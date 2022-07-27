Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Q2 2022 Results

SEATTLE, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFBC), the holding company (the "Company") for Sound Community Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, or $0.61 diluted earnings per share, as compared to net income of $1.7 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and $2.3 million, or $0.85 diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company also announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on Company common stock of $0.17 per share, payable on August 23, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 9, 2022.

Comments from the President and Chief Executive Officer “Our quarterly loan growth of $96.6 million, or 13.6% over the prior quarter, was funded with our excess liquidity and returned our balance sheet composition and loan to deposit ratios to pre-pandemic levels,” remarked Ms. Stewart, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The result was a significant increase in net interest income quarter over quarter and an improved net interest margin. While economic headwinds appear on the horizon, our credit quality remains sound and we repositioned staff to originate and manage our portfolio loan growth," concluded Stewart.

Q2 2022 Financial Performance Total assets decreased $21.9 million or 2.3% to $937.0 million at June 30, 2022, from $958.9 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $13.8 million or 1.5% from $923.2 million at June 30, 2021.







Net interest income increased $774 thousand or 10.2% to $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and increased $1.0 million or 14.2% from $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net interest margin ("NIM"), annualized, was 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Loans held-for-sale decreased $1.2 million or 92.3% to $100 thousand at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 million at March 31, 2022 and decreased $3.6 million or 97.3% from $3.7 million at June 30, 2021. A $600 thousand provision for loan losses was recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $125 thousand provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $250 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans was 157.85% and to total loans was 0.88% at June 30, 2022. Loans held-for-portfolio increased $96.6 million or 13.6% to $806.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $709.5 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $166.4 million or 26.0% from $639.6 million at June 30, 2021. Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans totaled $429 thousand at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.1 million at March 31, 2022 and $36.0 million at June 30, 2021.



Net gain on sale of loans was $84 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $365 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Total deposits decreased $50.1 million or 6.0% to $786.0 million at June 30, 2022, from $836.1 million at March 31, 2022, and decreased $18.7 million or 2.3% from $804.7 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $22.2 million or 10.6% to $186.6 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $4.8 million or 2.6% compared to $181.8 million at June 30, 2021.







The Bank continued to maintain capital levels in excess of regulatory requirements and was categorized as "well-capitalized" at June 30, 2022.

Operating Results

Net interest income increased $774 thousand, or 10.2%, to $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $7.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and increased $1.0 million, or 14.2%, from $7.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily the result of higher interest income earned on loans and investments and interest-bearing cash. The increase from the same quarter last year was primarily the result of lower interest expense paid on deposits and higher interest income earned on loans, investments and interest-bearing cash.

Interest income increased $773 thousand, or 9.4%, to $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and increased $571 thousand, or 6.8%, from $8.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher average loan balances and a 55 basis point rate increase in average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash following recent increases in the targeted federal funds rate, partially offset by lower average investments and interest-bearing cash balances. The increase in interest income from the same quarter last year was due primarily to higher average loan balances and a 66 basis point increase in average yield on investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by a 60 basis point decline in the average loan yield and lower average investments and interest-bearing cash balances.

Interest income on loans increased $622 thousand, or 7.7%, to $8.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and increased $398 thousand, or 4.8%, from $8.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average balance of total loans was $741.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $694.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $628.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The average yield on total loans was 4.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 4.71% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 5.30% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The slight decline in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to lower recognition of net deferred fees due to a reduced volume of PPP loan repayments from U.S. Small Business Administration’s (“SBA”) loan forgiveness, and new loan originations at lower rates, primarily related to fixed rate mortgage loans. The decrease in the average yield on loans during the current quarter compared to the same quarter in 2021 was primarily due to the decrease in the recognition of net deferred fees due to loan repayments from SBA loan forgiveness. The Bank recognized $40 thousand, $98 thousand, and $1.0 million in deferred fees and interest income related to PPP loan forgiveness repayments during the three months ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Refer to the discussion below for the impact of PPP on our net interest margin. As of June 30, 2022, total unrecognized fees on PPP loans were $23 thousand. Interest income on investments and interest-bearing cash increased $151 thousand to $289 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $138 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and increased $173 thousand from $116 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This increase compared to the same quarter one year ago was due to a higher average yield for investments and interest-bearing cash, partially offset by lower average balances.

Interest expense remained virtually unchanged at $594 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $595 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and decreased $470 thousand, or 44.2%, from $1.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense during the current quarter from the comparable period a year ago was primarily the result of a 24 basis point decline in the average cost of total deposits (including non-interest bearing deposits) reflecting reduced rates paid on all interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a $55.8 million, or 12.4%, increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits other than certificate accounts. Contributing further to this decrease was a $78.8 million, or 45.1%, decline in the average balance of higher costing certificate accounts. In addition, total deposit costs were negatively impacted by the $1.7 million decrease in the average balance of noninterest bearing deposits to $192.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $194.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and favorably impacted by the $13.2 million increase in average balance of noninterest bearing deposits from the same period last year. The average cost of total borrowings, including subordinated notes and borrowings, decreased to 5.13% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, from 5.85% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and decreased from 5.81% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest margin (annualized) was 3.83% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 3.49% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 3.36% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter and the same quarter a year ago was primarily due to the higher interest income earned on interest-earning assets, driven by the higher average balance of loans and the higher average yield earned on investments and interest-bearing cash and, with respect to the same quarter a year ago, the decline in rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. During the second quarter of 2022, the average yield earned on PPP loans, including the recognition of the net deferred fees for PPP loans repaid and forgiven by the SBA, resulted in a positive impact to the net interest margin of one basis point, compared to a positive impact of three basis points during the quarter ended March 31, 2022, and a positive impact of 24 basis points during the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $600 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, as compared to $125 thousand for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and $250 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in the provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2022 resulted primarily from the growth in our loans held-for-portfolio, partially offset by a shift in the loan portfolio composition to loan types requiring a lower general loan allowance as balances of lower risk one-to-four family loans and multifamily residential loans increased, thereby reducing the related general loan allowance. The provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022 also reflects the inherent uncertainty related to the economic environment as a result of local, national and global events.

Noninterest income decreased $508 thousand, or 33.4%, to $1.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and decreased $697 thousand, or 40.7%, from $1.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decreased noninterest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the three months ended March 31, 2022, primarily resulted from a $211 thousand decline in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights primarily due to a smaller servicing portfolio, and a $281 thousand decrease in the net gain on sale of loans as a result of decreased refinance activity over the past quarter, partially offset by a $47 thousand increase in service fees and income primarily resulting from higher commercial loan fees and consumer deposit activity fees as businesses continued to reopen in our market areas. The decrease in noninterest income from the comparable period in 2021 primarily was due to a $979 thousand decrease in net gain on sale of loans as a result of a decline in both the amount of loans originated for sale and gross margins for loans sold, partially offset by a $351 thousand increase in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights due primarily from the effects of recent higher market interest rates causing a reduction in prepayment speeds, a $131 thousand decline to a $35 thousand loss on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI"), and a $70 thousand increase in service fees and income primarily resulting from higher commercial loan fees and consumer deposit activity fees. Loans sold during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled $2.9 million, compared to $12.2 million and $39.9 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

Noninterest expense decreased $51 thousand, or 0.7%, to $6.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and increased $796 thousand, or 13.3%, from $6.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease from the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was a result of a decrease in salaries and benefits expense of $198 thousand due to higher costs typically incurred in the first quarter from the impact of annual wage and stock compensation increases, partially offset by an increase in operations expense of $114 thousand primarily due to increases in various expenses including marketing and charitable expenses, insurance costs, and professional fees. The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $655 thousand primarily due to higher wages and incentive compensation, higher medical expenses and lower deferred compensation, partially offset by a decrease in commission expense related to a decline in mortgage originations. Operations expense increased $67 thousand compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to increases in various accounts including marketing and travel expenses, legal fees associated with higher commercial loan volume, and debit card processing, partially offset by lower loan origination costs due to lower mortgage origination volume.

The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was 72.12%, compared to 74.77% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and 66.07% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The improvement in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter is primarily due to higher net interest income from an increase in average balance of loans held-for-portfolio and a higher rate earned on reserve balances, and lower noninterest expense from reduced salaries and benefits costs, partially offset by lower noninterest income primarily as a result of lower gain on sale of loans from mortgage banking and a decline in the fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights. The weakening in the efficiency ratio for the current quarter compared to the same period in the prior year is primarily due to higher noninterest expense related to increased salaries and benefits and lower noninterest income primarily due to lower gain on sale of loans from mortgage bank, partially offset by higher net interest income primarily as a result of a higher average balance of loans held-for-portfolio at higher yields than prior investments and a reduction in rate paid on interest bearing deposits.

Balance Sheet Review, Capital Management and Credit Quality

Assets at June 30, 2022 totaled $937.0 million, compared to $958.9 million at March 31, 2022 and $923.2 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in assets from the sequential quarter was primarily due to decreases in cash and cash equivalents, which primarily was funded by a $50.1 million reduction in deposits, and a $30.0 million increase in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances, partially offset by an increase in loans held-for-portfolio. The increase from one year ago was primarily a result of increases in loans held-for-portfolio, investment securities, and BOLI, partially offset by lower balances in cash and cash equivalents and a decrease in loans held-for-sale.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $117.0 million, or 59.4%, to $80.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $197.1 million at March 31, 2022, and decreased $156.8 million, or 66.2%, from $236.8 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease from the prior quarter-end was primarily due to the redeployment of excess liquidity into higher yielding loans, and to a lesser extent, to fund a decrease in deposits, primarily related to decreases in lawyer trust accounts and public funds. The decrease from one year ago was due to deploying cash earning a nominal yield into higher interest-earning loans and, to a much lesser extent, investments securities.

Investment securities decreased $849 thousand, or 6.8%, to $11.6 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $12.4 million at March 31, 2022, and increased $4.1 million, or 54.1%, from $7.5 million at June 30, 2021. Held-to-maturity securities totaled $2.2 million at both June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, and totaled none at June 30, 2021. Available-for-sale securities totaled $9.4 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $10.2 million at March 31, 2022, and $7.5 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in available-for-sale securities from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher net unrealized losses resulting from the increases in market interest rates during the year and regularly scheduled payments. The increase from the same period one year ago was primarily due to investment purchases throughout the previous year, partially offset by calls of securities and regularly scheduled payments and maturities.

Loans held-for-sale totaled $100 thousand at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 million at March 31, 2022 and $3.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decreases were primarily due to a decline in mortgage originations reflecting reduced refinance activity.

Loans held-for-portfolio increased to $806.1 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $709.5 million at March 31, 2022 and increased from $639.6 million at June 30, 2021. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to the prior quarter and one year ago, primarily resulted from increases across all loan categories, excluding commercial business loans which decreased between the periods due primarily to PPP loan SBA loan forgiveness payments. The increase in loans held-for-portfolio primarily resulted from focused marketing campaigns, increased utilization of digital marketing tools, and the addition of experienced lending staff during 2021, as well as United States Department of Agriculture guaranteed loan purchases of $6.8 million during the second six months of 2021 and the first six months of 2022.

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs"), which are comprised of nonaccrual loans, including nonperforming troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"), other real estate owned ("OREO"), and other repossessed assets, decreased $238 thousand, or 4.4%, to $5.2 million at June 30, 2022, from $5.4 million at March 31, 2022 and increased $3.0 million, or 140.3% from $2.2 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets during the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily was due to the pay-off of a $170 thousand nonperforming commercial business loan during the period. Loans classified as TDRs totaled $2.0 million, $2.3 million and $2.6 million at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively, of which $128 thousand, $273 thousand and $424 thousand, respectively, were on not performing pursuant to their contractual repayment terms at those dates.

NPAs to total assets were 0.55%, 0.56% and 0.23% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding was 0.88%, 0.90% and 0.96% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. Excluding PPP loans of $429 thousand which are 100% guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses totaled 0.88% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.91% of total loans outstanding at March 31, 2022, excluding PPP loans of $2.1 million, and 1.02% of total loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, excluding PPP loans of $36.0 million (See Non-GAAP reconciliation on page 14). Net loan recoveries during the second quarter of 2022 totaled $110 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $24 thousand for the first quarter of 2022, and net charge-offs of $28 thousand for the second quarter of 2021.

The following table summarizes our NPAs (dollars in thousands):

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family $ 1,669 $ 1,676 $ 2,207 $ 1,915 $ 457 Home equity loans 152 155 140 150 157 Commercial and multifamily 2,307 2,336 2,380 — — Construction and land 30 31 33 220 39 Manufactured homes 117 135 122 98 143 Floating homes — — 493 504 510 Commercial business — 170 176 182 186 Other consumer 233 244 — — — Total nonperforming loans 4,509 4,747 5,552 3,069 1,492 OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family 84 84 84 84 84 Commercial and multifamily 575 575 575 575 575 Total OREO and repossessed assets 659 659 659 659 659 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,168 $ 5,406 $ 6,211 $ 3,728 $ 2,151 Nonperforming Loans: One-to-four family 32.3 % 31.0 % 35.5 % 51.4 % 21.2 % Home equity loans 2.9 2.9 2.3 4.0 7.3 Commercial and multifamily 44.7 43.2 38.3 — — Construction and land 0.6 0.6 0.5 5.9 1.8 Manufactured homes 2.3 2.5 2.0 2.6 6.6 Floating homes — — 7.9 13.5 23.8 Commercial business — 3.1 2.8 4.9 8.6 Other consumer 4.5 4.5 — — — Total nonperforming loans 87.3 87.8 89.3 82.3 69.4 OREO and Other Repossessed Assets: One-to-four family 1.6 1.6 1.4 2.3 3.9 Commercial and multifamily 11.1 10.6 9.3 15.4 26.7 Total OREO and repossessed assets 12.7 12.2 10.7 17.7 30.6 Total nonperforming assets 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

The following table summarizes the allowance for loan losses (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

For the Quarter Ended: June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Allowance for Loan Losses Balance at beginning of period $ 6,407 $ 6,306 $ 6,327 $ 6,157 $ 5,935 Provision for loan losses during the period 600 125 — 175 250 Net recoveries/(charge-offs) during the period 110 (24 ) (21 ) (5 ) (28 ) Balance at end of period $ 7,117 $ 6,407 $ 6,306 $ 6,327 $ 6,157 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) (1) 0.88 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 157.84 % 134.97 % 113.58 % 206.16 % 412.67 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Deposits decreased $50.1 million, or 6.0%, to $786.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $836.1 million at March 31, 2022 and decreased $18.7 million, or 2.3%, from $804.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in deposits compared to the prior quarter was primarily a result of a managed run-off of public funds, the expected outflow of temporary deposits from lawyer trust accounts, and a seasonal decrease in specialty business accounts. The decrease in deposits compared to the year ago quarter was primarily a result of a managed run-off of higher costing maturing certificates of deposits, partially offset by higher balances in all other deposit accounts. Our noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $22.2 million, or 10.6% to $186.6 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $208.8 million at March 31, 2022 and increased $4.8 million, or 2.6% from $181.8 million at June 30, 2021. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 23.7%, 25.0% and 22.6% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

There were $30.0 million of outstanding FHLB term advances at June 30, 2022, and no outstanding FHLB advances at March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021. Subordinated notes, net totaled $11.7 million at each of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021.

Stockholders’ equity totaled $93.1 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $793 thousand, or 0.8%, from $93.9 million at March 31, 2022, and an increase of $3.5 million, or 3.9%, from $89.5 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in stockholders’ equity from March 31, 2022 was primarily the result of the repurchase of $1.6 million of Company common stock, the payment of $444 thousand in dividends to Company stockholders and a $480 thousand increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax, resulting from the effects of higher interest rates on the market value of our available-for-sale securities, partially offset by $1.6 million of net income earned during the current quarter.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com .

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

When used in filings by Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated below or because of other important factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: potential adverse impacts to economic conditions in the Company’s local market areas, other markets where the Company has lending relationships, or other aspects of the Company's business operations or financial markets, generally, resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and any governmental or societal responses thereto; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in economic conditions, either nationally or in our market area, including as a result of employment levels and labor shortages, and the effects of inflation, a potential recession or slowed economic growth caused by increasing oil prices and supply chain disruptions; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; increased competition; changes in management's business strategies; legislative changes; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission – which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release and in the other public statements are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions the Company might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that cannot be foreseen by the Company. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause the Company’s actual results for 2022 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of the Company and could negatively affect its operating and stock performance.





CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Interest income $ 8,986 $ 8,213 $ 8,359 $ 9,102 $ 8,415 Interest expense 594 595 643 785 1,064 Net interest income 8,392 7,618 7,716 8,317 7,351 Provision for loan losses 600 125 — 175 250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,792 7,493 7,716 8,142 7,101 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 596 549 632 556 526 (Loss) earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance (35 ) 21 135 104 96 Mortgage servicing income 313 320 323 328 321 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights 57 268 (114 ) (125 ) (294 ) Net gain on sale of loans 84 365 507 568 1,063 Total noninterest income 1,015 1,523 1,483 1,431 1,712 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 3,969 4,167 3,786 3,512 3,314 Operations 1,428 1,314 1,732 1,466 1,361 Regulatory assessments 99 101 96 91 91 Occupancy 439 432 451 441 409 Data processing 849 821 863 808 813 Total noninterest expense 6,784 6,835 6,928 6,318 5,988 Income before provision for income taxes 2,023 2,181 2,271 3,255 2,825 Provision for income taxes 409 458 407 663 574 Net income $ 1,614 $ 1,723 $ 1,864 $ 2,592 $ 2,251

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Interest income $ 17,199 $ 16,413 Interest expense 1,189 2,526 Net interest income 16,010 13,887 Provision for loan losses 725 250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,285 13,637 Noninterest income: Service charges and fee income 1,146 1,059 (Loss) earnings on cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance (14 ) 178 Mortgage servicing income 633 633 Fair value adjustment on mortgage servicing rights 325 (569 ) Net gain on sale of loans 450 3,116 Total noninterest income 2,540 4,417 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 8,137 6,958 Operations 2,743 2,567 Regulatory assessments 200 192 Occupancy 872 857 Data processing 1,670 1,593 Net gain on OREO and repossessed assets — (16 ) Total noninterest expense 13,622 12,151 Income before provision for income taxes 4,203 5,903 Provision for income taxes 867 1,201 Net income $ 3,336 $ 4,702

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,051 $ 197,091 $ 183,590 $ 206,702 $ 236,815 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 9,382 10,223 8,419 7,060 7,524 Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost 2,215 2,223 — — — Loans held-for-sale 100 1,297 3,094 3,884 3,674 Loans held-for-portfolio 806,078 709,485 686,398 667,551 639,633 Allowance for loan losses (7,117 ) (6,407 ) (6,306 ) (6,327 ) (6,157 ) Total loans held-for-portfolio, net 798,961 703,078 680,092 661,224 633,476 Accrued interest receivable 2,350 2,117 2,217 2,231 2,078 Bank-owned life insurance, net 21,081 21,116 21,095 20,926 17,823 Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other repossessed assets, net 659 659 659 659 659 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 4,754 4,668 4,273 4,211 4,151 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock, at cost 2,317 1,117 1,046 1,052 1,052 Premises and equipment, net 5,632 5,730 5,819 5,941 6,043 Right-of-use assets 5,548 5,777 5,811 6,033 6,255 Other assets 3,954 3,758 3,576 8,188 3,628 TOTAL ASSETS $ 937,004 $ 958,854 $ 919,691 $ 928,111 $ 923,178 LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits $ 599,377 $ 627,323 $ 607,854 $ 612,805 $ 622,873 Noninterest-bearing deposits 186,609 208,768 190,466 194,848 181,847 Total deposits 785,986 836,091 798,320 807,653 804,720 Borrowings 30,000 — — — — Accrued interest payable 194 38 200 48 238 Lease liabilities 5,980 6,211 6,242 6,462 6,681 Other liabilities 9,210 9,169 8,571 8,711 9,453 Advance payments from borrowers for taxes and insurance 922 1,851 1,366 1,708 938 Subordinated notes, net 11,655 11,644 11,634 11,623 11,613 TOTAL LIABILITIES 843,947 865,004 826,333 836,205 833,643 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 26 26 26 26 26 Additional paid-in capital 27,777 28,154 27,956 27,835 27,613 Unearned shares – Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") — — — (28 ) (57 ) Retained earnings 66,203 66,139 65,237 63,905 61,758 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (949 ) (469 ) 139 168 195 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 93,057 93,850 93,358 91,906 89,535 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 937,004 $ 958,854 $ 919,691 $ 928,111 $ 923,178

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

(unaudited)

For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Annualized return on average assets 0.70 % 0.75 % 0.81 % 1.11 % 0.98 % Annualized return on average equity 6.86 7.39 7.90 11.21 10.13 Annualized net interest margin(1) 3.83 3.49 3.53 3.74 3.36 Annualized efficiency ratio(2) 72.12 % 74.77 % 75.31 % 64.81 % 66.07 %

(1) Net interest income divided by average interest earning assets.

(2) Noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and noninterest income).



PER COMMON SHARE DATA



(unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.66 $ 0.72 $ 1.00 $ 0.87 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ 0.98 $ 0.85 Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 2,584,179 2,602,168 2,586,570 2,586,966 2,582,937 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 2,615,299 2,640,359 2,631,721 2,633,459 2,627,621 Common shares outstanding at period-end 2,578,595 2,621,531 2,613,768 2,617,425 2,614,329 Book value per share $ 36.09 $ 35.80 $ 35.72 $ 35.11 $ 34.25

AVERAGE BALANCE, AVERAGE YIELD EARNED, AND AVERAGE RATE PAID

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following tables present, for the periods indicated, the total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resultant yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates. Income and yields on tax-exempt obligations have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield for the period they have been on nonaccrual (dollars in thousands).

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 741,626 $ 8,697 4.70 % $ 694,920 $ 8,075 4.71 % $ 628,144 $ 8,299 5.30 % Investments and interest-bearing cash 136,723 289 0.85 % 189,618 138 0.30 % 249,863 116 0.19 % Total interest-earning assets $ 878,349 $ 8,986 4.10 % $ 884,538 $ 8,213 3.77 % $ 878,007 $ 8,415 3.84 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 195,339 $ 29 0.06 % $ 196,128 $ 30 0.06 % $ 166,484 $ 38 0.09 % Demand and NOW accounts 311,941 125 0.16 % 315,181 122 0.16 % 284,952 159 0.22 % Certificate accounts 95,974 260 1.09 % 102,315 275 1.09 % 174,727 699 1.60 % Subordinated notes 11,648 168 5.79 % 11,637 168 5.85 % 11,606 168 5.81 % Borrowings 2,418 12 1.99 % — — — % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 617,320 594 0.39 % $ 625,261 595 0.39 % $ 637,769 1,064 0.67 % Net interest income/spread $ 8,392 3.72 % $ 7,618 3.38 % $ 7,351 3.18 % Net interest margin 3.83 % 3.49 % 3.36 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 142 % 141 % 138 % Total deposits $ 796,097 $ 414 0.21 % $ 808,180 $ 427 0.21 % $ 805,765 $ 896 0.45 % Total funding (1) 810,163 594 0.29 % 819,817 595 0.29 % 817,371 1,064 0.52 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/Paid Yield/Rate Interest-Earning Assets: Loans receivable $ 718,402 $ 16,772 4.71 % $ 628,270 $ 16,184 5.19 % Investments and interest-bearing cash 162,304 427 0.53 % 239,733 229 0.19 % Total interest-earning assets $ 880,706 $ 17,199 3.94 % $ 868,003 $ 16,413 3.81 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Savings and money market accounts $ 195,731 $ 59 0.06 % $ 161,198 $ 102 0.13 % Demand and NOW accounts 313,552 247 0.16 % 267,019 344 0.26 % Certificate accounts 99,127 535 1.09 % 194,512 1,744 1.81 % Subordinated notes 11,643 336 5.82 % 11,601 336 5.84 % Borrowings 1,215 12 1.99 % — — — % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 621,268 1,189 0.39 % $ 634,330 2,526 0.80 % Net interest income/spread $ 16,010 3.55 % $ 13,887 3.01 % Net interest margin 3.67 % 3.23 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 142 % 137 % Total deposits $ 802,105 $ 841 0.21 % $ 793,139 $ 2,190 0.56 % Total funding (1) 814,963 1,189 0.29 % 804,740 2,526 0.63 %

(1) Total funding is the sum of average interest-bearing liabilities and average noninterest-bearing deposits. The cost of total funding is calculated as annualized total interest expense divided by average total funding.





LOANS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Real estate loans: One-to-four family $ 250,295 $ 221,832 $ 207,660 $ 194,346 $ 170,351 Home equity 16,374 13,798 13,250 14,012 15,378 Commercial and multifamily 307,462 279,892 278,175 246,794 244,047 Construction and land 101,394 70,402 63,105 81,576 71,881 Total real estate loans 675,525 585,924 562,190 536,728 501,657 Consumer Loans: Manufactured homes 23,264 22,179 21,636 21,459 21,032 Floating homes 66,573 59,784 59,268 58,358 43,741 Other consumer 18,076 18,370 16,748 15,732 15,557 Total consumer loans 107,913 100,333 97,652 95,549 80,330 Commercial business loans 24,302 24,452 28,026 36,620 59,969 Total loans 807,740 710,709 687,868 668,897 641,956 Less: Premiums/(Discounts) 750 788 897 — — Deferred fees, net (2,412 ) (2,012 ) (2,367 ) (1,346 ) (2,323 ) Allowance for loan losses (7,117 ) (6,407 ) (6,306 ) (6,327 ) (6,157 ) Total loans held for portfolio, net $ 798,961 $ 703,078 $ 680,092 $ 661,224 $ 633,476

DEPOSITS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Noninterest-bearing $ 186,609 $ 208,768 $ 190,466 $ 194,848 $ 181,847 Interest-bearing 312,439 333,449 307,061 311,303 297,227 Savings 103,311 106,217 103,401 99,747 97,858 Money market 87,672 89,164 91,670 82,314 72,553 Certificates 95,955 98,493 105,722 119,441 155,235 Total deposits $ 785,986 $ 836,091 $ 798,320 $ 807,653 $ 804,720

CREDIT QUALITY DATA

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Nonaccrual loans $ 4,381 $ 4,474 $ 5,130 $ 2,658 $ 1,068 Nonperforming TDRs 128 273 422 411 424 Total nonperforming loans 4,509 4,747 5,552 3,069 1,492 OREO and other repossessed assets 659 659 659 659 659 Total nonperforming assets $ 5,168 $ 5,406 $ 6,211 $ 3,728 $ 2,151 Performing TDRs 1,866 2,072 2,174 2,198 2,221 Net charge-offs during the quarter 110 (24 ) (21 ) (5 ) (28 ) Provision for loan losses during the quarter 600 125 — 175 250 Allowance for loan losses 7,117 6,407 6,306 6,327 6,157 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans)(1) 0.88 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 157.85 % 134.96 % 113.58 % 206.19 % 412.67 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.56 % 0.67 % 0.81 % 0.46 % 0.23 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.55 % 0.56 % 0.68 % 0.40 % 0.23 %

(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





OTHER STATISTICS

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

At or For the Quarter Ended June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Sound Community Bank: Total loans to total deposits 102.77 % 85.00 % 86.16 % 82.82 % 79.77 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 23.74 % 24.97 % 23.86 % 24.13 % 22.60 % Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.: Average total assets for the quarter $ 920,984 $ 931,094 $ 916,261 $ 928,097 $ 924,233 Average total equity for the quarter $ 94,397 $ 94,497 $ 93,569 $ 91,766 $ 89,139

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a non-GAAP financial measure in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP for the allowance for loan losses to total loans excluding PPP loans. We have presented this non-GAAP financial measure because management believes this non-GAAP measure to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of the allowance for loan losses to total loans as the balance of PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, has been significant to the loan portfolio. This non-GAAP financial measure has inherent limitations and is not required to be uniformly applied. Further, this non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the allowance for loan losses to total loans determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other financial institutions. Reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measurement is presented in the table below.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands, unaudited)

The following table reconciles the Company’s calculation of the allowance for loan losses to period-end loans:

June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Allowance for loan losses $ (7,117 ) $ (6,407 ) $ (6,306 ) $ (6,327 ) $ (6,157 ) Total loans 806,078 709,485 686,398 667,551 639,633 Less: PPP loans 429 2,105 4,159 11,789 36,043 Total loans, net of PPP loans $ 805,649 $ 707,380 $ 682,239 $ 655,762 $ 603,590 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (GAAP) 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.92 % 0.95 % 0.96 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans (Non-GAAP) 0.88 % 0.91 % 0.92 % 0.96 % 1.02 %

