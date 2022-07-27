English Finnish

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 27 July 2022 at 08:05 am EEST

Uponor Corporation’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2023

Financial Statements Bulletin for January–December 2022 15 February 2023 at 9:00 EET Annual Report 2022 During week 8 Interim Report for January–March 2023 26 April 2023 at 9:00 EET Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2023 26 July 2023 at 9:00 EET Interim Report for January–September 2023 25 October 2023 at 9:00 EET

The Annual General Meeting 2023 of Uponor Corporation is planned to be held on Friday, 17 March 2023 at 13:00 EET. Uponor’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting separately on a later date. Shareholders who wish to have items put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting shall notify the company thereof latest by Friday, 27 January 2023.

As announced earlier, the Interim Report for January–September 2022 will be published on 4 November 2022 at 8:00 EET.

