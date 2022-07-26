Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigation of RFP, LJPC, ZEN and NEOG

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP)



Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of RFP to The Paper Excellence Group, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Domtar Corporation ("Domtar"). The transaction will be carried out by way of a merger of Resolute with a newly created subsidiary of Domtar, providing for conversion of each share of RFP common stock into the right to receive $20.50 per share, together with a Contingent Value Right ("CVR") entitling the holder to a share of future softwood lumber duty deposit refunds. Each share, on a fully diluted basis at closing, will be entitled to receive one CVR. The transaction is valued at approximately $2.7 billion.

If you are a Prologis investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com .

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LJPC to Innoviva, Inc. for $6.23 per share in cash.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed acquisition of ZEN by Permira and Hellman & Friedman LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, ZEN shareholders will receive $77.50 per share owned.

NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of NEOG with 3M's Food Safety business. Pursuant to the merger agreement, NEOG shareholders will own approximately 49.9% of the combined company. 3M will also receive consideration valued at approximately $1 billion, subject to closing and other adjustments.

