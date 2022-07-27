Ensurge Micropower ASA: Financing

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, HONG KONG OR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) (THE "UNITED STATES") OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge" or the "Company") on 25 July 2022 about the ongoing fundraise in Ensurge.

By inadvertence, the announcement reflected that one participant would subscribe for a convertible loan, when, in fact, the participant had offered to subscribe for 600,000 shares at a subscription price of NOK 3.00 per share.

The Board has in place an authorization from the 2022 annual general meeting on 25 May 2022 to issue shares in private placements and has, therefore, resolved to issue 600,000 shares in a private placement to such participant with a subscription price of NOK 3.00 per share, such subscription price payable by 31 July 2022 (in addition to the 2,816,666 shares already resolved issued, as set out in the announcement on 25 July 2022).

Upon payment and registration of the share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 214,561,213.02 divided into 216,728,498 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.99.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com , Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer E-mail: kevin.barber@ensurge.com

About Ensurge: Ensurge is Energizing Innovation(TM) with the first ultrathin, flexible, reliable, and fundamentally safe solid-state lithium microbattery for the 1-100 milliampere-hour (mAh) class of wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. The innovative Ensurge Microbattery enables energy-dense rechargeable products that are ideal for form-factor-constrained applications including hearables (hearing aids and wireless headphones), digital and health wearables, sports and fitness devices, and IoT sensor solutions that use energy harvesting to power everyday things. The company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to- roll production methods to bring the advantages of Ensurge technology to established and expanding markets.

