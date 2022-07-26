Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q2 guidance

System Test, Wireless Test and Industrial Automation revenues grew compared with Q2’21 while Semiconductor Test declined consistent with guidance

Automotive and memory test demand strong while mobility and compute related demand softening

Industrial Automation growth slowing

Q2'22 Q2'21 Q1'22 Revenue (mil) $841 $1,086 $755 GAAP EPS $1.16 $1.76 $0.92 Non-GAAP EPS $1.21 $1.91 $0.98 Gross Margin 60.2% 59.6% 60.2%

NORTH READING, Mass., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) reported revenue of $841 million for the second quarter of 2022 of which $541 million was in Semiconductor Test, $135 million in System Test, $64 million in Wireless Test and $101 million in Industrial Automation (IA). GAAP net income for the second quarter was $197.8 million or $1.16 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, Teradyne’s net income in the second quarter was $204.0 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, which excluded acquired intangible asset amortization, restructuring and other charges, and included the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments.

“We delivered sales and earnings above the mid-point of our second quarter guidance on strong test group shipments despite supply shortages and slowing industrial automation growth,” said Teradyne CEO Mark Jagiela. “As we enter Q3, we’re lowering our shipment plan to align with reduced mobility related test demand, slower industrial automation growth, and continued supply shortages.”

Guidance for the third quarter of 2022 is revenue of $760 million to $840 million, with GAAP net income of $0.86 to $1.12 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.90 to $1.16 per diluted share. Non-GAAP guidance excludes acquired intangible asset amortization.

A conference call to discuss the second quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, July 27.

Non-GAAP Results

In addition to disclosing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, Teradyne also discloses non-GAAP results of operations that exclude certain income items and charges. These results are provided as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP income from operations and non-GAAP net income exclude acquired intangible assets amortization, restructuring and other, pension actuarial gains and losses, losses on convertible debt conversions, non-cash convertible debt interest, discrete income tax adjustments, and includes the related tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments. GAAP requires that these items be included in determining income from operations and net income. Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of revenue, non-GAAP net income as a percentage of revenue, and non-GAAP net income per share are non-GAAP performance measures presented to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Teradyne’s baseline performance before gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of Teradyne’s current core business or future outlook. These non-GAAP performance measures are used to make operational decisions, to determine employee compensation, to forecast future operational results, and for comparison with Teradyne’s business plan, historical operating results and the operating results of Teradyne’s competitors. Non-GAAP diluted shares include the impact of Teradyne’s call option on its shares. Management believes each of these non-GAAP performance measures provides useful supplemental information for investors, allowing greater transparency to the information used by management in its operational decision making and in the review of Teradyne’s financial and operational performance, as well as facilitating meaningful comparisons of Teradyne’s results in the current period compared with those in prior and future periods. A reconciliation of each available GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the attached exhibits and on the Teradyne website at www.teradyne.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then selecting “Financials” and the “GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation” link. The non-GAAP performance measures discussed in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The presentation of non-GAAP measures is not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures or information provided in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding Teradyne’s future business prospects, the impact of the global pandemic of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19), results of operations, market conditions, earnings per share, the impact of supply chain conditions on the business, customer sales expectations, the payment of a quarterly dividend, the repurchase of Teradyne common stock pursuant to a share repurchase program, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, and the impact of U.S. and Chinese export and tariff laws. Such statements are based on the current assumptions and expectations of Teradyne’s management and are neither promises nor guarantees of future performance, events, customer sales, supply chain conditions or improvements, earnings per share, use of cash, payment of dividends, repurchases of common stock, payment of the senior convertible notes, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, sanctions against Russia and Russian companies, the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; or the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela. There can be no assurance that management’s estimates of Teradyne’s future results or other forward-looking statements will be achieved. Specifically, Teradyne’s 2024 earnings model is aspirational and includes many assumptions. There can be no assurance that these assumptions will be accurate or that model results will be achieved. As set forth below, there are many factors that could cause our 2024 earnings model and actual results to differ materially from those presently expected. Additionally, the current dividend and share repurchase programs may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the U.S. and other countries imposed significant sanctions against the Russian government and many Russian companies and individuals. Although Teradyne does not have significant operations in Russia, the sanctions could impact Teradyne’s business in other countries and could have a negative impact on the Company’s supply chain, either of which could adversely affect Teradyne’s business and financial results.

COVID-19 has resulted in authorities implementing numerous measures to try to contain the virus, such as travel bans and restrictions, quarantines, government vaccination mandates and other government regulations. These measures have impacted and may further impact Teradyne’s workforce and operations, the operations of its customers, and those of its contract manufacturers and suppliers. As Teradyne implements measures to comply with additional regulations, the Company may experience increased compliance costs, increased risk of non-compliance and increased risk of employee attrition.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted the Company’s results of operations, including increased costs company-wide and constraints within the Company’s supply chain. The Company cannot accurately estimate the amount of the impact on Teradyne’s 2022 financial results and to its future financial results. The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly increased economic and demand uncertainty in Teradyne’s markets. This uncertainty resulted in a significant decrease in demand for certain Teradyne products and could continue to impact demand for an uncertain period of time. The spread of COVID-19 has caused Teradyne to modify its business practices (including employee travel, employees working remotely, and cancellation of in person participation in meetings, events and conferences) and the Company may take further actions as may be required by government authorities or that it determines are in the best interests of its employees, customers, contract manufacturers and suppliers. There is uncertainty that such measures will be sufficient to mitigate the risks posed by the virus, and Teradyne’s ability to perform critical functions could be impacted. The degree to which COVID-19 continues to impact Teradyne’s results will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted, including, but not limited to, the duration and continued spread of the virus, its severity, the actions to contain the virus or the availability and impact of vaccines in countries where the Company does business, and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions can resume.

Important factors that could cause actual results, the 2024 earnings model, earnings per share, use of cash, dividend payments, repurchases of common stock, or payment of the senior convertible notes to differ materially from those presently expected include: conditions affecting the markets in which Teradyne operates; decreased or delayed product demand from one or more significant customers; development, delivery and acceptance of new products; the ability to grow the Industrial Automation business; increased research and development spending; deterioration of Teradyne’s financial condition; the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government responses on the market and demand for Teradyne’s products, on its contract manufacturers and supply chain, and on its workforce; the impact of the global semiconductor supply shortage on our supply chain and contract manufacturers; the consummation and success of any mergers or acquisitions; demand for products by the Company’s largest customers; unexpected cash needs; insufficient cash flow to make required payments and pay the principal amount on the senior convertible notes; the business judgment of the board of directors that a declaration of a dividend or the repurchase of common stock is not in the Company’s best interests; additional U.S. tax regulations or IRS guidance; the impact of any tariffs or export controls imposed in the U.S. or China; compliance with trade protection measures or export restrictions; the impact of U.S. Department of Commerce or other government agency regulations relating to Huawei, HiSilicon and other customers or potential customers; the impact of U.S. Department Commerce export control regulations for certain U.S. products and technology sold to military end users or for military end-use in China, Russia and Venezuela; sanctions imposed against the Russian government and certain Russian companies and individuals by the U.S., and other countries; and other events, factors and risks disclosed in filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the “Risk Factors” sections of Teradyne’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April, 3, 2022. The forward-looking statements provided by Teradyne in this press release represent management’s views as of the date of this release. Teradyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause management’s views to change. However, while Teradyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Teradyne specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Teradyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.





TERADYNE, INC. REPORT FOR SECOND FISCAL QUARTER OF 2022 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2022 April 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 July 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 Net revenues $ 840,766 $ 755,370 $ 1,085,728 $ 1,596,136 $ 1,867,334 Cost of revenues (exclusive of acquired intangible assets amortization shown separately below) (1) 334,377 300,437 438,739 634,814 758,727 Gross profit 506,389 454,933 646,989 961,322 1,108,607 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative 139,533 140,185 140,187 279,718 269,984 Engineering and development 111,951 108,116 110,021 220,067 210,423 Acquired intangible assets amortization 4,871 5,063 5,402 9,934 10,938 Restructuring and other (2) 2,044 15,714 2,507 17,758 (4,623 ) Operating expenses 258,399 269,078 258,117 527,477 486,722 Income from operations 247,990 185,855 388,872 433,845 621,885 Interest and other expense (3) 9,398 5,496 4,846 14,894 13,866 Income before income taxes 238,592 180,359 384,026 418,951 608,019 Income tax provision 40,805 18,431 55,707 59,236 74,188 Net income $ 197,787 $ 161,928 $ 328,319 $ 359,715 $ 533,831 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.24 $ 1.00 $ 1.98 $ 2.24 $ 3.21 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 0.92 $ 1.76 $ 2.07 $ 2.85 Weighted average common shares - basic 159,563 162,048 165,995 160,805 166,243 Weighted average common shares - diluted (4) 171,159 175,575 186,750 173,367 187,245 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.10 $ 0.22 $ 0.20 (1 ) Cost of revenues includes: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2022 April 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 July 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory $ 5,105 $ 1,590 $ 798 $ 6,695 $ 3,625 Sale of previously written down inventory (449 ) (262 ) (428 ) (711 ) (1,218 ) $ 4,656 $ 1,328 $ 370 $ 5,984 $ 2,407 (2 ) Restructuring and other consists of: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2022 April 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 July 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 Employee severance $ 383 $ 551 $ 436 $ 934 $ 624 Litigation settlement - 14,700 - 14,700 - Acquisition related expenses and compensation - (201 ) 275 (201 ) 38 Contingent consideration fair value adjustment - - - - (7,227 ) Other 1,661 664 1,796 2,325 1,942 $ 2,044 $ 15,714 $ 2,507 $ 17,758 $ (4,623 ) (3 ) Interest and other includes: Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2022 April 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 July 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 Non-cash convertible debt interest $ - $ - $ 3,277 $ - $ 6,858 Loss on convertible debt conversions - - 1,175 - 5,244 Pension actuarial gains - - (627 ) - (627 ) $ - $ - $ 3,825 $ - $ 11,475 (4 ) Under GAAP, when calculating diluted earnings per share, convertible debt must be assumed to have converted if the effect on EPS would be dilutive. Diluted shares assume the conversion of the convertible debt as the effect would be dilutive. Accordingly, for the quarters ended July 3, 2022, April 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021, 1.9 million, 2.5 million and 9.6 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the six months ended July 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021, 2.2 million and 9.9 million shares, respectively, have been included in diluted shares. For the quarters ended July 3, 2022, April 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021, diluted shares also included 9.0 million, 10.0 million and 10.1 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. For the six months ended July 3, 2022 and July 4, 2021, diluted shares included 9.5 million and 9.8 million shares, respectively, from the convertible note hedge transaction. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) July 3,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 572,023 $ 1,122,199 Marketable securities 209,846 244,231 Accounts receivable, net 683,739 550,749 Inventories, net 295,625 243,330 Prepayments 498,093 406,266 Other current assets 11,109 9,452 Total current assets 2,270,435 2,576,227 Property, plant and equipment, net 411,263 387,240 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 71,812 68,807 Marketable securities 111,999 133,858 Deferred tax assets 126,639 102,428 Retirement plans assets 14,245 15,110 Other assets 26,942 24,096 Acquired intangible assets, net 62,509 75,635 Goodwill 397,733 426,024 Total assets $ 3,493,577 $ 3,809,425 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 175,606 $ 153,133 Accrued employees' compensation and withholdings 190,506 253,667 Deferred revenue and customer advances 163,127 146,185 Other accrued liabilities 133,881 124,187 Operating lease liabilities 17,770 19,977 Income taxes payable 106,863 88,789 Current debt 9,632 19,182 Total current liabilities 797,385 805,120 Retirement plans liabilities 141,884 151,141 Long-term deferred revenue and customer advances 50,357 54,921 Long-term other accrued liabilities 15,530 15,497 Deferred tax liabilities 3,143 6,327 Long-term operating lease liabilities 62,751 56,178 Long-term income taxes payable 59,135 67,041 Debt 64,796 89,244 Total liabilities 1,194,981 1,245,469 Mezzanine equity - 1,512 Shareholders' equity 2,298,596 2,562,444 Total liabilities, convertible common shares and shareholders’ equity $ 3,493,577 $ 3,809,425 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended July 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 July 3,

2022 July 4,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 197,787 $ 328,319 $ 359,715 $ 533,831 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 21,957 21,938 44,460 45,848 Stock-based compensation 12,228 10,999 25,122 23,231 Amortization 4,862 9,521 10,095 19,343 Provision for excess and obsolete inventory 5,105 798 6,695 3,625 Deferred taxes (34,885 ) 257 (23,597 ) (800 ) Losses (gains) on investments 6,972 (2,159 ) 8,973 (4,650 ) Retirement plans actuarial gains - (627 ) - (627 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustment - - - (7,227 ) Loss on convertible debt conversions - 1,175 - 5,244 Other 345 (1 ) 522 199 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (146,592 ) (285,186 ) (146,384 ) (372,698 ) Inventories (37,202 ) 56,320 (46,682 ) 19,908 Prepayments and other assets (25,597 ) (31,285 ) (99,902 ) (117,416 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 85,922 97,361 (38,460 ) 86,790 Deferred revenue and customer advances 7,416 7,237 14,163 15,189 Retirement plans contributions (1,289 ) (814 ) (2,618 ) (2,739 ) Income taxes 18,426 (7,569 ) 10,815 (2,628 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 115,455 206,284 122,917 244,423 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (45,744 ) (34,707 ) (89,743 ) (73,957 ) Purchases of marketable securities (81,904 ) (186,482 ) (247,881 ) (398,086 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 42,970 265,985 139,652 460,213 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 113,061 54,819 143,642 116,112 Purchase of investment - (12,000 ) - (12,000 ) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 28,383 87,615 (54,330 ) 92,282 Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of common stock under stock purchase and stock option plans 61 15,437 16,536 32,581 Repurchase of common stock (331,334 ) (151,396 ) (532,799 ) (196,584 ) Dividend payments (17,547 ) (16,604 ) (35,442 ) (33,271 ) Payments of convertible debt principal (21,598 ) (15,553 ) (42,292 ) (66,828 ) Payments related to net settlement of employee stock compensation awards (1,732 ) (1,119 ) (32,780 ) (31,794 ) Net cash used for financing activities (372,150 ) (169,235 ) (626,777 ) (295,896 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 5,732 (1,372 ) 8,014 (489 ) Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents - (222,580 ) 123,292 (550,176 ) 40,320 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 794,603 831,149 1,122,199 914,121 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 572,023 $ 954,441 $ 572,023 $ 954,441



