $ 9,299,184 $ 8,794,550 (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage of Tangible Assets 7.99 % 8.08 % 8.70 % (12)Tangible Common Equity as a percentage ofTangible Assets, excluding PPP loans 8.00 % 8.10 % 8.99 % Shares Outstanding at End of Period 93,705,120 94,299,039 96,201,628 (11)Tangible Book Value Per Common Share $ 7.85 $ 7.99 $ 8.22





For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax pre-provision income: Net interest income $ 73,662 $ 68,172 $ 68,199 $ 141,834 $ 137,641 Noninterest income 24,509 23,976 26,086 48,485 53,441 Noninterest expense 55,679 55,724 51,542 111,403 103,401 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 42,492 $ 36,424 $ 42,743 $ 78,916 $ 87,681 Net securities gains $ — $ (2 ) $ (10 ) $ (2 ) $ (16 ) COVID-19 related 62 17 232 79 306 Branch consolidation (202 ) 98 (22 ) (104 ) 18 Core pre-tax pre-provision income $ 42,352 $ 36,537 $ 42,943 $ 78,889 $ 87,989 Net charge-offs $ 1,528 $ 1,134 $ 3,927 $ 2,662 $ 7,197





FIRST COMMONWEALTH FINANCIAL CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA Unaudited (dollars in thousands)





DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core Net Interest Margin: Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 73,906 $ 68,425 $ 68,489 $ 142,332 $ 138,239 Less: Income from PPP Loans 608 1,757 5,473 2,365 13,415 Less: Income from Excess Cash 644 108 88 752 162 Core Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 72,654 $ 66,560 $ 62,928 $ 139,215 $ 124,662 Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 8,770,302 $ 8,702,759 $ 8,657,906 $ 8,736,717 $ 8,485,689 Less: PPP Loans 20,290 51,147 429,917 35,634 459,482 Less: Excess Cash 324,896 277,570 352,093 301,364 340,681 Core Average Interest-Earning Assets $ 8,425,116 $ 8,374,042 $ 7,875,896 $ 8,399,719 $ 7,685,526 Core Net Interest Margin (Non-GAAP) 3.46 % 3.22 % 3.20 % 3.34 % 3.27 %



