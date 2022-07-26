Mercer International Inc. Conference Call for Second Quarter 2022 Results Update

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) today announced that ​in light of the recently announced acquisition of Holzindustrie Torgau, Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer and David K. Ure, Senior Vice President Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will present materials related to the acquisition during the previously announced conference call scheduled for Friday, July 29, 2022, at 11:00 am ET to discuss the earnings results. The call can be accessed by dialing one of the following numbers to participate in the Q&A:



North America: (888) 378-4398

International: (647) 484-0474

Participant Passcode: 359983

Listeners should use the live webcast link provided below to view the presentation that will be broadcasted during the call:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ka7jrybt

A recording of the completed conference call can be accessed for fifteen days by registering for Call-in Audio Replay through this link .

For additional information on accessing the call, please contact Daniela Navarria of Mercer International at daniela.navarria@mercerint.com or (604) 639-4602.

At Mercer International Inc., we are exceptional people creating bioproducts for a more sustainable world. We are a diversified global producer of forest products, bioproducts, and green electricity with operations in Germany, Canada, the United States, and Australia with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of kraft pulp and 550 million board feet of softwood lumber. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com .

Juan Carlos Bueno

President & CEO

604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA

Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary

604-684-1099